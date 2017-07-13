Briefly

Groundbreaking study outlines what you can do about climate change.

Researchers in Sweden examined the possible steps that individuals can take on climate change. Although a lot of resulting news coverage focused on the most effective action (having one fewer kid), the real takeaway is — as daunting as the science and politics of climate change seem — individual actions still matter. A lot. Click to see how they stack up:

In fact, the researchers found that behavioral shifts could be faster than waiting for national climate policies and widespread energy transformations. As far as I know, this is the very first comprehensive analysis on the effectiveness of specific individual climate actions. The authors’ audience was high school textbook publishers, who the researchers found prioritize relatively low-impact, easy actions like recycling and changing light bulbs.

Well, guess what, buttercup? No one ever said fighting climate change would be easy. If we don’t shift our culture (relatively quickly) to make the most meaningful changes feel inevitable, we’re not going to get a second chance. The perfect mix of worry and hope will be different for everyone, but at least now we’ve got an armload of stuff we can do to make things better.

The internet is like the climate: Powerful interests spend a lot of money to control it.

So much to protest, so little time. You’d be forgiven if you were too preoccupied to observe the net neutrality “day of action” on July 12. But hundreds of companies and organizations participated to draw attention to internet openness — an admittedly wonky issue — and the effort generated 2.1 million comments on the FCC website.

The FCC is chaired by former Verizon lawyer Ajit Pai, who has indicated he wants to roll back 2015 regulations that govern the internet like a public utility. The rules ensure broadband providers treat all traffic equally, e.g., not charge video-streaming sites like Youtube and Netflix extra money to keep their content from buffering. Pai argues this is bad for business.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, those in the business agree. Since 2008, telecom giants like Comcast, AT&T, and Verizon have spent $572 million lobbying against FCC rules, even when their public statements appear to complicate that stance. In the same time period, only the oil and pharmaceutical industries consistently spend more, reports BGR.com.

In a lobby-friendly administration allergic to the R-word (“regulation,” I mean), it looks like the internet, the climate, and the health care system are all in the same boat.

An electric company wants customers to pay to clean up water it contaminated.

Duke Energy wants to raise rates on 1.3 million North Carolina residents to offset the $200 million yearly it’ll take to clean coal ash from its plants out of drinking-water wells.

Nearby residents want the company’s shareholders and execs to foot the bill, especially since locals are living off of bottled water thanks to the contaminated wells.

“If a septic company comes to my house and accidentally spills sewage all over my property, are they going to send me the bill for that?” one resident asked the AP.

Duke Energy — the U.S.’s largest electricity provider, worth $59 billion —  already has a sullied rep in North Carolina. In 2014, one of its waste pits leaked 40,000 tons of toxic muck into the Dan River.

About three dozen residents affected by the coal ash filed comments with the state challenging Duke Energy’s request to up their energy bills. That’s right, the company asked North Carolina for its blessing in passing more than $5.1 billion in cleanup costs onto customers.

Perhaps the state should recommend that company execs go back to kindergarten, where they teach you that if you make a mess, you clean it up.

Netflix’s ‘Chasing Coral’ brings dying reefs to life.

Corals around the world just had their three worst years ever. A new film directed by Jeff Orlowski (of Chasing Ice fame) takes us to the front lines of that devastation: the unprecedented bleaching and coral death of the Great Barrier Reef in 2016.

Maybe you’re thinking: “I don’t live on a coral reef. Why should I care about some weird sea creatures dying in Australia?” And, look — I don’t live on a coral reef either! (Though lots of people do.) Even if you live thousands of miles from a coast, there’s a lot to appreciate about coral reefs — for example, from pharmaceuticals to fishing, corals supply an estimated $375 billion in goods and services every year.

Chasing Coral premieres on Netflix on July 14. For more, check out our Q&A with Orlowski.

This satellite image captures our smoky, climate-changed world.

The NASA Terra image of Alaska shows a dramatic juxtaposition of retreating Beaufort Sea Ice to the north and smoke from wildfires in the high Arctic tundra spreading hundreds of miles into Canada.

The whole region is in the grip of a mini heatwave with temps expected to approach 90 degrees as far north as the shore of the Arctic Ocean this weekend. Arctic forest fires are happening at a rate not seen in at least 10,000 years due to rapid warming, longer dry spells, and increased lightning frequency, according to recent studies.

In British Columbia, provincial officials issued a state of emergency for more than 180 rapidly growing wildfires that have begun to disrupt the region’s timber and mining industries. “We have never seen wide-scale evacuations like this,” one official said.

Down in California, the Wall Fire burned 41 homes and forced evacuations near Lake Oroville — the same region where nearly a quarter million people were threatened by historic flooding earlier this year. Around 5,000 firefighters are currently dispatched across the state amid record temperatures. So far in 2017, fires have burned about three times more acres in California than normal.

Tesla has a big new competitor vying to build the batteries of the future.

Two big electricity companies, AES and Siemens, have teamed up to form a battery giant, called Fluence (as in fluency, or maybe affluence, or possibly both).

We’re going to need a lot of batteries if we’re going to rely on wind and solar power, which don’t necessarily provide electricity exactly when we need it. So companies, governments, and individuals are investing in big batteries to store electricity until they are ready to use it, e.g., Australia just made a deal with Tesla to build the world’s largest battery next to a wind farm.

Battery storage is still expensive. The best way anyone has figured out to make batteries cheaper is to build them at massive scales — hence battery behemoths like Fluence. But, as Grist’s Amelia Urry pointed out, what we really need is a breakthrough in something other than lithium ion — a pricey and occasionally flammable technology — to allow bigger strides forward.

