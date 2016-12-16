Briefly

Here are three reasons the world didn’t completely suck this week.

Sure, we live in a world where President-elect Donald Trump appointed ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson, a fossil-fuel champion fittingly named after a dinosaur with tiny arms, to head the State Department.

But we’re here to remind you that it ain’t all bad:

Windy days are here to stay: The nation’s first offshore wind farm — that one we keep talking about — is here! Five turbines off the coast of the small but mighty state of Rhode Island will soon generate enough clean energy to power 17,000 homes.

Solar has its day in the sun: The U.S. solar industry just had its best quarter ever. A new report shows that solar power systems reached an unprecedented 4,143 megawatts of generating capacity in the third quarter this year. It’s a promising streak — the fourth quarter may even outperform the third.

Turtley amazing: Any fan of Planet Earth knows David Attenborough’s one rule: Allow nature to take its course, even if it means watching the long, slow death of a cute ungulate. But Planet Earth II’s film crews just confirmed they bent that rule to save every single one of the stranded, adorable hawksbill turtle hatchlings seen on this week’s episode. What would we do without you, David?

Dec 16, 2016

prime time

Seth Meyers devoted a full nine minutes to Trump and climate change.

On Wednesday, the late night host hit on the president-elect’s climate denial, his weird obsession with wind energy, and his oil-loving cabinet picks.

Trump’s pick for the Department of Energy, Rick Perry, has claimed climate scientists manipulate data out of their own financial interests.

“You think climate scientists are getting rich off this stuff?” Meyers asked. “Have you seen how they dress? They look like they were shoved into a Goodwill store naked and given 90 seconds to pick an outfit.” Hard to argue with that.

“Just to recap 2016,” Meyers said. “It was the hottest year ever, Donald Trump won the presidency, and, on top of that, the Chicago Cubs won the fucking World Series. I’m pretty sure that’s three out of the four horsemen of the apocalypse right there.”

And we’re pretty sure Meyers doing nine minutes on climate change is the fourth. God save us all.

16 mins ago

here we go again

Gage Skidmore

Trump’s pick to head the federal budget questions whether the government should fund science.

Trump has selected South Carolina Representative Mick Mulvaney to manage the federal coffers as head of the Office of Management and Budget.

The OMB is the largest in the executive office, whose staff reports to the president. Not just is it a powerful position in the White House, but Mulvaney would be tasked with drawing up and executing a federal budget that spans government agencies.

Naturally, Trump has ensured it will be guided by an anti-science philosophy.

Mulvaney wears his climate change denial proudly.

Slate reports that in a since-deleted Facebook post from September, Mulvaney queried: “do we really need government-funded research at all”?

In Congress, Mulvaney voted to open waters for drilling, wanted to bar the Environmental Protection Agency from regulating greenhouse gases, and signed a pledge against climate action that would increase government revenue.

As the Guardian points out, “Mulvaney’s nomination follows a pattern of Trump turning to individuals with records apparently hostile to the agencies they are nominated to lead.” How novel!

With friends like these, no wonder scientists are scrambling to copy their data.

19 hours ago

windy business

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Trump hates wind turbines even more than he hates women he deems unattractive.

Or so a new cache of letters reveals. Earlier this year, Alex Salmond, who was Scottish First Minister from 2007 to 2014, told Huffington Post U.K. that Trump sent him many letters criticizing the Scottish government’s support of an offshore wind project planned near Trump International Golf Links.

Huffington Post U.K. filed a public records request for the letters, and what they got back is a doozy. Some of the letters object to the project on the grounds that offshore wind is bad technology (one letter includes an analysis from the Institute for Energy Research, a Koch-backed fossil fuel front group).

Just as clear is a feeling of aesthetic panic. In the same way that Trump has a fear of insufficiently attractive women waiting tables at Trump-branded golf courses, he seems to have a primal objection to just looking at windmills.

“Hopefully,” he writes in one letter. “Aberdeen’s coastline will not be destroyed by these monsters.” In another: “Do you want to be known as ‘Mad Alex’ – the man who destroyed Scotland?” he asks Salmond.

Trump has continued to criticize the wind farm since becoming president-elect, a conflict of interest that may be in violation of the Emoluments Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

20 hours ago

Wet Christmas

Jonathan Pio

The North Pole is 50 degrees warmer than usual and, um, a little damp.

For the second year in a row, Santa’s alleged abode is experiencing way higher than normal temperatures.

The Washington Post reports that this week, temperatures are projected to spike to an “astronomical” 40 to 50 degrees F warmer than usual, flirting with the melting point of 32 degrees.

The cause is a combo platter of melting polar sea ice linked to climate change and storms traveling up from the south on the Atlantic side. Polar sea ice is currently at a record low: In November, the Arctic lost 19,000 square miles of sea ice in just five days. (Things down south aren’t faring so well either.)

No word from Santa on the forecast — or from President-elect Donald Trump, who is exercising his Twitter fingers while the Arctic melts.

22 hours ago

The poll shebang

REUTERS/Chris Keane

Even Trump voters oppose Trump’s climate agenda.

The first post-election poll to delve into the policy views of self-identified Donald Trump voters finds broad support for climate action and clean energy.

Fifty-five percent of people who backed Trump want to uphold current climate policies, and 61 percent think companies should be required to reduce carbon emissions, according to the poll, which was commissioned by the political consultancy Glover Park Group and performed by the market research firm Morning Consult.

Larger majorities want to maintain or increase spending on environmental protection and renewable energy: 64 percent and 73 percent, respectively. And still larger majorities want to maintain or increase protections for clean water and clean air: 84 percent and 78 percent.

Trump supports none of this. A climate science denier, he has promised to repeal all of President Obama’s climate regulations and drastically slash spending on programs like renewable energy research and environmental protection. His cabinet nominees include an oil executive and fossil fuel industry lackeys.

Trump can claim no popular mandate in general, having won 2.8 million fewer votes than Hillary Clinton. And it’s already well-established that large majorities of Americans support action to combat climate change. Now we know that even most of Trump’s voters disagree with him on the environment.

1 day ago