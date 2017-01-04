Briefly

Photo courtesy NOAA's Global Drifter Program

For the last time, warming is not slowing down!

That’s according to a new study in Science Advancesthe latest installment in a debate that has refused to die.

The controversy started in 2013 with a report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change suggesting that global warming had stalled. Researchers scrambled to explain what looked like a “warming hiatus,” while skeptics seized on those weird numbers to attack climate science.

The confusion should have been cleared up in 2015, when the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) found that a shift from ship-based measurements to ocean buoys could explain the low values. There was no “hiatus” at all. Republican Rep. Lamar Smith from Texas had a conniption and subpoenaed the agency (remember that?).

This latest study “shows that NOAA got it right,” says Zeke Hausfather, a data scientist at UC Berkeley. His team reviewed ocean temperature data from buoys, diving robots, and satellites, and confirmed NOAA’s warming estimates.

Researchers had long measured ocean temperatures from the warm bellies of ships, Hausfather says. Then, in the 1990s, scientists switched to using floating buoys. Buoys are relatively colder, so temperature measurements also took a dip. Correcting the buoy bias doubled estimates of ocean warming, accounting for most of the “hiatus.”

This latest study should put an end to the debate, Hausfather says. But considering the last three years were the hottest on record, shouldn’t it have been dead already?

5 hours ago

Playoff Picture

REUTERS/Mike Segar

California just drafted Eric Holder to help it win the coming climate-action showdown.

The state legislature has tapped the former U.S. attorney general to serve as outside counsel and fight the Trump administration on climate and environmental policy, as well as other issues.

So if you were wondering whether California is still committed to leading on climate action during the Trump era, the fact that the state is hiring the legal equivalent of Tom Brady should give you your answer.

As Kevin de León, the Democratic leader of the California Senate, told the New York Times: “Having the former attorney general of the United States brings us a lot of firepower in order to prepare to safeguard the values of the people of California. This means we are very, very serious.”

Those values — fortunately for us — include the continent’s most ambitious climate goal, the nation’s biggest rooftop solar program, and zero patience for climate deniers in public office.

Another cool thing? Holder himself has been a warrior for environmental justice.

2 hours ago

not-so-incredible bulk

Shutterstock

Washington state has blocked plans for the nation’s biggest coal export terminal.

The Millennium Bulk Terminals project — proposed to be built in Longview, Washington, along the Columbia River — would have exported up to 44 million tons of coal a year from Montana and Wyoming to Asia.

Washington’s outgoing public lands commissioner, Peter Goldmark, refused to lease state aquatic lands for the project — perhaps inspired by the not-so-lame-duck moves of our outgoing president.

The terminal’s backers say they will keep trying to move forward, but opponents of the terminal believe this move will kill the project. It’s another stiff blow to the Northwest’s besieged fossil fuel industry; a number of other proposed fossil fuel export projects in the region have been killed in recent years.

The decision marks an auspicious start to climate action in 2017, as states take the lead in the face of a hostile incoming administration.

It’s also a remarkable win for local environmentalists and tribes, including the Swinomish, Yakama, and Lummi Nations, which have been fighting coal exports. JoDe Goudy, chair of the Yakama Nation, said, “Today’s decision is indeed the final nail in the coffin of this project, but we must remain focused on projects that will continue to develop.”

5 hours ago

Go further north

Ford Motor Co.

Ford is revving up its plans for electric and driverless vehicles.

Even as the automaker announced that was canceling plans to build a $1.6 billion factory in Mexico, it said it would invest $700 million in an existing Ford factory in Michigan to manufacture cleaner and more advanced cars. The Mexican plant had been intended to build small cars, and people just aren’t buying those these days.

There was no negotiation with President-elect Donald Trump over the proposed Mexican plant, said Ford CEO Mark Fields; it would have been scrapped no matter who won the election, he claimed. Still, Fields said Ford was “encouraged” by “pro-growth” “tax and regulatory reforms” that Republicans have proposed.

Trump framed things differently:

Ford will make its plant in Flat Rock, Michigan, a production site for hybrid and electric vehicles, which it needs to manufacture in order to continue to sell cars in California and nine states on the East Coast.

Among Ford’s planned vehicles: a hybrid Mustang, a hybrid F-150 pickup that doubles as a mobile generator, and a battery-powered SUV with a 300-mile driving range, all to be in production by 2020. Ford also plans to manufacture a fully autonomous hybrid vehicle without a steering wheel or a brake pedal by 2021, for marketing to taxi companies.

18 hours ago

Dam nation

REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate

Costa Rica got 98 percent of its electricity from renewables in 2016.

Or so says the Costa Rican Electricity Institute. That’s not a fluke — the country generated 99 percent of its electricity from renewable sources the year before. 2017 is projected to be even better, thanks to four new wind farms and a good rain forecast.

Frequent Grist readers know that Costa Rica is the poster child for sustainable economic development — providing citizens with electricity, literacy, and universal health care without wrecking the environment.

Costa Rica has an edge over other countries when it comes to going renewable. Its people don’t live large — per capita, they use about one seventh of the electricity that Americans do. And about 75 percent of Costa Rica’s electricity comes from hydropower, which easier to pull off when you’ve got the world’s fourth highest average rainfall.

That hydropower means the country’s electricity system isn’t as green as it sounds. Dams disrupt ecosystems, displace people, and send methane into the atmosphere. And while Costa Rica’s grid is almost completely renewable, 70 percent of the country’s energy still comes from oil, which powers its transportation systems.

When it comes to having your cake and not wrecking the troposphere, Costa Rica is light years ahead of most of the world. But it still has a ways to go.

1 day ago

Nostra-dumb-ass

A snarky 1917 article was totally sure we’d be over coal by 2017.

America was in the throes of a coal shortage with the cold of winter on its way. People were freaking out. One unidentified writer wasn’t having it, though.

“I have an idea that nobody will be using coal as fuel a hundred years hence,” the author wrote on Nov. 12 in a Chicago News article. (Hat tip: Matt Novak.) “Something better and cheaper will have been discovered.”

It’s 2017, and the U.S. still gets about a third of its electricity from coal, but the author was right about one thing: “Somebody will have found a way to put the sun’s energy in storage, and pump it into people’s houses thru pipes.” Solar power was indeed invented, and its price continues to drop around the world.

The author has a great line for the day when solar finally edges out coal: “Our grandfathers, the poor boobs, actually used coal for heating purposes!”

screen-shot-2017-01-03-at-10-53-17-am
Newspapers.com
1 day ago