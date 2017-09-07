Hurricane Irma flattens homes and causes power outages in the Caribbean.

The deadly storm, the strongest ever recorded in the Atlantic, caused devastation throughout the eastern Caribbean on Wednesday and Thursday.

On the tiny island of Barbuda — where the hurricane first made landfall — cell towers snapped under the force of 185-mile per hour winds, cutting off communication.

Unbelievable. #Irma has snapped all the cell towers on #Barbuda. That's reinforced steel – photo: ABS pic.twitter.com/NF5v698XJa — Jonny Hallam (@Jonny_Hallam) September 6, 2017

Barbuda is “literally rubble,” said Gaston Browne, the prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, after observing the damage. He reported that 90 percent of buildings were destroyed and 50 percent of the island’s 1,600 people were homeless.

These are the first images from Barbuda after Hurricane #Irma's direct hit earlier today — the strongest landfall in Atlantic history. pic.twitter.com/LTM2ql7SFf — Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) September 7, 2017

Incredibly, Barbuda is already under another hurricane watch: Jose, upgraded to a Category 2 on Thursday, is heading its way.

Irma also flattened 95 percent of the northern half of the island of St. Martin, according to a local official. The Caribbean region reported 13 deaths as of Thursday afternoon.

More images from around the islands:

YIKES! Destruction & flooding seen this morning from Hurricane Irma in Saint Barthélemy. Photo credit: Carole Greaux. #Hurricane #Irma pic.twitter.com/pjgimSnWUW — Mark Tarello (@mark_tarello) September 6, 2017

Irma is headed near the Turks and Caicos Islands, Cuba, and the Bahamas next. People in coastal parts of Florida and the Keys are evacuating in preparation.