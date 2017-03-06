Briefly

Stuff that matters

Rap-sody

Lin-Manuel Miranda in Hamilton
Steve Jurvetson

Hamilton’s Lin-Manuel Miranda made a Spotify playlist about climate change.

The composer/playwright is relatively new to the music streaming service, joining at the end of January to share a mix of uplifting and empowering songs in protest of President Trump’s immigrant travel ban. Mother Jones called it his “fight-the-power playlist.”

This morning, Miranda announced his latest compilation on Twitter:

Appropriately, it kicks off with R.E.M.’s classic “It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine),” followed up by Nelly’s “Hot In Here,” and features tracks by OutKast, Wyclef Jean, and Radiohead, rounding out with Michael Jackson’s “Earth Song.” We’ll have it on shuffle all day at Grist’s New York area branch office.

Miranda’s effort to spotlight climate change has some fans hoping he’ll do more than just a modern-day mixtape. “Someday @Lin_Manuel will write a musical about science,” tweeted NASA climate scientist Kate Marvel, “and then everyone will believe us.” What do you say, Lin-Manuel? Grist would be happy to collaborate! We don’t want you to miss your shot.

2 hours ago

on dangerous ground

goldmanprize.org

A year later, we still don’t know who killed indigenous activist Berta Cáceres.

In 2015, she won the Goldman Environmental Prize for leading the indigenous Lenca people in a campaign to stop a hydroelectric dam project on their land in Honduras. And on March 2, 2016, she was shot dead in her home.

In the months following her death, Honduran authorities arrested six men with connections to the military and the dam project. Two others were arrested early this year. But many of Cáceres’ fellow activists believe the real mastermind remains at large.

Recently leaked documents suggest Cáceres’ murder was an unauthorized hit planned by Honduras’ U.S.-trained special forces. The Guardian notes that the U.S. is also Honduras’ primary supplier of military support, approving $18 million in aid last year.

Cáceres’ death, though a high-profile tragedy, has done little to stop blood from being spilled in Honduras: It remains the deadliest country for environmental activists.

But local grassroots activists still feel her presence acutely. They say her death has made their resistance stronger. As her nephew Silvio Carrillo told CNN, “Berta didn’t die, she multiplied.”

Mar 3, 2017

best buds

Steven Jenkins

Big oil just got a pass on methane reporting.

The EPA thumbed its nose at another Obama-era environmental rule, withdrawing a request that operators of oil and gas sites submit information on methane emissions.

The request, just a few months old, was designed to supplement the Obama administration’s effort to curb the powerful pollutant at new and modified oil and gas sites (methane is a greenhouse gas 84 times as potent as carbon dioxide). President Obama had committed to cut as much as 45 percent of methane emissions from 2012 levels by 2025. Those cuts would have helped the United States meet its obligations under the Paris climate agreement.

Methane is the main component of natural gas. And we all know how the new EPA administrator, Scott Pruitt, feels about that, based on his copious emails with the energy industry. The EPA’s move came a day after attorneys general of 11 states, including Texas and Montana, sent a letter to the agency asking for the request to disappear.

And, of course, the Trump administration isn’t exactly keen on fulfilling the previous administration’s pledges under the Paris climate agreement.

Next up, Republicans are eyeing a Bureau of Land Management rule regulating methane emissions on federal lands.

Mar 3, 2017

World wide woes

REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

It looks like Scott Pruitt has a damn email problem, too.

Comments made by the new EPA administrator before his confirmation hearing are under the microscope after reports revealed that work emails from his time as Oklahoma’s attorney general were copied to his personal account.

Back in January, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) wrote Pruitt to ask if he had ever conducted state business using a private email account.

“I use only my official OAG email address and government-issued phone to conduct official business,” Pruitt responded.

Yet a batch of emails, released days after his confirmation as a result of a lawsuit, show official emails copied to Pruitt’s personal account from the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers, members of his staff, and other corporate groups.

Pruitt was confirmed in February by a vote of 52-46 before his emails were released to the public. Emails released to IndyStar yesterday show that Vice President Mike Pence used a private AOL email account to conduct official business, and it was hacked. And Attorney General Jeff Sessions is also facing allegations for misleading Congress about his communications with Russia during the 2016 campaign.

The Dirty Deplorables are having one heck of a week.

Mar 3, 2017

Bloom and doom

Shutterstock

Spring just keeps getting earlier. Guess what’s behind it?

In some parts of the country, the season just breezed in three weeks ahead of schedule. Balmy weather may seem like more good news after an already unseasonably warm winter, but pause a beat before you reach for your flip-flops.

According to the “spring index,” a long-term data set which tracks the start of the season from year-to-year, spring is showing up earlier and earlier across the United States.

The culprit behind the trend? Climate change. And it’s bringing a batch of nasty consequences. Early warmth means early pests, like ticks and mosquitoes, and a longer, rougher allergy season. Agriculture and tourism can be thrown off, too. Washington D.C.’s cherry blossoms usually draw crowds in April, for instance, but they’re projected to peak three weeks early this year.

Spring isn’t shifting smoothly, either. It’s changing in fits and starts. Eggs are hatching and trees are losing their leaves, but temperatures could easily plunge again, with disastrous consequences for new baby animals and plants.

Play this out another 80 years, and it’s easy to imagine a world out of sync. Sure, your picnic in December sounds nice. But bees could lose their wildflowers, and groundhogs may never see their shadows again.

Mar 2, 2017

here be data

These maps show what Americans think about climate change.

Darker oranges show where most people acknowledge the existence of climate change, and lighter yellows color where more people still aren’t convinced.

Percentage of adults, by state, who think global warming is happening.
Percentage of adults, by state, who think global warming is happening.Yale Program on Climate Change Communication | George Mason Center for Climate Change Communication

What’s surprising is that the divide isn’t all that extreme. Although there’s some visible difference between the coasts and the middle of the country, some 70 percent of survey respondents across the map acknowledge that global warming is, in fact, happening.

The Yale Project for Climate Communication started making these maps in 2014, a simpler, less what-are-facts-even time. So now, with fresh data collected in the days after the 2016 presidential elections, it might come as a shock that most Americans agree on a few important things.

For example, 70 percent of voters polled believe the United States should not withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement, while 66 percent believe we should cut our greenhouse gas output with or without the treaty. A whopping 82 percent of people agree we should fund research into renewable energy. Buuuut … only 58 percent say they are actually worried about climate change.

Percentage of adults, by county, who are worried about global warming.
Percentage of adults, by county, who are worried about global warming.Yale Program on Climate Change Communication

You can explore all the results here.

Mar 2, 2017