Briefly

Stuff that matters

call to farms

Thomas Barwick/Getty Images

High rent? No health care? Young farmers: They’re just like us!

A new report lays out the significant challenges facing young farmers, including student debt and a shortage of skilled labor.

There’s a growing number of young farmers in the U.S., but older farmers still outnumber their younger counterparts by a margin of 6 to 1. The National Young Farmers Coalition talked to more than 3,500 farmers under the age of 40. The resulting report makes policy recommendations for a farm bill that could better support young farmers.

Don’t want to read the 86-page report yourself? Here are the key points:

  1. Land access is the No. 1 challenge facing young farmers. Finding and affording land on a farmer’s income is tough — the average cost of farmland has more than doubled in the last decade.
  2. Young farmers are more likely than the average American to have a higher education degree. Nearly 30 percent of those surveyed say they also struggle with student debt.
  3. The future of farming is female, and a lot more diverse. Among young farmers, the representation of women, indigenous peoples, and people of color is respectively twice that of the general farming population.

Here’s the kicker: This new generation of young farmers is more likely to believe that climate change “poses a significant threat to our future,” and they’re taking steps to prioritize sustainability in their farming practices.

1 hour ago

Back to Work (For Now)

RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP/Getty Images

While you were at Thanksgiving, the electricity battle in Puerto Rico waged on.

Whitefish Energy Company, the contractor mysteriously appointed to repair Puerto Rico’s demolished power lines, paused work last week after claiming that the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority owed it more than $83 million. On Thursday, Whitefish announced that PREPA had paid “enough to show PREPA’s good faith intent to pay Whitefish Energy and its subcontractors for services rendered.”

Last month, PREPA announced the cancellation of its contract with the tiny company from Whitefish, Montana. The main reason: Contract provisions that prevented the Puerto Rican government from reviewing the company’s profits or labor costs. The FBI is currently investigating how the tiny company from Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s home town got the contract in the first place.

Whitefish is supposed to keep working in Puerto Rico until November 30. A transmission line repaired by Whitefish has already failed twice this month, plunging more than 80 percent of the U.S. territory back into darkness on November 8 and then causing a massive blackout again on November 15.

Governor Ricardo Rosselló pledged to restore 95 percent of the territory’s power by December 15, but about half the island is still without electricity. Many residents also lack shelter, food and clean water during a normally festive holiday season.

1 hour ago

you get what you pay for

Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images

Whitefish Energy won’t finish its work in Puerto Rico until it’s paid $83 million.

After Puerto Rico canceled its controversial contract with the small Montana company last month, Whitefish had agreed to continue repairs on the island’s devastated grid until Nov. 30. But on Monday, the company paused work 10 days early. According to Whitefish, PREPA, Puerto Rico’s government-owned utility, owed it $83 million.

“It may have not been the best business decision coming to work for a bankrupt island,” Whitefish CEO Andy Techmanski told CNN. PREPA was $9 billion in debt before Hurricane Maria.

Whitefish claims that some of its contractors and subcontractors are going unpaid due to PREPA’s delayed payments. Meanwhile, PREPA says it paused payment to Whitefish on Nov. 16 at the request of a subcontractor claiming Whitefish owed it money. Sounds like a chicken-and-egg situation?

Congress and the FBI are currently investigating the $300 million Whitefish contract, which drew scrutiny for its anti-auditing measure and unusually high fees, among other things. A congressional hearing last week found that PREPA ignored lawyers’ advice in signing the deal in the first place. Soon after the hearing, PREPA’s CEO resigned.

Puerto Rico could use an end to the Whitefish drama — and the power outages. Two months after Hurricane Maria, less than half of the power has been restored and entire communities are still living without electricity.

Nov 21, 2017

on thin ice

NASA ICE

Read the Antarctica blockbuster that’s freaking everyone out.

The more climate scientists learn about Antarctica, the more scary the place seems. A new Grist feature by Eric Holthaus dives into one corner of the frozen continent, Pine Island Bay. Scientists say skyscraper-sized shards of ice could rapidly break off Pine Island Bay glaciers and crumble into the sea.

The result? “A global catastrophe the likes of which we’ve never seen.”

Such a rapid collapse of Antarctica’s glaciers could raise sea levels much more quickly than we thought, flooding the world’s coastlines and imperiling cities around the world.

The story has generated a lot of discussion on social media. Some highlights:

Read the full story here.

Nov 21, 2017

Turkey Attack

MANDEL NGAN / Getty Images

How to survive Thanksgiving in one piece.

While Thanksgiving can be delightful and delicious, it can also be stressful and overwhelming. Never fear! We’ve got you covered with some sage holiday tips from Grist advice columnist (and Thanksgiving expert) Umbra Fisk.

  • Celebrate Buy Nothing Daythe alternative to Black Friday. The day after Thanksgiving is the second most shopping-intensive day of the year. You’ll save money and time if you spend Nov. 24 with your loved ones instead.
  • Cook your turkey worry-free. We’ve got some good news for you: Plastic oven roasting bags for turkeys are generally BPA-free, phthalate-free, and approved by the FDA. Roast away, good sirs and madams!
  • Defuse family tensions with fun facts! Thanksgiving can dredge up some ill feelings, particularly betwixt family members who disagree. If you know engaging in political discussion at the dinner table will result in chaos, offer this factoid instead: In 2013, the Daily Mail advised its readers to cook their turkeys in the dishwasher.

That concludes our tips for surviving Thanksgiving. (Unless you’re a turkey, in which case your odds of making it through the day are pretty low.) Bon appetit!

Nov 21, 2017

two months later

Paul Morigi / Contributor / Getty Images

Lin-Manuel Miranda and thousands more marched on Washington to call attention to Puerto Rico.

Organizers of Sunday’s rally outlined three calls to action for legislators: Eliminate the Jones Act, which slowed shipments of aid to the island by mandating they arrive only on U.S. vessels. Cancel the territory’s $73 billion debt. And rebuild the commonwealth with more sustainable infrastructure.

Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda joined the march. “We can keep raising money, but it’s not going to do any good if the government doesn’t help us,” he told the crowd. “All we are asking is the same treatment as the same victims in Florida and the same victims in Texas.”

Two months after Hurricane Maria made landfall, more than 1.5 million people do not have electricity, and many residents still struggle to find clean water, food, and medicine. Officials estimate that hundreds of Puerto Ricans are fleeing daily. More than 140,000 people have left since mid-September.

The wave of migration is already transforming Florida, where new transplants face a shortage of affordable housing and rising hotel rates as the state’s peak tourism season approaches. A migration expert from Florida International University who spoke to the New York Times characterized the influx of Puerto Ricans to the mainland as “a stampede.”

Nov 20, 2017