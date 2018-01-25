Briefly

Stuff that matters

tick-tock

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

If nuclear war doesn’t get us, runaway climate change will.

The Doomsday Clock is a theoretical device meant to communicate how close we are to destroying civilization. It just moved 30 seconds closer to midnight — that is, The End — which hasn’t happened since 1953.

The Clock is “operated” by The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, a respected academic journal that informs the public about significant threats to the survival of humankind. On Thursday, the Bulletin released its 2018 Doomsday Clock statement.

The primary reason that the clock is now set at two minutes to midnight is the threat of nuclear war. But climate change has plenty to do with how close humanity has come to destroying ourselves, for the following reasons in the Bulletin’s statement:

  1. Carbon emissions haven’t started declining yet. In fact, they started rising again in 2017.
  2. The U.S. government derailed progress on climate change last year by announcing withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement.
  3. Climate-related weather disasters are becoming more frequent and more damaging.

“The nations of the world will have to significantly decrease their greenhouse gas emissions to keep climate risks manageable, and so far, the global response has fallen far short of meeting this challenge,” the authors of the statement wrote.

9 hours ago

public interest

Ken Cedeno/Getty Images

Fossil fuel developments on U.S. public lands emit more greenhouse gases than most countries.

What? Yes. According to a report released by The Wilderness Society on Thursday, “If U.S. public lands were their own country, they would rank fifth in the world for greenhouse gas emissions.”

There’s been a big hullaballoo over Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke’s plans to turn our public lands over to industry interests. But a lot of that land is already leased out to oil and gas companies, in transactions that have been largely shielded from public view.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the report’s more alarming findings:

  • Oil, gas, and coal projects on public lands are responsible for at least 20 percent of our country’s total emissions.
  • There is currently no “systematic effort to track nor disclose the carbon consequences of energy leasing on public lands.” That means the American public has had little opportunity to weigh in on how its energy resources are managed.
  • The Bureau of Land Management under President Trump has instructed land management agencies to forgo climate impact assessments in the interest of spurring new energy developments.

That’s all bad news for the climate. In fact, there isn’t really any good news here, but The Wilderness Society did provide this nifty Accountability Tool you can use to explore public lands emissions.

9 hours ago

Trump the builder

Lawrence K. Ho/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

About that massive infrastructure plan: Trump might use it to slash enviro protections.

After the passage of the contentious GOP tax bill and a prolonged congressional stand-off on the Affordable Care Act, Trump’s proposed infrastructure plan is an initiative we can finally get behind. Our infrastructure is old, dangerous, and in desperate need of an overhaul. Nothing controversial here! What? Oh, god. Here we go again.

This week, Politico and Axios published a document that the leakers claim is a draft of Trump’s infrastructure bill. The outline isn’t a final version, but it contains details that undermine one of our foundational environmental laws: the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). NEPA is a sweeping act that essentially requires federal agencies to evaluate the “social and economic effects of their proposed actions” before they start major development.

The leaked draft indicates that the Trump administration hopes to streamline projects by allowing highway construction to begin “prior to NEPA completion” and redefining what qualifies as a major federal action so that NEPA no longer applies to investments that ring in under $1 billion (aka most projects).

Trump set the stage last summer when he signed an executive order rescinding an Obama-era requirement that federally funded buildings take sea-level rise into consideration.

1 day ago

Time Thwaites for no one

NASA

Two scary Antarctic glaciers might be joining forces to speed up melt.

The most important part of the most important ice sheet in the world just got a bit more important this week.

Warm ocean water is already reaching much farther inland to the Pine Island and Thwaites glaciers than expected, according to a new analysis. In particular, a deep ice channel that connects the newfound warm water beneath Pine Island glacier to the much larger Thwaites may be in the process of being compromised.

“If this tributary were to retreat and get melted by warm ocean water, it could cause the melt beneath Pine Island to spread to Thwaites,” said lead author Dustin Schroeder, an assistant professor of geophysics at Stanford University.

Thwaites glacier is key to holding back disastrous sea-level rise. As I wrote back in November, Thwaites’ collapse is already inevitable — and it alone holds back enough sea-level rise to drown all coastal cities. The main question, now, is how quickly will this happen? With more bad luck, like this week’s study, as well as rising greenhouse gas emissions — the inevitable just got a little more urgent.

1 day ago

Trickle-Down Economics

George Rose/Getty Images

Scientists could predict snowpack levels before snow ever touches the ground.

New research from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association could help pinpoint snow levels in mountain ranges across the Western United States eight months in advance. That’s more certainty of the future than we’re getting from most government agencies these days, so we’ll take it!

“Snowpack” refers to layers of mountain snow that build up during the winter, harden into large masses of frozen water, and then melt in the spring. That melted snow trickles down to feed rivers and streams, bolster municipal water supplies, and supply farmers with a majority of the water they need to grow crops. Eighty percent of snowmelt runoff is used for agriculture.

A lack of snowpack, furthermore, is a big cause of wildfires and drought. Declining snowpack levels in Western mountain ranges in recent years contributed to 2017’s unprecedented drought and wildfire season.

Now, scientists at NOAA think they can help farmers and water managers in the West by predicting where water resources are most likely to accumulate and how much snowmelt can be expected.

This summer, researchers will already be working on snowpack predictions for March 2019 across the western U.S. — with the exception of the southern Sierra Nevada mountain ranges, where random storms make predictions difficult.

Jan 23, 2018

Sneaky Peak

Electric car
Shutterstock

Peak oil is back and better than ever.

Back when oil prices were high, people were talking a lot about peak oil supply — the possibility that we’d run out of new sources of crude oil eventually. But now people are talking about peak oil demand — the possibility that we’ll just stop using the stuff as we come up with better options.

Most recently, analysts from Bank of America and Merrill Lynch have predicted that oil consumption will peak by 2030, as electric vehicles become dominant. The (simplified) argument: Right now, batteries make electric vehicles relatively expensive. As battery prices fall, EVs will turn into a bargain and people will start buying them en masse. If 40 percent of new car sales are EVs by 2030, that would be enough to send our oil habit into decline.

Most oil companies are planning on demand peaking later — like 2040, 2050, or not at all (see ExxonMobil and Chevron). But Royal Dutch Shell is preparing for peak oil in as little as 10 years.

Jan 23, 2018