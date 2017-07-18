Here’s why pipeline companies almost always get their way.

When it comes to pipeline propositions, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has the power to say “yea” or “nay” — the thing is, it hardly ever says “nay.”

Out of hundreds of pipeline proposals in the past 30 years, FERC has only rejected two, according to a big investigation by the Center for Public Integrity and NPR’s StateImpact Pennsylvania.

FERC grants eminent domain to pipeline operations, allowing companies to proceed with construction regardless of landowner cooperation. While the agency is tasked with ensuring that pipelines have minimal impact and serve the public interest, its process tends to favor the industry.

Consider the following takeaways from the investigation: