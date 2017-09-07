Briefly

Stuff that matters

eye for an eye

Twitter / @JoelNihlean

Here’s why Irma is a monster hurricane, in one GIF.

The last Category 5 hurricane to make landfall in the United States was Andrew, which lashed South Florida with wind gusts of up to 177 miles per hour in 1992. It caused immense devastation and forever changed Florida’s approach to hurricanes.

Twenty-five years later, we have Hurricane Irma — a storm that could be even worse.

The above GIF, assembled from GOES satellite data by Joel Nihlean, combines images of the two hurricanes to compare them side-by-side to scale. Not only is Irma more powerful, it’s also much larger: One recent estimate showed that Irma packs more than five times Andrew’s destructive potential. Its hurricane-force winds cover an area roughly the size of Massachusetts.

Irma’s sustained winds are now 175 mph, with gusts reaching 210 mph. Meteorologists expect very little weakening before it makes landfall in Florida on Sunday. In a briefing on Thursday, the National Weather Service in Miami said that Irma could leave parts of South Florida “uninhabitable for weeks or months.”

Governor Rick Scott urged Florida residents to take the storm seriously, pointing out that Irma is “wider than our entire state.” Let’s hope they take his advice.

1 hour ago

this sucks

Climate change is threatening parasites — and unfortunately, that’s not a good thing.

One would think that the demise of ticks and tapeworms would be cause for celebration (especially if your introduction to parasites was, as in my case, an encounter with zombie snails at a mercilessly young age).

But hold the party, say researchers. After studying 457 species of parasites in the Smithsonian Museum’s collection, mapping their global distribution, and applying a range of climate models and future scenarios, scientists predict that at least 5 to 10 percent of those critters would be extinct by 2070 due to climate change–induced habitat loss.

This extinction won’t do any favors to wildlife or humans. If a mass die-off were to occur, surviving parasites would likely invade new areas unpredictably — and that could greatly damage ecosystems. One researcher says parasites facilitate up to 80 percent of the food-web links in ecosystems, thus helping to sustain life (even if they’re also sucking it away).

What could save the parasites and our ecosystems? Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: “Reduce carbon emissions.”

If emissions go unchecked, parasites could lose 37 percent of their habitats. If we cut carbon quickly, they’d reduce by only 20 percent — meaning the terrifying (but helpful!) parasites creating zombie snails will stay where they are.

1 hour ago

Irma

Hurricane Irma flattens homes and causes power outages in the Caribbean.

The deadly storm, the strongest ever recorded in the Atlantic, caused devastation throughout the eastern Caribbean on Wednesday and Thursday.

On the tiny island of Barbuda — where the hurricane first made landfall — cell towers snapped under the force of 185-mile per hour winds, cutting off communication.

Barbuda is “literally rubble,” said Gaston Browne, the prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, after observing the damage. He reported that 90 percent of buildings were destroyed and 50 percent of the island’s 1,600 people were homeless.

Incredibly, Barbuda is already under another hurricane watch: Jose, upgraded to a Category 2 on Thursday, is heading its way.

Irma also flattened 95 percent of the northern half of the island of St. Martin, according to a local official. The Caribbean region reported 13 deaths as of Thursday afternoon.

More images from around the islands:

In the Dominican Republic, people look at what remains of their home as Hurricane Irma moves away. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Irma is headed near the Turks and Caicos Islands, Cuba, and the Bahamas next. People in coastal parts of Florida and the Keys are evacuating in preparation.

2 hours ago

Honey, I shrunk the EPA

Reuters / Kevin Lamarque

Trump promised ‘tremendous cutting’ at the EPA. We’re beginning to see what that looks like.

Nearly 400 employees have left the agency since Aug. 31, largely due to buyouts. The EPA is on course to become the smallest it’s been since Reagan was president in 1988.

And it’s not just people: The phrase “climate change” has been singled out and eliminated in grant applications, according to Washington Post interviews with employees. That effort is led by past Trump campaign aide John Konkus, who reportedly calls it the “double c word.”

Konkus, an EPA public affairs officer, has been given the responsibility of vetting the hundreds of millions in grants annually awarded by the agency to universities and nonprofits. Former EPA officials told the Washington Post that they had never heard of a similar arrangement. Konkus has already canceled $2 million in grants. Big job for a guy with little experience in environmental policy.

23 hours ago

Irma-geddon

REUTERS/Alvin Baez

Hurricane Irma has reached American soil.

The storm, which is lashing Puerto Rico today, is the strongest ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Irma is packing sustained winds of 185 mph and is likely to skirt close by the northern shore of Puerto Rico later in the day. Irma has notched wind speeds over a single 24-hour period that are stronger than any other hurricane in history.

Puerto Rico is especially ill-equipped to deal with the expected impact from Irma. The local power company estimates that it could take up to six months to restore electricity to the entire island if it’s hit. More than 2.6 million people live in the San Juan-metro area, and official shelters can accommodate just 62,000. The storm, which could cost Puerto Rico billions, is an unwanted burden for the commonwealth’s government, already $120 billion in debt.

Irma also hit the U.S. Virgin Islands hard on Wednesday — along with many other parts of the northern Caribbean. The hurricane is expected to make landfall in the mainland United States in a few days — the second potentially catastrophic storm to do so in less than two weeks.

1 day ago

Inferno season

REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot

Wildfires are raging across California, too.

There are 23 big fires in the state, reports the Sacramento Bee, from the 90,000 acre Eclipse Complex in the north to the La Tuna fire in the south, the biggest in the history of Los Angeles.

Of course, California’s fires are part of a larger trend across the American West. Swaths of Montana resemble a fiery apocalypse, and it’s raining ash under a brown sky in Seattle. Climate change has cranked up the dial on summer heat, drought, and tree death. Combine all this with years of fuel buildup from fire suppression, and you create bigger and more frequent fires.

Because we put out wildfires (or try to), there’s lots of wood on the ground, and there are more trees growing close together. Hot, dry weather leaves a lot of those trees dead and parched. Add a spark, and all you need is a marshmallow the size of the White House.

1 day ago