Happy birthday, America — we got you some premonitions.

And they come from two extremely smart — if surly — gentlemen.

Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking, in a Sunday interview with BBC News, declared that Donald Trump’s rejection of the Paris Agreement threatens to drive the planet into what we can safely call “Mordor mode.”

We are close to the tipping point where global warming becomes irreversible. Trump’s action could push the Earth over the brink, to become like Venus, with a temperature of two hundred and fifty degrees, and raining sulphuric acid.

Byyyeeeee!!!

(He might be wrong.)

And now, from nihilistic German film director Werner Herzog:

werner herzog tried to warn us pic.twitter.com/GRxLZNe60o — ▀▀▀▀▀▀ (@immolations) July 2, 2017

Wow!!!?!?!

Which is worse: the president communicating in poorly animated wrestling GIFs or sulphur rain? We honestly don’t know.