Grist / REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Here are some of the best public comments on Trump’s national monument executive order.

In an April 26 directive, President Trump called for a review of 27 national monuments created after 1996, claiming there should be more public input on monument designations.

Public lands experts suggested the order was a ploy to open new turf for energy exploration. They said monuments receive plenty of public comment, both from specialists and average Joes.

The experts appear to be right.

Ahead of a June 10 deadline for the Interior Department’s review of Utah’s Bears Ears — among the newest national monuments, and a particularly contentious one — the department received a flood of nearly 150,000 opinions. The great majority implore the administration to leave Bears Ears and the other monuments be.

Poring over 150,000 missives is a definite tl;dr situation — so we pulled some highlights.

“This monument holds immense meaning for the indigenous peoples in the area and to destroy it would continue the erasure of indigenous beliefs and further the genocide of indigenous cultures,” wrote one commenter.

“The air that I breathed in was so much different from the air that I breathed in when I used to live in Korea,” wrote one respondent reminiscing about a trip to Bears Ears. “The visit reminded why our family had immigrated from Korea in first place [sic].”

But it wasn’t all adulations for our “national treasures.”

One comment labeled the designation of Bears Ears an “unjust and unfair federal land grab” — a sentiment echoed by the oil and gas industry. “Undo everything Obama did !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” read another.

The following commenter’s use of caps lock was not at all unique among the responses: “THESE LANDS ARE REAL AND PROVIDE AN REAL CHANCE TO EXPERIENCE SPIRITUAL CONNECTION AND PHYSICAL WONDER. WITHOUT THESE PLACES WE’LL ALL TRAPPED IN OUR IDEOLOGIES AND LIFE BECOMES HELL.”

“Must we destroy everything?” asked one person, while another chided Trump and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to “show some respect for your goddamn country you monkeys.”

And one sly commenter sought to end the discussion on monuments before it began, appealing to Zinke’s unwavering adulation for a former president: “Teddy Roosevelt had the right idea!”

3 hours ago

Diversionary Tactics

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Comey? More like … coal-me!!!

Many of us spent Thursday trying to decipher Arizona Sen. John McCain’s questioning of former FBI Director James Comey while contemplating the latter’s illustrious Ultimate Frisbee career, but STAY FOCUSED, PEOPLE! The Trump administration took advantage of the diversion to try to rouse the coal industry from a long nap.

In the past 48 hours:

  • The Department of Energy announced it will put $6.9 million toward research into new sources of rare-earth elements. You may know them as “those things at the far end of the periodic table I never memorized,” but they’re key elements of things such as computer hard drives, camera lenses, aircraft engines, and computer screens. And where will DOE be looking for them? Coal and its byproducts, of course.
  • On Friday morning, a new coal mine opened in Somerset County, Pennsylvania, about 60 miles southeast of Pittsburgh. The Associated Press reports that the state received a $3 million grant for the Acosta mine project, which is expected to provide 50 to 100 jobs. According to Johnstown, Pennsylvania’s WJAC, Trump provided a “video message praising the new facility,” in which he reportedly said: “As long as I’m president, I’ll be fighting for (what?)”

What, indeed.

3 hours ago

preaching to the coral

Need a break from political news? Hey, look, the ocean!

I see you over there, patiently combing through the Comey testimony for the 11th time. I’m worried about you.

Here, take a load off. Close the tabs. Watch a surprisingly uplifting video about coral reefs from Great Big Story:

We’ve covered the Coral Restoration Foundation’s work in Florida before, and last November, the organization won a $2.1 million grant from NOAA to expand its restoration efforts. And since it’s June 8 — otherwise known as World Oceans Day, the day when ocean lovers implore us to stop throwing every single piece of plastic we can find into the ocean — let’s take a moment to appreciate this oft-overlooked holiday for the distraction that it can provide.

Need a longer break from the stranger-than-fiction twists of our national nightmare? Dive into our long read about the scientists and activists working to restore coral reefs before it’s too late.

1 day ago

plight of the bumblebee

Aaron Burden

Scientists figured out a simple way to discover what’s troubling bees.

We’ve seen big declines in wild bee populations. That’s not just bad for the fuzzy little bees; it could drive up prices for almonds, blueberries, and other pollinator-dependent treats.

The challenge is knowing what would help them. Do we focus on preserving habitat and flowers? Or should we focus on certain pesticides? Is climate change behind this, too? It’s hard to say because bees are hard to study. It’s relatively easy to count long-legged pronghorns or wide-winged condors compared to counting the gnat-sized Perdita minima, the world’s tiniest bee.

That’s why a research team at the University of Missouri has been putting little microphones in alpine meadows. When those mics record buzzing, the team’s software analyzes the noise to tell scientists the number and species of bees visiting. They just published a paper, showing that their methods work.

This breakthrough could allow regular folks to collect solid scientific data from the safety of their porch. Farmers could “monitor pollination of their orchards and vegetable crops and head off pollination deficits,” said Candace Galen, a biological science professor who led the university’s research team, in a news release.

Interested? The group is working on an app that would let you collect bee data with your smartphone.

1 day ago

free bird

USDA

Big Oil grouses over this weird bird. Trump administration promises sage decision.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke announced Wednesday his department would undertake yet another review of past policy. Interior will rethink an Obama administration plan designed to protect the sage grouse, a peculiar fowl species synonymous with the West.

Sage grouse populations have declined by up to 90 percent, and the bird’s habitat has been increasingly threatened by fire and development in recent years. In 2015, the Obama administration announced a 10-state plan to limit development on some federal lands in an attempt to keep this weird li’l guy off the endangered species list, which would require more serious protection.

Republicans and the oil and gas industry, both pervasive influences in sage grouse states, were not happy. They said the plan would stifle economic development and take power from states who were capable of managing sage grouse populations.

Zinke says the 60-day review will assess the plan’s impact on energy and determine if state-driven conservation would be better. But some conservation groups, like the Audubon Society, say Obama’s plan was working.

The debate has roiled the West, but Zinke’s review indicates it’s far from over. “No party that I know doesn’t want a healthy population of sage grouse out West,” Zinke said.

1 day ago

better state than never

Here are 3 ways you can push for clean energy in your state.

We know, we know: Climate action isn’t going to happen in the White House anytime soon. But there are a bunch of clean energy options that the states — even red ones — can get behind. Ramez Naam, an author and clean energy advocate, shares a few ideas:

Intrigued? Check out Naam’s blog post for more.

Jun 7, 2017