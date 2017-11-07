Briefly

Flint’s mayor, who promised to clean up its water problems, faces a recall election today.

Mayor Karen Weaver declared a state of emergency shortly after her election in 2015, demanding federal help to solve the water crisis.

Weaver, the first female Flint mayor, could be unseated halfway into her term. “You wait for a woman to come and clean things up, and then here you come and want to take it,” she told the New York Times. “I think we’ve played a bad hand very well.”

Between 2014 and 2015, contaminated water from the Flint River led to widespread lead poisoning. Twelve people died from an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease. The NAACP and others declared environmental racism by city officials seeded the public health emergency — in a city that’s 57 percent African-American and where 41 percent of residents live in poverty.

The election’s biggest issue is the future source of Flint’s water. Weaver tried to sign a 30-year contract with the Great Lakes Water Authority just last week, but a federal judge denied the request.

While Weaver claims the recall vote is motivated by racism and sexism, Scott Kincaid, her main rival, who opposed her water deal, disputes her characterization. “It has to do with her inability to govern the City of Flint,” he told the Times.

This post was updated to reflect that Weaver is not the first black mayor of Flint.

going viral

The U.S. plans to use killer mosquitoes to fight disease.

The Asian tiger mosquito, an invasive species that aggressively spreads viruses like dengue and yellow fever, may have met its match.

Last week, the Environmental Protection Agency approved the use of Wolbachia pipientis, a bacterium that can infect and eliminate wild Asian tiger mosquitoes, Nature reports. Biotechnology startup MosquitoMate will release lab-raised mosquitoes infected with the bacteria in 20 states and Washington, D.C.

MosquitoMate will only release male mosquitoes. When these “good” mosquitoes mate with “bad” female Asian tiger mosquitoes in the wild, they produce eggs that won’t hatchOver time, populations of Asian tiger mosquitoes will begin to die off. This method of getting rid of disease-ridden mosquitoes has been tested extensively in Brazil.

To effectively suppress Asian tiger mosquitoes, MosquitoMate will have to find a more efficient way to sort and release the millions of lab-raised mosquitoes needed per week. Right now, technicians sort mosquitoes by hand or using mechanical sorters.

Still, this non-chemical method of removing the pests doesn’t have many drawbacks. The good mosquitoes don’t bite, and they won’t harm other species of mosquitoes.

rogue nation

Syria is joining the Paris Agreement, leaving the U.S. alone in rejecting it.

During the COP23 climate conference in Bonn, Germany, delegates from Syria’s government announced it will sign the Paris climate accord. That leaves the United States as the only nation on earth to refuse climate action. President Trump announced in June that the U.S. would leave the agreement as soon as it is legally allowed to do so.

That fact is so shocking it’s worth repeating: The United States is now the only nation on Earth not on board with working together to solve climate change. Even rogue regimes like Syria and North Korea have taken time out from plotting mass murder to acknowledge the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The United States, which originally helped craft the Paris Agreement under President Obama, has historically contributed the most to the problem of climate change. A recent independent analysis of current and pending climate policy placed it as one of the few countries “critically insufficient” to keep warming to safe levels — putting the world further off course and risking lives worldwide.

There are still signs of hope, however: A delegation representing hundreds of American mayors, university presidents, and business leaders have traveled to Bonn to reassure world leaders that at the local level, climate action in the United States is still full speed ahead.

on the rocks

Over half of Greenland’s ice sheet is in danger of melting.

New research in the journal Geophysical Research Letters confirms that 139 glaciers are exposed to the melting influence of ocean water, many of those reaching deep below sea level where the water is warmer.

Using a combination of satellite radar, aerial imagery, and sonar data, researchers carefully mapped the topography — the intricate landscape of canyons and crevices on the ocean floor — below the ice itself. The results illustrate two major issues behind the accelerated melting of Greenland’s glaciers: warmer-than-normal ocean water and the shape of the bedrock itself.

Geophysical Research Letters

The contours of the rock that the glaciers sits on top of determine how that ice melts, by changing the amount of ice exposed to melt-inducing seawater. For example, a glacier embedded on a downward slope melts faster as the grounding line retreats and more and more ice is exposed to warm water.

Plus, the new research indicates that the Greenland ice sheet is almost three inches thicker than previous research suggested, which means the ice sheet could raise global sea levels by about 24.3 feet if it melted entirely. Yikes!

spill, baby, spill

Ohio is suing an Energy Transfer Partners pipeline for spilling millions of gallons of drilling fluid.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has issued the Rover Pipeline 13 violations since its construction began earlier this year, including citations for disposal of diesel fuel near sources that supply drinking water.

Once complete, the pipeline will run 713 miles transporting natural gas from processing plants in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia to markets across the U.S. and Canada. In September, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission allowed construction to resume after it was halted for four months as a result of accrued violations. Days after restarting, the project received its latest citation for leaking wastewater and sediment into a tributary of an eastern Ohio creek.

The state’s attorney general filed the lawsuit against the pipeline, demanding Rover pay civil penalties of $10,000 per day for each violation. Energy Transfer Partners — the Texas-based company behind the Dakota Access Pipeline — is developing Rover. In September, the state EPA said the project already owes $2.3 million in fines and damages.

Energy Transfer Partners claims the suit will not affect its construction timeline. “We have worked cooperatively with the Ohio EPA for the past six months to resolve this matter,” the company told PBS Newshour. “We are therefore disappointed that they have resorted to litigation.”

Hurricane Maria

EPA says the water at a Puerto Rico Superfund site is safe. This congressman isn’t convinced.

At a hearing on the federal response to the 2017 hurricane season, New York Congressman Jerrold Nadler questioned the EPA’s decision to declare water drawn from the Dorado Superfund site OK to drink.

In 2016, the agency found that water at Dorado contained solvents that pose serious health risks, including liver damage and cancer. Yet after CNN reported that Hurricane Maria survivors were pulling water from the site’s two wells, the EPA conducted an analysis and found the water fit for consumption.

When Nadler asked Pete Lopez, administrator for Region 2 of the EPA, why his agency changed its position, Lopez responded that the chemicals are present in the water, but are within drinking water tolerance levels.

The EPA’s standards for drinking water are typically higher than international norms, John Mutter, a Columbia University professor and international disaster relief expert, told Grist. Nonetheless, he believes it is unusual for the EPA to declare water safe to drink just one year after naming it a Superfund site.

At the hearing, Nadler said the situation was “eerily similar” to the EPA’s response after 9/11 in New York. One week after the attacks, the agency said the air in the neighborhood was safe to breathe. But since then, 602 people who initially survived the attack have died from cancer or aerodigestive issues like asthma, and thousands more have become sick.

“The [EPA’s] history of making mistakes makes you feel like perhaps they should be challenged,” says Mutter, citing the water contamination crisis in Flint, Michigan.

