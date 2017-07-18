Briefly

Stuff that matters

pipeline of least resistance

Shutterstock

Here’s why pipeline companies almost always get their way.

When it comes to pipeline propositions, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has the power to say “yea” or “nay” — the thing is, it hardly ever says “nay.”

Out of hundreds of pipeline proposals in the past 30 years, FERC has only rejected two, according to a big investigation by the Center for Public Integrity and NPR’s StateImpact Pennsylvania.

FERC grants eminent domain to pipeline operations, allowing companies to proceed with construction regardless of landowner cooperation. While the agency is tasked with ensuring that pipelines have minimal impact and serve the public interest, its process tends to favor the industry.

Consider the following takeaways from the investigation:

  • FERC favors chats with energy companies. Records show that FERC officials met with industry reps 93 times from mid-2010 to 2016, while they met with environmental and public interest groups 17 times.
  • Public interest? Pshhh. Despite congressional requests and a formal petition for an Office of Public Participation — first proposed in 1979 to promote public interest — FERC hasn’t put effort into making it happen.
  • The agency often delays appeals for pipeline approvals for so long that gas is already flowing through the pipeline by the time the case gets to court. This has occurred seven times since 2015.
1 hour ago

#tbt

Shutterstock

Because it’s 2017, we might have Tropical Storm Don and Tropical Storm Hilary at the same time.

After a false alarm earlier this month, a developing storm system in the central Atlantic officially earned the name Tropical Storm Don on Monday afternoon.

This storm arrives unusually early in the season — typically, the fourth named storm in the Atlantic doesn’t show up until Aug. 23. In addition to heavy surf in the Lesser Antilles, Don has generated a Category 5 snarknado online.

Partly because of its smaller-than-normal size, Tropical Storm Don faces an uncertain future. Storms like this are generally subject to outsize influence by the surrounding environment, making their behavior especially unpredictable. According to the National Hurricane Center, “it cannot be stressed enough that confidence in the intensity forecast is very low at this time.” That means Don could strengthen or evaporate entirely in the next few hours.

If you’re wondering how storms get their names, they’re chosen years in advance by an international committee of the World Meteorological Organization. ‘Don’ was added to the list in 2006, when ‘Dennis’ was retired. But speaking of metaphorical parallels to American political tempests, there’s another disturbance right now in the Pacific that’s just a hair’s breadth from being named Tropical Storm Hilary.

1 hour ago

#bikesharesowhite

Shutterstock

Even when bike shares are in diverse places, their users are often white.

A new study found that, contrary to popular belief, people of color don’t dislike bike riding.

So are bike shares ignored by people of color because they’re seen as signs of gentrification? Are people of color simply not interested? Why is it that only a mere 4 percent of Capital Bikeshare members in Washington, D.C., are African American, when the city is 50 percent black?

It’s not about disliking bike shares — residents of low-income, majority-minority neighborhoods had overwhelmingly positive views of the programs.

Instead, most study respondents of color cited lack of information on discount programs that might make the services more appealing. Beyond that, they were also especially concerned about safety, and not just related to helmets and sharing the road with cars. They feared that participation in bike sharing would lead to harassment or make them a target for crimes.

The rollout of bike shares, applauded for their virtues as green transportation, seem to be another instance of environmentalism not considering the concerns of people of color — which has kind of been a thing. That’s not how it ought to be, especially because those communities are among the most affected by pollution and climate change.

21 hours ago

doublespeak

Reuters / Stephane Mahe

Trump may have just pulled the ol’ bait-and-switch on France’s president.

After a face-to-face meeting with President Trump in Paris over the weekend, Emmanuel Macron said he might have convinced the notorious climate denier to reconsider the Paris climate agreement.

“Donald Trump listened to me,” Macron told a French newspaper. “He understood the reason for my position.” The French president has pointedly criticized Trump’s stance on climate change, even inviting U.S. scientists to move to France so they could pursue their research freely.

Trump’s reaction to their conversation was decidedly less encouraging. “Something could happen with respect to the Paris accord, we’ll see what happens,” he told the press.

That type of noncommittal comment is a classic Trumpian maneuver. In the past, he said he’d keep Americans “in suspense” about whether he would accept losing the election and also told New York Times journalists “I think you’re going to be fine” when asked about his commitment to the First Amendment. In that same NYT interview, he spun his position on climate change, saying he would keep an “open mind” on the Paris Agreement. (Just look at how that turned out.)

It’s not the first time we’ve heard rumors about prominent figures having Trump’s ear on climate, to no avail. So much for Ivanka the Climate Hawk, right?

22 hours ago

It is Known

Scene from Game of Thrones episode "Dragonstone"
Courtesy: HBO

Game of Thrones took its climate change metaphor even further last night.

We at Grist have long maintained that the hit HBO series takes inspiration from a slowly unfolding real-world catastrophe. “Winter is coming,” warn our ostensible heroes, while everyone else is too busy fighting to sit on a chair to notice that ice zombies are marching to end humanity.

Forget dragons; deniers are the real threat here.

Last night, the series introduced a new character, an “archmaester” played by Jim Broadbent. Too smart and informed to be an outright skeptic, the archmaester instead takes a position akin to a smug “lukewarmer” — a breed of climate contrarian who accepts that increased CO2 emissions are warming the planet, but doesn’t think humanity should do much about it.

“Every winter that ever came has ended,” Broadbent tells Sam, the series’ closest thing to a climate scientist. The archmaester ticks off a series of feared apocalypses that have failed to end the world — “Little Ice Age,” anyone? — assuring Sam the same will be the case this time.

But Sam, who has seen the white walkers himself, refuses to accept inaction and opts for more study, searching for solutions he can then convey to a true leader who will take action. (That’s Jon Snow.) In our real world, who will accept that raven?

1 day ago

bearer of bad tidings

Rising seas could force a large-scale retreat from U.S. shores within decades.

A new study by the Union of Concerned Scientists offers us the best look yet into how coastal communities will experience debilitating inundation this century.

Without sharp reductions in emissions, by 2100, parts of every coastal county in the continental United States will experience “chronic flooding that makes normal routines impossible” — including 24 percent of the city of Boston, 33 percent of Virginia Beach, and 54 percent of Miami.

Some especially vulnerable places, like Miami Beach (94 percent) and Galveston, Texas, (90 percent) would be essentially uninhabitable. The report predicts that relocation will be the only option in these areas.

Union of Concerned Scientists

For another eye-opening example, take the image above. By 2100, the New York and New Jersey area could experience Hurricane Sandy–level flooding twice per month. Yikes.

The study takes a fresh approach by examining the effects of tidal flooding, which varies significantly based on local geography. It also incorporates the latest science on sea-level rise, including new information about melting in Antarctica and the fact that ocean levels are rising at different rates around the world (in the U.S., the East Coast and Gulf Coast will be hit especially hard).

A companion interactive map lets you explore scenarios for your own community. Remember, though, that these scenarios are still avoidable with rapid climate action.

Jul 14, 2017