Briefly

Stuff that matters

coal comfort

REUTERS / Stringer

Good news! Global carbon emissions stayed flat in 2016.

This marks the third year in a row with no increase in CO2 emissions, according to a new report published from the Netherlands Environmental Assessment Agency. That’s largely due to a shift away from coal to natural gas, which tends to produce more electricity more efficiently, and renewable energy.

Enough good news. Here’s the bad: When you add the potent greenhouse gas methane to the mix, global emissions were up .5 percent. Methane emissions primarily come from natural gas leaks (see Aliso Canyon) and cattle. Also, this report does not count the forests felled and peatlands burned which likely bumps the numbers up. Finally, halting the growth in emissions isn’t good enough — we’ve got to drive them down.

Nonetheless, climate economist Nicholas Stern told the Guardian, “These results are a welcome indication that we are nearing the peak in global annual emissions of greenhouse gases.” The world has hit the brakes on what looked like unstoppable emissions growth. For the first time in the modern era, the economy is growing without increasing the amount of CO2 it spews into the air.

27 mins ago

Hurricane Maria

Joe Raedle / Staff / Getty Images

Puerto Rico’s infrastructure is so damaged that it can’t distribute aid.

On Thursday, President Trump announced — after much feeble deliberation — that he would waive the Jones Act, a century-old law that requires all shipping to U.S. territories to be made through American ships and companies. This massively expensive policy, Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello noted, created an unnecessary obstacle to getting crucial supplies to a devastated island.

Good! One obstacle down, a billion and three to go — including the fact that trucks, drivers, and gasoline to distribute supplies around the island are currently few and far between.

CNN reports that only 4 percent of 3,000 containers of supplies that recently arrived at the Port of San Juan have made it to communities in need. There are currently upwards of 10,000 containers of supplies waiting to be circulated. Only 20 percent of truck drivers have returned to work, and many are hard to contact due to downed cell towers.

Remember that Puerto Rico’s current financial insecurity and infrastructure failings are largely a product of predatory hedge fund lending and lack of access to states’ resources — like, for example, a congressional representative.

27 mins ago

out of sight

REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A week after Hurricane Maria struck, the U.S. Virgin Islands are in shambles.

The recovery effort trudges along after the Category 4 storm destroyed what Irma spared, flattening buildings and tangling power lines. More than 100,000 people live in the U.S. territory, and many of them are now waiting for power, medicine, and fuel.

“It will be a while before this place returns to a semblance of normalcy,” National Guard Chief Joseph Lengyel told Fox News.

Public school buildings are too damaged for students to attend classes, the New York Times reports. The main hospitals will have to be torn down and rebuilt. The power might not be back until December. And authorities have advised residents to boil their water before consumption, fearing contamination.

Making recovery harder is the nearly $2 billion in debt the Virgin Islands is carrying. That’s more per capita than Puerto Rico.

“The economy evaporated pretty much overnight,” one restaurant owner told the Times. Tourism makes up a third of the islands’ gross domestic product. The biggest resorts will stay closed until at least next year, meaning fewer customers for restaurants and bars and fewer jobs.

While attention is focused on the humanitarian crisis affecting millions in Puerto Rico, 40 miles to the west, the Virgin Islands remain mostly out of mind.

55 mins ago

Too caliente to handle

Scott Olson / Staff / Getty Images

Don’t look to Latinos for climate denial. They know Earth is warming — and who’s to blame.

That’s according to a report released Wednesday by the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.

The study found that 84 percent of Latinos in the U.S. think climate change is happening, and 70 percent believe it’s human-caused. For comparison, only 70 percent of non-Latinos feel threatened by global warming, per the report.

Climate change is going to have a hell of an impact on Latin American communities globally — including those in the U.S. Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria hit locations with heavy Latino populations: Texas, Florida, and Puerto Rico.

So it’s not surprising that Latinos want action. More than half of the Latinos interviewed for the study say they’ve personally experienced effects from climate change, and eight in 10 support a carbon tax on fossil fuel companies.

Lead author Anthony Leiserowitz posits that Latinos’ concerns might stem from their tendency to work outdoors, allowing them to witness impacts firsthand. Or maybe it’s that, for many, their extended family remains in Latin America, where droughts and extreme weather regularly threaten human life.

The most alarming stat in the report: Nearly three-quarters of the Latinos surveyed have never been contacted by an organization fighting climate change.

1 day ago

Hurricane Maria

REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

1.5 million Puerto Ricans don’t have safe drinking water.

Due to widespread power outages, communities across the storm-battered island have lost running water. Water service may not resume until electricity is restored — a process that could take months.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised residents to use bottled water when possible. When water systems lose pressure, there’s a greater risk of bacterial contamination being drawn in, Reuters reports. And many people are now getting water from wells and springs — shallow groundwater sources that are especially susceptible to contamination after Maria damaged the sewer system and flooded toxic landfills.

Even before the hurricane, Puerto Rico’s water situation was worrisome. Nearly all of the tap water available violates federal safety rules, a Natural Resources Defense Council study concluded.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said that 6 million liters of safe water are already in Puerto Rico, with 4 million more on the way. But the plan for distributing that water remains unclear.

As Puerto Rico faces its sixth day without power in sweltering temperatures, Congress appears weeks away from approving a formal funding request for aid. Officials say that for now, they’re more focused on delivering resources than getting money from Congress.

1 day ago

EV car culture

Golden Gate Bridge traffic
Shutterstock

Let’s ban gasoline-powered cars, says California’s governor.

It’s often said that national climate policy is “Made in California,” and now Governor Jerry Brown reportedly wants to ban the internal combustion engine from its roads.

“I’ve gotten messages from the governor asking, ‘Why haven’t we done something already?’” Mary Nichols, chair of the powerful California Air Resources Board, told Bloomberg. “The governor has certainly indicated an interest in why China can do this and not California.”

China is planning to set a deadline by which its automakers must end production of fossil fuel–powered cars. If California did something similar, it would trigger a cascade of changes in the automotive world. Californians buy about 2 million cars a year, accounting for around 20 percent of national sales. Because people in the state buy a big percentage of the country’s cars, the industry designs all American vehicles to meet California standards.

A ban could come as soon as 2030, Nichols said.

1 day ago