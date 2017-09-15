Briefly

Stuff that matters

can't say for sure

Tim Donovan/ Florida Fish and Wildlife

Florida Governor Rick Scott is figuring out his feelings on climate change post-hurricane.

“Clearly, our environment changes all the time,” the Republican leader said after touring Irma’s devastation. “And whether that’s cycles we’re going through or whether that’s man-made, I wouldn’t be able to tell you which one it is.”

It’s good to see Scott pondering those wacky ideas we’ve all heard floating around: Human-caused climate changemore intense hurricanesrising sea levels, etc. Coming to terms with climate change is a journey we all must pursue at our own pace! It’s not urgent or anything.

So what is Scott feeling sure about? Let’s hear it:

This is a catastrophic storm our state has never seen,” he warned on Saturday before Irma hit Florida.

“We ought to go solve problems. I know we have beach renourishment issues. I know we have flood-mitigation issues,” he said in the wake of Irma.

“I’m worried about another hurricane,” he shared with reporters while touring the Florida Keys this week. We feel ya, Scott.

Big ideas! Perhaps a fellow Florida Republican could illuminate their common thread.

“[I]t’s certainly not irresponsible to highlight how this storm was probably fueled — in part — by conditions that were caused by human-induced climate change,” Florida congressman and Grist 50er Carlos Curbelo said this week.

In fact, it just might be necessary.

4 hours ago

how's business?

ExxonMobil and Chevron are some of the most influential climate lobbyists. Yikes.

A report from InfluenceMap, a U.K. think tank, assessed the 50 biggest companies influencing climate policy and found that 35 actively fight against climate-friendly legislation.

The below chart maps out the companies according to how strongly they support policies to combat climate change (the x-axis) and how politically engaged they are when doing so (the y-axis).

Click to embiggen. InfluenceMap

Researchers selected the companies from a list of the 250 largest, non-state-owned companies, ignoring the 200 companies that appeared to be fence-sitters on the issue.

The anti-climate gang includes pretty much exactly who you’d imagine — Shell, Chevron, Koch Industries, and our old climate-denying frenemy ExxonMobil. On the pro-climate side, we have Apple, Tesla, and Ikea (thanks, Scandinavia!). Many of these companies are committed to buying 100 percent renewable power.

InfluenceMap noted a spike in companies taking steps to combat climate change in the past two years, following the Paris Agreement and Trump’s election as president. Here’s to hoping that trend will continue.

2 hours ago

too soon

CIRA / RAMMB

Hurricane Jose may be headed toward New England.

September is historically the busiest month of hurricane season in the Atlantic, and this year is proving no exception.

Up next is Hurricane Jose, expected to curve toward the United States over the weekend. The storm is expected to grow larger but not necessarily more intense. Its path is what’s most concerning: A broad swath of tropical storm or low-end hurricane force winds could affect everywhere from Washington, D.C., to New York City to Boston next week. In a worst-case scenario, it means another round of large scale power outages.

Both major long-range computer weather models, the American GFS and the European ECMWF, now agree that Hurricane Jose will likely approach New England by next Wednesday. There’s about a 50 percent chance the storm’s center will make landfall somewhere between the Mid-Atlantic and eastern Canada.

Understandably, meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center — who, on the heels of Harvey and Irma have now endured the busiest first half of September in weather history — are getting a little exhausted. In addition to Jose, there are two other potential tropical storms or hurricanes spinning in the Atlantic right now, one of which may affect the Caribbean and perhaps also the United States mainland within the next 10 days.

4 hours ago

orange count

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture/Handout via REUTERS

Hurricane Irma wiped out half of Florida’s citrus crop.

The Sunshine State expected to harvest 75 million boxes of oranges this year. That number is looking decidedly slimmer after Irma knocked fruit off trees, flooded fields and groves, and broke irrigation pipes.

The hurricane took out an estimated 50 percent of the season’s citrus crop statewide, USA Today reports. Based on reports from the field, losses may be even higher in South Florida.

And yes, that’s likely to hike up the price of your orange juice. Florida produces nearly half of U.S. citrus, despite recent declines in productivity. Since 2005, the state’s citrus harvest has fallen by 70 percent partly due to citrus greening, a disease that cuts yields and makes fruit more bitter.

The hurricane also damaged other crops in the southern and central parts of the state, especially tomatoes and strawberries.

Though Florida’s agricultural outlook is not pretty, things are even worse in the Caribbean. Irma stripped entire islands bare of vegetation and posed a serious threat to food security. The storm flooded fields and destroyed crops in places like Haiti and Cuba, where many people are subsistence farmers.

1 day ago

scourge

microbiologybytes

Hookworms are back! Is America great again or what?

Getting hookworm is like getting scurvy or smallpox. It’s one of those diseases that we’d figured out how to stop a long time ago, and no one — certainly no one living in the wealthy United States — should suffer from it now. And yet, according to a new study, we have a hookworm outbreak in rural Alabama.

Alabama Center for Rural Enterprise, founded by Grist 50er Catherine Flowers, worked with scientists to check people living in a prime hookworm habitat: areas with loamy soil lacking proper sewage systems. Turned out, about a third of the people tested had the parasites. It was a small study — just 67 people participated — but that’s enough to ring alarm bells, and now scientists are planning a larger survey.

Hookworms spread when people are exposed to raw sewage. A story in the Guardian took a short stomach-churning look at their transmission grounds — an open sewer. “At the end of the pool nearest the house the treacly fluid was glistening in the dappled sunlight — a closer look revealed that it was actually moving, its human effluence heaving and churning with thousands of worms.”

A campaign by John Rockefeller to install better sewage systems in the 1920s mostly eradicated these parasites in the United States. Rockefeller launched that campaign because he wanted to sell more stuff to the South and figured that hookworms were strangling the region’s economy. By spurring progress there, he made himself and everyone else richer. What a quaint idea.

1 day ago

oh, crap

Reuters / Stephen Yang

In Irma’s wake, Florida deals with a long-predicted apoocalypse.

According to more than 100 “Public Notice of Pollution” reports submitted to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the hurricane caused at least 28 million gallons of treated and untreated sewage to flood streets, residences, and waterways in 22 counties.

A department spokesperson told the New Republic that it’ll take time before the sewage overflows are completely assessed. Many reports say that the leaks in the state’s aging infrastructure are spewing waste in quantities characterized as “ongoing,” “unknown,” or “waiting on volume determination.”

Residents will likely have to deal with a host of public health issues stemming from the various breaches. Exposure to raw sewage can result in salmonella poisoning or giardia, among other nasty bacteria and parasites. And stagnant floodwaters have been shown to act as breeding grounds for E. coli.

The Miami Herald pointed out Florida’s vulnerable sewage system last year, but city officials shrugged off the warning. Other outlets predicted that Irma would be the system’s reckoning. Now Floridians are, quite literally, in the shit.

1 day ago