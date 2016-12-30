Read More
Here’s some of the best climate writing of 2016, according to us.
We can’t give a definitive shortlist on environmental journalism — but we can offer a smattering of people that did a rad job of covering climate in 2016.
- Center for Public Integrity reporters Talia Buford and Kristen Lombardi have been digging into environmental racism for over a year. Their standout topics of 2016: Flint and the EPA’s lurching attempts to address civil rights.
- Many of the best portraits of the Dakota Access pipeline resistance can be found on social media as opposed to mainstream outlets. But Mother Jones‘ Wes Enzinna consistently produced standout, informative, on-the-ground reports, as did the staff of Unicorn Riot.
- A series from Bitch Magazine explores white supremacy and climate change: “If we’re going to protect the sacred and prepare for the worst, we must look at the environmental effects of white supremacy,” Bani Amor writes.
- In the New York Times, Nathaniel Rich recounted the harrowing tale of a corporate defense lawyer’s about-face to take down Dupont, and a nasty chemical haunting West Virginia.
- The locavore and farm-to-table movements have enjoyed a long, rosy moment in the restaurant scene. But how much can you trust them? According to an exposé from the Tampa Bay Times’ Laura Reiley: “If you eat food, you are being lied to every single day.”