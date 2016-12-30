Briefly

Here are the best nerdy infographics of the year.

The most epic was inventor Saul Griffith’s opus-in-the-form-of-a-website, Energy Literacy, which went from being an energy blog to a single, enormous infographic that aims to show precisely where energy comes from and where it goes. The site is overwhelming — you’d need a computer screen the size of a billboard to view some data sets easily — but it’s still fun.

Energy Literacy

The most useful infographic I’ve found this year comes from Cameron Booth, who plots Amtrak lines as though they are routes on one enormous subway. This is not only attractive, it’s much more useful for trip planning than anything I’ve ever seen from Amtrak. While the project itself is not new, Booth has freshly updated it for 2016.

Cameron Booth

This series of maps by the Washington Post shows the nerves and tangles of American infrastructure — everything from electrical grids to railroad lines. The country’s oil and gas pipelines are laid out below, prettier in map form than on the ground.

Washington Post

The most optimistic infographics came from National Geographic’s Blueprint for a Carbon-Free America and a Carbon-Free World, which lay out state-by-state and country-by-country plans for going completely renewable.

Blueprint for a Carbon-Free World

Now that unsubsidized solar is beginning to outcompete coal and gas, maybe those plans are closer than we think.

3 hours ago

It wasn't all a dumpster fire

2016 was a great year for wind and solar, even if nobody noticed.

Renewable energy’s gains this year were incremental and unglamorous, so they had a hard time competing with this:

LAFD

But even if the media didn’t give clean energy a lot of attention, the progress was notable.

In the U.S., the amount of residential solar installed rose, with no limits in sight. Utilities built solar projects in record-breaking numbers. This chart shows solar PV installations in the U.S.:

Greentech

Wind energy capacity in the U.S. also continued to rise, though not as dramatically as in 2015:

Federal tax credits kept solar and wind competitive even when the cost of natural gas (which gets its own subsidies) reached epic lows earlier this year.

America wasn’t the only country to boost renewables and curb CO2 emissions. Worldwide, while the global economy has been growing, CO2 emissions per unit of GDP have been falling. The Paris climate agreement inspired a new wave of private investment in cleantech. Already, solar power is the cheapest form of new electricity in some (mostly emerging) markets, and competitive with coal worldwide.

This is not enough to stave off catastrophic climate change, but it’s a darn sight closer than we were a few years ago.

4 hours ago

Here’s some of the best environmental writing of 2016, according to us.

We can’t give a definitive shortlist of green journalism — but we can point you to a smattering of people who did a rad job of covering environmental issues in 2016.

  • Center for Public Integrity reporters Talia Buford and Kristen Lombardi have been digging into environmental racism for over a year. Their standout topics of 2016: Flint and the EPA’s lurching attempts to address civil rights.
  • Many of the best portraits of the Dakota Access Pipeline resistance can be found on social media as opposed to mainstream outlets. But Mother Jones’ Wes Enzinna consistently produced standout, informative, on-the-ground reports, as did the staff of Unicorn Riot.
  • series from Bitch Magazine explores white supremacy and climate change: “If we’re going to protect the sacred and prepare for the worst, we must look at the environmental effects of white supremacy,” Bani Amor writes.
  • In the New York Times, Nathaniel Rich recounted the harrowing tale of a corporate defense lawyer’s about-face to take down Dupont and a nasty chemical haunting West Virginia.
  • The locavore and farm-to-table movements have enjoyed a long, rosy moment in the restaurant scene. But how much can you trust them? According to an exposé from the Tampa Bay Times’ Laura Reiley: “If you eat food, you are being lied to every single day.”
15 hours ago

wake up already

What’s the most overlooked but important issue of the year?

The crisis of affordable housing (after climate change, natch).

It’s not for lack of local media coverage. Follow the news from New York City to Seattle, and you can’t avoid stories about skyrocketing home prices and rent along with record rates of homelessness. The bestseller Evicted followed low-income residents in Milwaukee who were tossed out of their homes for missing a rent payment.

Add up each local crisis, city by city, and it’s clear that the country has a national crisis that requires a national response. Yet affordable housing passed without much notice in the 2016 election. Interviewers and debate moderators never asked about housing. Republican presidential candidates, including President-elect Donald Trump, a high-end real estate developer, ignored it altogether.

To be sure, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders issued modest proposals on housing policy. But they gave housing little attention on the campaign trail.

So will 2017 be the year that our political system wakes up to the housing crisis? The signs aren’t promising. Trump and congressional Republicans want to cut housing aid, which has already been squeezed by cuts from the Budget Control Act of 2011.

But maybe it’s the year that progressives in Congress propose a national strategy to provide high-quality, affordable housing to all Americans. It’s a political cause in dire need of a champion.

1 day ago

it bears repeating

Trump would be giving up a big presidential power if he abolished new national monuments.

Yesterday, President Obama designated over 1.6 million acres in Utah and Nevada as the Bears Ears and Gold Butte monuments. The move protects sacred Native American sites and desert biodiversity — as long as the designation sticks under the Trump administration.

The decision delighted a coalition of Native nations and infuriated conservatives. Rob Bishop (R-Utah) led the charge against Bears Ears with a plan that allowed for energy development. And Utah’s Republican attorney general announced yesterday he will sue over Obama’s designation.

The power to create monuments regardless of congressional approval comes from the 1906 Antiquities Act. No U.S. president has ever overturned a prior monument, though on rare occasions some have pruned the size.

The U.S. attorney general declared in 1938 that the act does not authorize abolishing monuments. Both Bishop and Trump’s Interior pick Ryan Zinke have voted in the past to eviscerate the Antiquities Act’s authority, if not obliterate it entirely. For Trump to defy the act, it would mark uncharted and “unpresidented” territory that could require years of litigation.

If Trump signs away the Antiquities Act, he surrenders a presidential power. Is that something this man would ever willingly give up?

1 day ago

Caught Out Here

Wisconsin’s Department of Natural Resources is now pretending not to know about climate change.

The state agency charged with protecting resources endangered by climate change has quietly purged that very term from its webpage on the Great Lakes.

As James Rowen at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel discovered, the page formerly read:

Earth’s climate is changing. Human activities that increase heat–trapping (“greenhouse”) gases are the main cause. Earth’s average temperature has increased 1.4 degrees F since 1850 and the eight warmest years on record have occurred since 1998. Increasing temperatures have led to changes in rainfall patterns and snow and ice cover. These changes could have severe effects on the Great Lakes and the plants, wildlife, and people who depend on them.

Compare to now:

As it has done throughout the centuries, the earth is going through a change. The reasons for this change at this particular time in the earth’s long history are being debated and researched by academic entities outside the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

(Note the rude decapitalization of “Earth.”)

According to Rowen, the changes in text reflect a shift in the agency’s mission after Gov. Scott Walker appointed state senator Cathy Stepp to oversee it. As Brett Hulsey, former state legislator, put it at the time: “Putting Cathy Stepp in charge of the DNR is like putting Lindsay Lohan in charge of a rehab center.”

1 day ago