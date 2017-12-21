Briefly

Stuff that matters

Oil? how about butter

Eric Schaeffer / Getty Images

France’s ban on oil drilling could keep 5 billion barrels in the ground.

For a country that already imports 99 percent of its oil, France’s decision to end all new oil development and phase out existing projects by 2040 may not seem all that meaningful. The Guardian called it a “largely symbolic gesture.”

But actually, as geoscientist Erik Klemetti noted, France is committing to keeping a massive oil reservoir in the ground. The Paris Basin, a region in northern France, may contain nearly as much underground petroleum as the huge Bakken Formation in North Dakota. Extracting that oil and gas would require extensive fracking.

Klemetti calculates that France could extract 100 years worth of oil for the country by fully exploring the Paris Basin — which could contain, according to the top estimate, 5 billion barrels of oil. At current oil prices (around $58 per barrel), that’s worth about $290 billion.

Instead, France decided to say au revoir to oil and gas altogether.

Earlier this year, the country also announced it would ban internal combustion engines by 2040. With decisions like these, France is positioning itself on the right side of history. And it’s sending a message to a world that’s floundering on climate change: A more just and prosperous future is possible, and it doesn’t require the dirty fuels of the past.

1 hour ago

a bug's life

Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images

What is Scott Pruitt so afraid of?

If you’ve been watching the Environmental Protection Agency lately, you might have noticed some strange things afoot. For starters, it’s not really into “environmental protection” these days, according to its own enforcement data.

But among the things the agency is spending money on are some, ah, unusual security measures for EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. Let us review just a few of them:

It’s almost like he’s afraid of journalists.

5 hours ago

Taxation without representation

Joe Raedle / Staff / Getty Images

On the 3-month anniversary of Hurricane Maria, the GOP tax bill plunges Puerto Rico deeper into poverty.

The legislation, which only needs President Trump’s signature to become law, treats the U.S. territory as a foreign entity, imposing a 12.5 percent tax on intellectual property income for U.S. companies operating on the island.

Governor Ricardo Rosselló called the tax “a huge blow for Puerto Rico,” which is likely to cripple the island’s productivity, shrink the local government’s revenue, and cost residents thousands of jobs. The tax bill also makes it more difficult for survivors of natural disasters to deduct losses from hurricanes, floods, and fires.

Today, more than 250,000 Puerto Ricans still lack access to clean water and more than a million are without electricity. “Some of the reasons that the impact of the damage was so profound was because of how weak the systems are and the deep issues of poverty, inequality, and discrimination that have affected a majority of Puerto Ricans,” Oxfam America President Abby Maxman tells Grist.

The UN recently completed a study of poverty in the U.S., which included a survey of the situation in Puerto Rico. In the report, its author, Phillip Alston, a human rights law expert at New York University, calls the Republican-led tax reform “essentially a bid to make the U.S. the world champion of extreme inequality.”

6 hours ago

green apple

Jewel Samad/Getty Images

New York just blew a $390 billion-shaped hole in the fossil fuel industry.

New York City, and the rest of the state, will freeze all fossil fuel investments, divest nearly $400 billion in public pension funds from fossil fuel companies, and invest in renewable energy.

Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer released separate proposals on Tuesday announcing the decision. Neither proposal offered a firm end date for 100 percent divestment from fossil fuels.

“Adopting this approach will send a strong message to the financial markets that major investors, including New York State, are fully and aggressively committed to a carbon-free, clean energy future,” Cuomo said in a press release.

Years of community campaigning by environmental and social justice groups — as well as recent divestment commitments from iconic NY institutions like the American Museum of Natural History and Columbia University — put pressure on New York’s elected officials to cut ties with dirty energy.

The increasing likelihood of damaging storms like Hurricane Sandy also nudged city officials toward divestment. When Sandy struck five years ago, it killed 147 people and caused $70 billion in property damage. A recent Rutgers University study predicted that New York City could face historic flooding every five years.

7 hours ago

dropping like flies

William West/Getty Images

This major coal company is done with climate denial.

One of the world’s largest mining companies, BHP Billiton, wants to pull out of the World Coal Association. It plans to leave the major international lobby group because of substantive differences in climate policy.

In a report on Tuesday, BHP said it accepts that “the warming of the climate is unequivocal, the human influence is clear, and physical impacts are unavoidable.” The World Coal Association said it was “disappointed.” Aw. Sad!

The British-Australian mining company also plans to revisit its relationship with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce because of President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement. More than 100 companies have left the Chamber in recent years because of its extreme position on climate change.

BHP won’t officially leave the industry group or the Chamber until both bodies have provided responses to the company’s decision.

It’s not the first energy giant to put its foot down when it comes to climate change. Earlier this year, ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips expressed commitment to the Paris Agreement, whether or not Trump chose to withdraw (spoiler alert: he did).

1 day ago

holy headline, vatican

REUTERS/Andreas Solaro

The Vatican is holding a contest for climate change startups.

The 2,000-year-old church agreed to host the challenge at the behest of Silicon Valley venture capitalists, who just named a first round of finalists, Bloomberg reports.

The nine winning startups (out of 300 applicants) received $100,000 grants to pursue their ideas, which range from apps to help communities clean up waste to solar light bulbs.

The money comes from investors, not the Vatican, but the program is named Laudato Si after Pope Francis’ 2015 encyclical addressing climate change. Program advisors include Google’s Chade-Meng Tan and Twitter’s Biz Stone. The Vatican does provide the location for the startup hub and the mentorship of Francis’ chief environmental advisor, Cardinal Peter Turkson.

Pope Francis has not been seen to use a mobile phone, but he is pretty active on Twitter. “May social media always be spaces that are rich in humanity,” he wished his 15 million followers earlier this month. And now he’s helping to drive innovation in high-tech, high-impact startups. All of this suggests the pope may be the only person on Earth with a healthy approach to technology.

1 day ago