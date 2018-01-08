Briefly

the storm isn't over

Hurricane survivors are still dealing with the emotional toll of 2017’s horrific storms.

People who lived through last year’s hurricanes may experience grief, anxiety, and depression for months or years, experts say.

“They’re grieving about the loss of what was,” Judith Andrews, co-chair of the Texas Psychological Association, told AP. Her organization provides free counseling to Texans affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Following a natural disaster, people experience an arc of emotional responses. This usually starts with a “heroic” phase, when people rise to the occasion to survive and help others, Andrews says. Then disillusionment sets in as people come to grips with a new reality post-disaster.

In Puerto Rico, calls to the health department’s emergency hotline for psychiatric crises have doubled following Hurricane Maria, and the number of suicides has also risen.“Hurricane Maria is probably the largest psychosocial disaster in the United States,” Joseph Prewitt-Diaz, the head of the American Red Cross’ mental health disaster response, told Grist.

Hurricanes can have long-term effects on mental health. Five years after Hurricane Sandy, the rate of adult psychiatric hospitalizations in the Queens neighborhoods hit worst by the storm are nearly double that of New York City as a whole. The city’s health department is working with local organizers to connect residents with preventative care so that they can get help before reaching a crisis point.

One of Trump’s attempts to save coal was just killed by his own people.

On Monday, the five-member Federal Energy Regulatory Commission unanimously squashed a Trump administration plan to give coal, hydroelectric, and nuclear power plants a boost. Trump had nominated four of those five commissioners.

The rejected rule was proposed by Department of Energy Secretary Rick Perry in September. It would have subsidized power plants that have enough fuel onsite to keep making electricity for 90 days. (Only coal, hydropower, and nuclear power plants would meet this standard.) The justification was that America needed to provide an incentive for generators that can reliably provide electricity in all sorts of situations.

FERC commissioners were fine with that goal — they asked electric grid operators to report back to them about their plans to keep systems resilient in the face of emergencies. But the regulators said that giving a subsidy to certain kinds of power would violate the law.

It’s a big victory for natural gas and renewable electricity, and another strike against coal, nuclear, and hydro.

Mainstream media sucks at talking about climate change.

Last year, you would have needed blinders on to miss the mounting signs of climate change. 2017, by most measures, was the worst hurricane season in history. Then, there were the deadly wildfires, the extreme droughts, the ash falling from the sky.

And yet new analysis from the watchdog group Public Citizen reveals that the media mostly failed to connect climate change to relevant news stories last year.

Articles about record-breaking temperatures were most likely to make the connection, albeit only a third of the time. It was hard to find anywhere else. Only 9 percent of stories about historic wildfires and record floods discussed climate change; just 4 percent of those looking at last year’s amped-up hurricanes did.

The report found that news stories that did use the double c-word tended to stop short of discussing solutions: Just 9 percent broached the subject of how we can ward off the worst effects.

“The Public Citizen report echos what we at Media Matters have found time and time again — news stories on extreme weather like hurricanes and heat waves too often neglect to mention that climate change is making those events more intense and damaging,” Lisa Hymas, director of the climate and energy program at Media Matters for America and a former Grist editor, wrote in an email.

When it comes to climate change, no news isn’t necessarily good news.

There’s new evidence that facts really do make a difference.

You’ve probably heard about the “backfire effect,” the idea that attempting to correct misinformation only increases people’s faith in the original myth. So, if people believe humans have nothing to do with climate change, reporting on evidence to the contrary will only make that belief stronger.

For the last decade, the backfire effect has been sending journalists, scientists, and anyone who hopes that humans might change their minds when confronted with reality into an existential crisis: Correcting falsehoods wasn’t just ineffective — it could actually be making everything worse.

But thanks to new data, confidence in the backfire effect itself is now crumbling. Researchers attempting to confirm the existence of the effect with a massive survey found no evidence that it actually exists. And this new information didn’t cause the researchers to dig in their heels, reinforcing their original belief that the backfire effect existed. Instead, they changed their minds.

“We were mugged by the evidence,” one of them told Slate.

So, maybe people aren’t as dumb as we thought!

Jan 5, 2018

Scott Pruitt allegedly wants to be attorney general, and maybe president someday.

The EPA administrator told friends and associates that he is “very interested” in Jeff Sessions’ attorney general job, Andrew Restuccia reports for Politico.

President Trump has had a strained relationship with Sessions, and two conservative lawmakers have asked Sessions to step down over his handling of the Russia investigation. Given the high turnover rate of Trump officials, speculation over Sessions’ possible departure has swelled.

The EPA denied rumors that Pruitt, Oklahoma’s ex-attorney general, is vying for Sessions’ position. A spokesperson told Politico that Pruitt is “solely focused on implementing President Trump’s agenda to protect the environment.”

Huh. Are you sure “protect” is the right word? Under Pruitt, the EPA has pretty aggressively rolled back environmental policies.

That effectiveness has apparently made Pruitt a favorite of Trump’s.

Pruitt’s purported ambition doesn’t end with aspirations of becoming attorney general: Sources close to him say he has “toyed with the possibility of running for president someday,” Politico reports.

In the meantime, Pruitt appears to be protecting his reputation by operating under invisibility cloak–like secrecy. Just imagine the kind of soundproof room he’d require in the Department of Justice or the White House.

Jan 5, 2018

Oil companies just got a surprise New Years tax break.

Oil companies don’t have the best track record when it comes to NOT spilling all over the place (we could point to just a few examples). That’s why the federal government has taxed oil companies 9 cents per barrel sold in the United States, and put the money in something called the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund.

Since it was re-established in 2005, the oil-spill tax has generated $500 million in federal revenue every year. That dough goes toward cleaning up oil, helping communities recover from the effects of nearby spills, and rehabilitating wildlife (like this sad duck).

But then Congressional Republicans let that tax expire this week. It’s another corporate tax break for the oil industry, right on the heels of the GOP tax bill, which was criticized for disproportionately benefiting the fossil fuel industry.

However, the expired tax doesn’t necessarily mean Americans will be left high and dry (or low and oily) after the next big spill. The trust fund still has $5.75 billion in reserve, and GOP leaders might decide to retroactively resuscitate the tax in an “extenders” bill later this year.

Jan 5, 2018