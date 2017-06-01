Briefly

Trump made some pretty wild claims when announcing the U.S. exit from the Paris Agreement.

Some highlights:

“I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.”

Pittsburgh’s votes went mostly to Hillary Clinton. She won 55.9 percent of votes in Allegheny County. Note that the Paris Agreement encompasses people from nearly 200 countries, not just the city where it was drafted.

“The bottom line is the Paris accord is very unfair at the highest level to the United States.”

Other countries think U.S. involvement is extremely fair. The United States blows every other country away in terms of per capita emissions.

“This agreement is less about the climate and more about other countries gaining an economic advantage over the United States.”

Actually, the economic advantages of combating climate change are well documented. Companies like Exxon, Google, and even Tiffany & Co. asked Trump to stay in the agreement.

And, just for fun, a comment from Scott Pruitt:

“America finally has a leader who answers only to the people.”

Nearly 70 percent of Americans were on board with the Paris Agreement. Only 45 percent voted for Trump.

This story has been updated.

Elon Musk just quit presidential councils over Paris climate treaty rejection.

In the weeks leading up to the 45th president’s gameshow-style verdict on whether the U.S. would continue to be a part of the landmark climate accord, many famous people tried to sway the famously approval-hungry Trump.

One of those people was Musk, Tesla founder and would-be Mars colonist, who said he would have “no choice” but to leave the presidential councils on which he sits if Trump were to pull out of the accord.

So when Trump kept his word, Musk kept his, too.

The electric vehicle- and solar-entrepreneur leaves positions on both Trump’s economic advisory board and his manufacturing jobs initiative, where he reportedly tried to lobby for a carbon tax, according to Business Insider.

While Trump’s announcement contained a lot of vague talk about the importance of the American economy, titans of industry — including those as diametrically opposed as Musk and ExxonMobil — are making it increasingly clear that dealing with climate change is a necessary part of future wealth, for America and the rest of the world. Too bad Trump didn’t listen to any them.

A crucial crack in an Antarctic ice sheet grew 11 miles in only 6 days.

The widening rift in the Larsen C ice shelf in West Antarctica has reached a (relative, for ice) fever pitch in the past few months, stretching for more than 110 miles and gaping more than 1,000 feet across.

In just the last couple of days, the crack grew another 11 miles and took a sharp right turn toward the sea. It now ends a mere eight miles from totally breaking through, according to observations from ice-monitoring mission Project Midas.

The iceberg that forms will be bigger than Long Island. Or as big as Delaware. Or roughly the size of Prince Edward Island, if you’re Canadian. Or [insert your geographical comparison of choice here].

Floating ice shelves like Larsen C hold back the flow of ice sheets and glaciers into the sea, meaning the entire West Antarctic Ice Sheet is about to get more unstable. That’s bad news for all of us, because that big chunk o’ land-locked ice contains enough water to raise global sea levels more than 10 feet.

As if this week weren’t exciting enough already.

President Trump finally did what he kept threatening to do.

As of June 1, 2017, the United States is officially withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement — just like Trump promised on his campaign trail. (I know, it seems so long ago.)

Every country except Syria and Nicaragua signed the 2015 accord to take action against global warming. And by more than 5 to 1, U.S. voters support the Paris Agreement, including almost half of Trump supporters. When it comes to climate change, it’s clear that Trump’s administration is out of step with the concerns of most Americans — and, well, the rest of the world.

So much for all those headlines that suggested Trump would “change his tune” on climate.

Hillary Clinton has a few words on Trump’s plans for the Paris Agreement.

Life is short, words are precious, and extremely rash decisions should be called out as such. These are the lessons you learn, it seems, if you have your heart ripped out and trampled by the U.S. electoral college.

At a coding conference in California hosted by the tech news site Recode, Clinton gave a blunt indictment of President Trump’s alleged exit from the Paris Agreement.

“The president is a very impulsive, reactive personality. So, if we all like the Paris Agreement, he may decide to get out of it, not even understanding one bit about what that means,” she said.

Clinton went on to call an exit from the agreement “incredibly foolish” and “really stupid” from a diplomatic and economic perspective, to say nothing of its climate implications. “Part of what keeps us going is America’s word is good,” she said. “They’re looking to throw all that out the window.”

Now, our word verges on literal meaninglessness.

Melting ice bits in the sea
Carbon is just too damn cheap.

Experts think the price of carbon should be $100 a ton. The U.S. price just dropped to $3.

That team of experts, led by Nobel Laureate Joseph Stiglitz and former World Bank chief economist Nicholas Stern, published a report this week saying that the world needs much higher carbon taxes to prevent two degrees of global warming. Specifically, they suggest prices ranging from $40 to $80 per metric ton of CO2 by 2020 and $50 to $100 per ton by 2030.

In the United States, we’re a wee bit short of that benchmark. In fact, the lowest of these targets doesn’t even show up on the y-axis of the most recent graph showing carbon prices.

And these aren’t even metric tons! Short tons are a little bit smaller than metric tons.

It doesn’t look much better in Europe, where carbon is running around $6.

OK, OK, so all this is a little like me comparing my jogging pace with Usain Bolt’s top sprinting speed, but it shouldn’t be.

