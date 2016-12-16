Here are three reasons the world didn’t completely suck this week.

Sure, we live in a world where President-elect Donald Trump appointed ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson, a fossil-fuel champion fittingly named after a dinosaur with tiny arms, to head the State Department.

But we’re here to remind you that it ain’t all bad:

Windy days are here to stay: The nation’s first offshore wind farm — that one we keep talking about — is here! Five turbines off the coast of the small but mighty state of Rhode Island will soon generate enough clean energy to power 17,000 homes.

Solar has its day in the sun: The U.S. solar industry just had its best quarter ever. A new report shows that solar power systems reached an unprecedented 4,143 megawatts of generating capacity in the third quarter this year. It’s a promising streak — the fourth quarter may even outperform the third.

Turtley amazing: Any fan of Planet Earth knows David Attenborough’s one rule: Allow nature to take its course, even if it means watching the long, slow death of a cute ungulate. But Planet Earth II’s film crews just confirmed they bent that rule to save every single one of the stranded, adorable hawksbill turtle hatchlings seen on this week’s episode. What would we do without you, David?