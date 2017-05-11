Here come Tesla’s swanky solar roofs.

Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO, says the company is now taking orders for solar panels hidden in roof tiles, to be installed this summer. The solar roof is the third sharp point in the Telsa trident — along with electric cars and the Powerwall battery. It’s the goad Musk is forging to jab at our hindquarters until he has chased us into the clean-energy future of his dreams.

Tesla

Tesla will start by selling the glass panels (see above). In 2018, Musk says people will be able to buy slate and “Tuscan” tile roofs. The price for the glass panels is set at $21.85 per square foot, which is competitive with other aesthetically pleasing roofing. Tesla goes further, claiming that it’s even competitive with a generic asphalt roof.

“It’s the most affordable roof you can buy,” said Peter Rive, SolarCity’s chief technology officer, on a call with reporters.

But that depends on your ability to afford the upfront costs (roughly $70,000 for an average-sized home) and profit off the solar electricity you generate. If you are lucky enough to own the roof over your head, check out this (not unfavorable) third-party assessment before you rush off to take out a second loan.