Hillary Clinton has a few words on Trump’s plans for the Paris Agreement.

Life is short, words are precious, and extremely rash decisions should be called out as such. These are the lessons you learn, it seems, if you have your heart ripped out and trampled by the U.S. electoral college.

At a coding conference in California hosted by the tech news site Recode, Clinton gave a blunt indictment of President Trump’s alleged exit from the Paris Agreement.

“The president is a very impulsive, reactive personality. So, if we all like the Paris Agreement, he may decide to get out of it, not even understanding one bit about what that means,” she said.

Clinton went on to call an exit from the agreement “incredibly foolish” and “really stupid” from a diplomatic and economic perspective, to say nothing of its climate implications. “Part of what keeps us going is America’s word is good,” she said. “They’re looking to throw all that out the window.”

Now, our word verges on literal meaninglessness.