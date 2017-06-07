Briefly

Here are 3 ways you can push for clean energy in your state.

We know, we know: Climate action isn’t going to happen in the White House anytime soon. But there are a bunch of clean energy options that the states — even red ones — can get behind. Ramez Naam, an author and clean energy advocate, shares a few ideas:

Intrigued? Check out Naam’s blog post for more.

1 hour ago

Aloha, Paris

Twitter

Hawaii now has a state law supporting the Paris Agreement’s climate goals.

Governor David Ige signed the legislation Tuesday — less than a week after President Trump pulled out of the historic pact — committing to a reduction of greenhouse gases and creating a commission to tackle rising sea levels.

The island-chain state is acutely at risk from inundation due to changing climate. In April, water levels broke the 1905 record for highest tides, and experts say it will probably be broken again in 2017.

At least 12 other states have joined Hawaii in pushing back against Trump, creating the U.S. Climate Alliance. The group’s members are pledging to stay the course with regard to commitments to the Paris Agreement and the Clean Power Plan, despite the new administration’s abdication of both.

Since Trump ditched Paris last week, he’s received considerable backlash from local and global leaders alike, including the business community. Now that one state has written its climate commitments into law, the resistance is beginning to look a whole lot stiffer.

4 hours ago

is it too late now to say sorry?

Everyone was talking about climate change last week, but it still has nothing on Bieber.

Former Hillary Clinton energy adviser Trevor Houser summarized the grim state of our climate “debate” in a few smart tweets on Wednesday. After Trump dropped from the Paris climate accord last week, Google searches of climate change spiked, hitting new highs — much higher than when the agreement was signed in the first place.

But, Houser continued, the amount of people expressing interest in the topic is still dismally low — like Justin Bieber pre-apology tour low.

Grist has previously explored why climate change doesn’t often make it into the national conversation in ratings-driven forums like debates. But this tendency of network news to spotlight climate change only after a watershed moment is problematic; because 57 percent of American adults get their news from TV networks, we end up less informed about climate change than we are on J Biebs.

4 hours ago

power play

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Trump’s new vision: Cover the border wall with solar panels.

Of course trying to fund the damn border wall is the only way President Trump would embrace clean energy.

During a meeting with Republican lawmakers on Tuesday, Trump floated the idea that the electricity generated could be used to cover for the Mexico border wall’s cost, according to House Majority Whip Steve ScaliseAxios reports:

Trump said his vision was a wall 40 feet to 50 feet high and covered with solar panels so they’d be “beautiful structures,” the people said. The President said that most walls you hear about are 14 feet or 15 feet tall but this would be nothing like those walls.

Trump reportedly said that the legislators could talk about the solar panel idea — provided they gave him credit. In fact, the solar panels were first proposed earlier this year by a Las Vegas–based solar company, according to AP.

So would solar panels mitigate the environmental and social disaster that would be Trump’s wall? Hardly. But it certainly doesn’t mesh with his promises to revive the coal industry.

23 hours ago

fire up the bioreactors

Reuters

Here’s how no-slaughter meat goes mainstream.

In a new report, Grist 50-er Liz Specht identifies the obstacles that prevent earth-friendly meat from taking over the world. If meat stopped coming from cows and was instead grown in the lab, she argues, it would slash meat production’s environmental footprint.

So, Specht and her colleagues at the Good Food Institute hope to midwife the birth of a new clean-meat industry. To get there, we’d need some crucial innovations. Here’s a taste:

Better bioreactors: Bioreactors are big tanks that slowly stir meat cells until they multiply into something burger sized. They already exist, but we need the a new generation that do a better job at filtering out waste, adding just the right nutrients, and recycling the fluid that the cells grow in.

Scaffolding: If you want nice tender meat, instead of a soup of cells, you need a scaffold — a sort of artificial bone — for meat cells to cling to so they can take shape. People are experimenting with spun fiber, 3D-printed grids, and gels that cue cells to form “the segmented flakiness of a fish filet or the marbling found in a steak.”

Growth fluid: At the moment, meat cells are mostly raised in fluid taken from cattle embryos. But there won’t be enough embryonic fluid if reactor meat replaces the livestock industry. So scientists are working to mass produce fluid that nurture’s developing cells.

For more detail, see the report here.

1 day ago

nothing in nature is private

Unsplash / Thomas Lefebvre

Scientists, like someone barging into an occupied bathroom, realize they’ve been lax on others’ privacy.

It’s no surprise that too much human interest can spell extinction-level danger for endangered species, but increasingly accessible scientific research and technology are making things even worse.

That’s why biologists are debating the “right to privacy” of their animal subjects when publishing research, Motherboard reports.

“My personal health information should be protected,” conservation biologist Steven Cooke told Motherboard. “But where a bear hangs out over winter — is that information that should be splashed around and available to all?”

Cooke is one of several scientists now grappling with this question. Technology has enabled new kinds of citizen-powered collaborative science, while also giving the average smartphone-wielding individual unprecedented access to the very animals conservationists are working to protect. In recent years, poachers in India tried to hack GPS data from tiger collars, and in North America, photographers used cheap radio transponders to pinpoint the locations of tagged grizzly bears.

Paleontologists and archaeologists have long kept their site locations private, but biologists have just begun to reckon with how to protect their research subjects. Many scientists now publish less specific location data and keep key geographic landmarks offline. Meanwhile, maybe someone should tell the grizzlies about The Onion Router.

1 day ago