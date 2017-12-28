Briefly

fire and ice

Stuart Palley/USFS

From California to Alaska, it’s been a weirdly warm winter.

If it’s cold where you are right now, chances are you’re in the eastern U.S. — which is practically the only place on Earth that’s significantly cooler than normal at the moment.

Contrast that with the West Coast, which has been stuck in unusually warm weather all month long.

In California, it still feels like summertime. Los Angeles has experienced bone-dry winds and occasional highs in the 80s, the perfect conditions for wildfire. The Thomas Fire, the largest wildfire in California history, burned more than 280,000 acres this month.

Climate scientist Daniel Swain attributes the cold in the east and the warmth out west to a continent-wide weather pattern similar to the one that ushered in California’s megadrought a few years ago. There’s evidence that shrinking Arctic ice is making extreme patterns like this more likely.

Speaking of shrinking ice, December has been downright balmy in Alaska. Frozen rivers — the highways of the North during winter — still haven’t frozen. The sea ice is in “shockingly bad” condition for native hunters.

Parts of 40 states, including Arizona, have been colder than Anchorage so far. And earlier this month, Sitka, Alaska, set a new record for the warmest low temperature ever recorded in Alaskan wintertime: 53 degrees.

snow problem

REUTERS / Robert Frank

The Great Lakes are having Great Snowstorms partly thanks to climate change.

This week was one for the history books in Erie, Pennsylvania. In just two and a half days, the city racked up more than 5 feet of snow, more than its previous record over any two week period.

In a similar scenario three years ago, Buffalo, New York, set a new U.S. record of 77 inches in 24 hours. It may seem weird, but the warming waters of the Great Lakes are fueling this kind of colossal snowfall — for the time being.

These “lake-effect” snows are fed by the still-liquid parts of the Great Lakes during the early winter. When cold air blows over the open water, warmth and moisture rise into the atmosphere to create heavy bands of snow. The combination of frigid air, warm water, and perfectly aligned winds created this week’s ideal snow conditions in Erie.

Lake Erie, the shallowest and most ice-prone of the Great Lakes, used to reliably freeze over every year. But that’s starting to change: In recent years, Lake Erie has sometimes barely frozen at all. The chart below shows its percentage of maximum ice cover each year since 1973:

NOAA / GLERL

The same trend holds true for the rest of the Great Lakes, one of the fastest-warming parts of the lower 48. Since 1995, Great Lakes ice levels have been below normal 70 percent of the time. Eventually, though, air temperatures may warm so much that major lake-effect snows will become more rare.

This year, I spent a lot of time thinking about what to do with this biodegradable vibrator.

In 2016, when I was younger and dumber (hard to believe!), I did not know that you could compost a sex toy. Truly, had never given it a thought. And then on a pivotal day in the spring of 2017, I received a Gaia biodegradable vibrator in the Grist mail. Here it is, in December:

Eve Andrews / Grist.org

You’ll notice it’s still in the box. (The box is recyclable.)

I am in favor of both vibrators and composting, so good on you, PR person! But I found myself paralyzed. What am I supposed to do with it? Take it home? Too much! Leave it on my desk, so everyone I work with knows I haven’t taken it home? Aaaahhh! Write about this non-event, inviting my millions of fans and billions of internet strangers into my neuroses? Still a dummy, Andrews!

An inextricable element of this debate: That the words “biodegradable” and “vibrator” together conjure an immediate mental and physical rejection. Bio … degradable … vibrator. A vibrator, degrading. Into biomass. Yowza! Nooooo! I can’t help it!

I don’t mean to discourage anyone from buying a compostable sex toy. 2017 was simply a year in which I learned there are certain mental boundaries I am not ready to cross — the one currently separating my clitoris from the compost bin. This vibrator was the bête noire to my eco-warrior, and it defeated me.

Eve Andrews is an associate editor at Grist.

boys will be boys

BG004/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor / Getty Images

Toxic masculinity is probably destroying the planet.

A recent article in Scientific American shed light on why some men aren’t embracing eco-friendly behaviors. It may have less to do with what they think about the environment, and more to do with gender roles.

After conducting a series of studies with more than 2,000 participants in the U.S. and China, researchers found a cognitive link between greenness and femininity. Basically, eco-friendly behaviors like shopping with a reusable grocery bag are perceived as more feminine, so men are less inclined to do them.

This could be part of the reason why women have done more to reduce waste and curb global carbon emissions than men.

So is eco-friendly behavior just not macho enough? To get guys to go green, the researchers suggest using “men-vironmentally-friendly” (*shudder*) marketing with “more masculine fonts, colors, words, and images.”

Or we could, you know, choose to redefine what it means to “be a man.” After all, some of the impulses deemed “masculine” — like exerting power over others — are also behind the exploitation of women’s bodies and the earth’s resources. If gender roles are toxic for people and the planet, it’s time to rethink them.

Wily coyote

David McNew/ Getty Images

Urban hunters are pretty delighted by the coyote takeover.

Coyotes very rarely attack humans, but they’re still super scary. Get within earshot of a pack of coyotes at night, and you’ll know what I’m talking about. Those quavering howls, punctuated by crazed laughter. Spooky.

Gray wolves are supposed to keep coyotes in check, but wolf populations in the United States have dwindled because of hunting and habitat loss. As a result, coyotes have started to migrate into suburbs and cities in search of new territory. The highly adaptable mammals have even settled down in densely populated places like Chicago and Los Angeles.

Coyote colonization has sparked an urban hunting movement, according to a New York Times article published Tuesday. Hunters are capitalizing on the influx of coyotes, selling furs for around $100 a pop. That fur is used to line jackets and trim hoods for popular brands like Canada Goose.

Conservationists say coyotes are actually a net positive, since they rid cities of feral cats. Plus, they eat rats and trash! Coyotes are generally harmless and tend to stay out of the way during daylight hours, hiding in nooks and crannies. So maybe living among these cunning furry friends isn’t so bad after all.

LandsatBot

This year, I spent a lot of time thinking about satellites.

It started with the cinematic, widely serenaded death of spunky little spacebot Cassini, closing out a 13-year mission to Saturn with a headlong dive into the planet’s gaseous atmosphere.

Meanwhile, back on a more familiar planet, an orbiting satellite named DMSP F19 quietly blinked out. The DMSP weather-tracking satellites have meticulously recorded Arctic sea ice coverage since 1978, which makes them one of our longest-running climate observations. But in 2015, Congress voted to mothball the last satellite in the series. Now, on the cusp of the biggest planetary shift humans have ever seen, we stand to lose one of our best means for understanding it.

Also this year, I started following LandsatBot, a project by Welsh glaciologist Martin O’Leary that tweets out random satellite views of Earth’s surface hourly. Like a geographic Chat Roulette, LandsatBot scratches the same imaginative itch that high-def images of Saturn’s rings do, but its alien views are all terrestrial. From satellite height, every landscape looks like an abstract painting, all fractal rivers and impressionist daubs of cloud.

These days, amidst an unending torrent of Game of Thrones gifs, signs of the end of democracy, and variations on that distracted boyfriend meme, I sometimes come across a Landsat image dropped without comment into the clutter. I stop and stare. Whether it’s an astroturf-green wedge of land somewhere in the Indonesian archipelago or the Crest-colored swirl of icy Antarctic seas, I try to imagine the world down there: A place I will probably never go, without landmarks or footprints, but irrevocably changed by us. Whether you recognize it or not, it’s home.

Amelia Urry is an associate editor at Grist.

