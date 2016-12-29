Briefly

Stuff that matters

keep it down

Shutterstock

Fracking causes noise pollution that could be harmful to your health.

The consequences of fracking can include higher cancer risk for workers, groundwater contamination, and methane leaks, as well as the sudden rash of earthquakes in places where they were previously rare.

Now, there’s another concern to add to the growing list: According to a recent study from nonprofit research institute PSE Healthy Energy and West Virginia University, the noise caused by fracking — which takes place both night and day — is connected to an array of health problems associated with sleep disturbance and cardiovascular health, including elevated blood pressure, hypertension, and heart disease.

“Oil and gas operations produce a complex symphony of noise types, including intermittent and continuous sounds and varying intensities,” said PSE Healthy Energy Executive Director Seth Shonkoff. Fracking operations can produce everything from a low rumble to loud drilling noises.

Like other public health threats, noise pollution disproportionately effects vulnerable populations like the elderly, children, and people suffering from chronic illness. While president-elect Trump has gone on record supporting local fracking bans, his top oil advisers wouldn’t agree and are eyeing opening new lands to fossil fuel development — including fracking.

50 mins ago

Caught Out Here

Gage Skidmore

Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources is now pretending not to know about climate change.

The state agency charged with protecting resources endangered by climate change has quietly purged that very term from its webpage on the Great Lakes.

As James Rowen at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel discovered, the page formerly read:

Earth’s climate is changing. Human activities that increase heat–trapping (“greenhouse”) gases are the main cause. Earth’s average temperature has increased 1.4 °F since 1850 and the eight warmest years on record have occurred since 1998. Increasing temperatures have led to changes in rainfall patterns and snow and ice cover. These changes could have severe effects on the Great Lakes and the plants, wildlife, and people who depend on them.

Compare to now:

As it has done throughout the centuries, the earth is going through a change. The reasons for this change at this particular time in the earth’s long history are being debated and researched by academic entities outside the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

(Note the rude decapitalization of “Earth.”)

According to Rowen, the changes in text reflect a shift in the agency’s mission after Gov. Scott Walker appointed state senator Cathy Stepp to oversee it. As Brett Hulsey, former state legislator, put it at the time: “Putting Cathy Stepp in charge of the DNR is like putting Lindsay Lohan in charge of a rehab center.”

16 mins ago

Always leave them graphing

xkcd

It’s been an excellent year for one thing: climate doom infographics.

I’m not sure whether that’s because there’s an infographic Renaissance happening across this great land, or because climate change has become so alarming that graphs are extra dramatic.

Check out this Eye of Sauron drawn up by British climate scientist Ed Hawkins:

Ed Hawkins Climate GIF
Ed Hawkins

It shows effects both subtle (the drop in temperature in the 1880s, partly due to the eruption of Krakatoa) and dramatic (the accelerated rise in the 1990s, back when I thought the biggest problems in the world were that music sucked and grownups were jerks).

Aesthetically, though, I’m partial to this doom graph by Joshua Stevens of NASA, which shows how much hotter our Augusts have gotten over the last century or so. The My Little Pony–style color scheme is particularly inspired.

tempanoms_gis_august2016
Joshua Stevens/NASA Earth Observatory

But my favorite is this infographic by Randall Munroe of xkcd, which goes all the way back to the last ice age. This is just a screenshot of the very beginning — you’ll want to click through to get the full goods.

xkcd-earth-temperature-screenshot

If you like seeing atmospheric peril rendered in interesting and attractive ways, keep an eye on Hawkins, who not only makes good climate graphs, but spots other good ones before anyone else.

36 mins ago

guilty of hamburglary

Grist

The vegan meat market really beefed up in 2016.

Sure, we’ve had veggie burgers forever, and food critics ate the first lab-grown hamburger way back in 2013, but 2016 was really the breakthrough year for non-animal meat. The 2013 in-vitro burger cost $330,000 (critics pronounced it passable); by 2015, that sky-high price tag had fallen to an estimated $10 a patty — an incredible drop, but the stem cell burger is still not on the market.

But this year, for the first time, you could go to a restaurant and eat something that had never been through a slaughterhouse but tasted enough like meat to fool the unsuspecting. It was the year of the Impossible Burger, which convincingly reproduces meat’s flavor compounds.

We could dramatically lower our environmental footprint if we ate less meat, but knowing this hasn’t gotten people to go vegan. A delicious, affordable meat replacement, however, might be able to do the trick.

The makers of the Impossible Burger say they can make meat more delicious than animals can, and there are several other serious contenders improving their offerings all the time. Someday we’ll look back at 2016 as the year we realized we might be perfectly happy to give up meat.

23 hours ago

new year, same fight

APTN News

These are the indigenous-led climate movements to watch out for in 2017.

This year, the Standing Rock Sioux reminded everyone that indigenous people stand at the forefront of the fight for a just and sustainable planet. Here is some of the Native activism that will lead next year’s charge against climate disaster.

  • In North America, pipelines put up the biggest fight. The Tsleil-Waututh First Nation and Ochapowace First Nation in Canada have vowed a “long battle” against two new pipeline expansions, which will trespass traditional territory and risk oil spills.
  • Indigenous groups across Latin America battle land grabs from energy and agricultural developers.
  • In the Niger Delta, the indigenous Ogoni and local fishermen lobby for justice in tribal land “devastated” by Shell oil spills. If the latest lawsuit moves forward, the oil giant will go to court and may be saddled with millions of dollars in cleanup.
  • Coalitions in Malaysia and Cambodia fight back against deforestation driven by palm oil and agriculture. And the Kyrgyz people in Kyrgyzstan continue to protest the operation of the largest open-pit mine in Central Asia.

At times, these conflicts can turn into bloody wars. 2015 was the deadliest year for environmental activists, and 40 percent of victims were from indigenous groups. The latest numbers suggests the death toll in 2016 may have tripled. Despite the challenges, indigenous activism doesn’t look like it’s slowing down next year.

1 day ago

surprise!

Gage Skidmore

OK, John Kasich did a fine thing for renewables.

On Tuesday, Ohio Gov. Kasich rejected a bill passed by the GOP-controlled state House and Senate that would extend a freeze on clean energy standards. He also vetoed a bill giving a big ol’ $264 million tax break to fossil fuel companies.

Kasich’s rationale? Bad for business, as the Columbus Dispatch reports. Any remotely carbon-conscious company — like Amazon, for example — that might want to shack up in the Most Disappointing State in the AFC North could be turned off by a lack of clean energy incentives.

The governor has shifted his position on this over time. In 2014, he signed the first bill to freeze renewable energy standards, and promised to extend a freeze to all federal regulations if he became president (alas, he never did).

Let’s not forget (although it seems so many lifetimes ago) that Kasich was the only Republican presidential candidate to acknowledge climate change. Let’s also not forget, while we’re playing the reminiscing game, that he just signed an unconstitutional bill that would unequivocally ban abortion at 20 weeks of gestation.

1 day ago