Briefly

Stuff that matters

dumpster fire, meet hose

Here are three reasons the world didn’t completely suck this week.

Sure, since last Friday the news cycle was dominated by (unverified) allegations that our golden-coiffed president-elect has deep ties to Russia, mind-numbing confirmation hearings, and Trump’s distaste for anti-nepotism laws.

But we’re here to remind you that not everything in the world is falling apart!

Big Oil is out: On Thursday, the Washington State Supreme Court effectively crushed a proposed oil terminal in the Port of Grays Harbor. The surprise ruling will protect the Quinault Nation’s treaty fishing rights and marks the latest blow to the Northwest’s beleaguered fossil fuel industry.

Obama’s getting bzzzy: With a stash of new national monuments under his conservation belt, it seems the president has moved on to species. The Obama administration just declared the rusty-patched bumblebee an endangered species — the first bee outside of Hawaii to earn a spot on the not-so-lucky list. Thanks, Obama!

Jane Fonda throws some shade: The 79-year-old actor and activist called out the allegedly swoon-worthy Justin Trudeau after the Canadian prime minister approved two new pipelines, pissing off First Nations groups, environmentalists, and those who believed his climate promises. Fonda warned people against being deceived by “good-looking liberals” like Trudeau. In her words: “What a disappointment.”

2 hours ago

The monuments man

Pete Souza / White House

President Obama is giving us a parting gift: a bunch of new national monuments.

The Obama administration announced on Thursday that it will create national monuments at three sites that are important in the history of African-Americans in the South and it will protect two areas on the West Coast to bolster climate resilience.

Two of the sites are in Alabama and will commemorate terrorist attacks by segregationists on African-Americans and civil rights activists. Another, in Beaufort, South Carolina, honors the history of African-American educational advancement during Reconstruction.

These are just the latest of the Obama administration’s many acts to celebrate locations of civil rights struggle and advancement. Last year, Obama created a national monument at the Stonewall Inn in New York City to honor gay rights history. Earlier this week, the Department of Interior established Harriet Tubman National Historical Park, where the Underground Railroad conductor lived in Auburn, New York.

Obama’s announcement on Thursday also included expanding the California Coastal National Monument, where increasing the expanse of undeveloped land on shorelines will help the area better cope with rising sea levels and more severe storms. And the president is expanding the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument in Oregon.

Obama has protected more land under the Antiquities Act than any other president, by far.

1 hour ago

Dodge City

REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Trump’s pick for CIA director tried to weasel out of questions on climate change.

New California Sen. Kamala Harris grilled Kansas Rep. Mike Pompeo about his views on climate change during a Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday.

She asked if he has any reason to doubt current CIA director John Brennan’s assessment that climate change is a contributing factor to rising instability in the Middle East and other areas. Pompeo, a prominent tea partier, said he was unfamiliar with the analysis Harris mentioned. When Harris followed up, asking about whether or not he believes climate change is even happening, Pompeo was equally noncommittal.

Pompeo essentially argued that climate change isn’t relevant to the job he’s being vetted for: “Frankly, as the director of CIA, I would prefer today not to get into the details of the climate debate and science,” he said.

In the past, Pompeo has directly denied the reality of climate change. He has also called President Obama’s environmental agenda “radical” and “damaging,” and said that Obama’s signature climate change initiative, the Clean Power Plan, would not provide “any measurable environmental benefit.”

Unsurprisingly, Pompeo is friendly with the Koch brothers and has deep ties to the oil and gas industry, which has donated over a million dollars to his campaigns.

3 hours ago

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum

swiss-image.ch/Photo Remy Steinegger

Even business titans are getting awfully worried about environmental threats.

The World Economic Forum — which gathers CEOs and other bigwigs each January for a swanky conference in Davos, Switzerland — has come out with its annual Global Risks Report. One big takeaway: “This year, environmental concerns are more prominent than ever, with all five risks in this category assessed as being above average for both impact and likelihood.”

Among the most notable risks, according to WEF: “extreme weather events” and “failure of climate change mitigation and adaptation.” On the non-eco front, “economic inequality” and “societal polarization” are also big threats.

global risks landscape
World Economic Forum

While progress has been made toward climate action in recent years — in particular the Paris climate agreement — “political change in Europe and North America puts this progress at risk,” WEF says.

This “political change,” of course, refers in large part to the election of Donald Trump, a climate change denier who is stocking his cabinet with like-minded ideologues. While rich and powerful would-be do-gooders are gathered in Davos next week, attending high-minded panels on topics like “Energy’s Clean Transition” and “Sustainable Infrastructure,” Trump will be taking the oath of office and starting to roll back environmental investments and protections.

15 hours ago

Faster food

Shutterstock

A new label could release a flood of organic food.

Farmers could get higher prices by going organic, and there seems to be more demand for organic food than there is supply. So why aren’t more farmers making the shift?

The highest hurdle is that growers have to use organic techniques — which often mean more work and lower yields — for three years before they can start getting those higher organic prices. As NPR’s Dan Charles writes, “For those three ‘transition’ years, you’d have the worst of all worlds: Low organic yields and low conventional prices.”

Now the U.S. Department of Agriculture has removed that hurdle — or at least lowered it — with a change of rules. Farmers will still have to go through the three-year transition, but during that period they can market their food as “transitional.”

That means you’re likely to start seeing labels in stores that say something like “Transitional Organic.” If all goes well this shift will allow a lot more people to get into organic farming, which should ultimately drive down prices.

1 day ago

Dirty business

REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

The day after VW execs were indicted, Fiat Chrysler has been accused of cheating on diesel emissions.

The EPA issued a notice of violation to Fiat Chrysler Thursday after finding that the car manufacturer installed software designed to hide excess emissions in more than 100,000 diesel vehicles. The sneaky software can allegedly be found in Dodge Ram 1500 pickup trucks and Jeep Grand Cherokees with 3.0-liter diesel engines sold since the 2014 model year.

The EPA is accusing Fiat Chrysler of violating the Clean Air Act. “Failing to disclose software that affects emissions in a vehicle’s engine is a serious violation of the law, which can result in harmful pollution,” said EPA Assistant Administrator Cynthia Giles.

Fiat Chrysler denies the allegations.

The accusation comes just a day after Attorney General Loretta Lynch and EPA head Gina McCarthy announced a $4.3 billion settlement with Volkswagen for its own diesel emissions cheating. As part of the settlement, six VW executives were indicted on criminal charges — an unusual occurrence in a world where top execs rarely face criminal penalties, and even more rarely face actual jail time. No executives from either GM or Toyota, for example, were indicted after safety defects in their vehicles led to dozens of deaths.

1 day ago