oh, crap

Reuters / Stephen Yang

In Irma’s wake, Florida deals with a long-predicted apoocalypse.

According to more than 100 “Public Notice of Pollution” reports submitted to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the hurricane caused at least 28 million gallons of treated and untreated sewage to flood streets, residences, and waterways in 22 counties.

A department spokesperson told the New Republic that it’ll take time before the sewage overflows are completely assessed. Many reports say that the leaks in the state’s aging infrastructure are spewing waste in quantities characterized as “ongoing,” “unknown,” or “waiting on volume determination.”

Residents will likely have to deal with a host of public health issues stemming from the various breaches. Exposure to raw sewage can result in salmonella poisoning or giardia, among other nasty bacteria and parasites. And stagnant floodwaters have been shown to act as breeding grounds for E. coli.

The Miami Herald pointed out Florida’s vulnerable sewage system last year, but city officials shrugged off the warning. Other outlets predicted that Irma would be the system’s reckoning. Now Floridians are, quite literally, in the shit.

2 hours ago

orange count

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture/Handout via REUTERS

Hurricane Irma wiped out half of Florida’s citrus crop.

The Sunshine State expected to harvest 75 million boxes of oranges this year. That number is looking decidedly slimmer after Irma knocked fruit off trees, flooded fields and groves, and broke irrigation pipes.

The hurricane took out an estimated 50 percent of the season’s citrus crop statewide, USA Today reports. Based on reports from the field, losses may be even higher in South Florida.

And yes, that’s likely to hike up the price of your orange juice. Florida produces nearly half of U.S. citrus, despite recent declines in productivity. Since 2005, the state’s citrus harvest has fallen by 70 percent partly due to citrus greening, a disease that cuts yields and makes fruit more bitter.

The hurricane also damaged other crops in the southern and central parts of the state, especially tomatoes and strawberries.

Though Florida’s agricultural outlook is not pretty, things are even worse in the Caribbean. Irma stripped entire islands bare of vegetation and posed a serious threat to food security. The storm flooded fields and destroyed crops in places like Haiti and Cuba, where many people are subsistence farmers.

59 mins ago

scourge

microbiologybytes

Hookworms are back! Is America great again or what?

Getting hookworm is like getting scurvy or smallpox. It’s one of those diseases that we’d figured out how to stop a long time ago, and no one — certainly no one living in the wealthy United States — should suffer from it now. And yet, according to a new study, we have a hookworm outbreak in rural Alabama.

Alabama Center for Rural Enterprise, founded by Grist 50er Catherine Flowers, worked with scientists to check people living in a prime hookworm habitat: areas with loamy soil lacking proper sewage systems. Turned out, about a third of the people tested had the parasites. It was a small study — just 67 people participated — but that’s enough to ring alarm bells, and now scientists are planning a larger survey.

Hookworms spread when people are exposed to raw sewage. A story in the Guardian took a short stomach-churning look at their transmission grounds — an open sewer. “At the end of the pool nearest the house the treacly fluid was glistening in the dappled sunlight — a closer look revealed that it was actually moving, its human effluence heaving and churning with thousands of worms.”

A campaign by John Rockefeller to install better sewage systems in the 1920s mostly eradicated these parasites in the United States. Rockefeller launched that campaign because he wanted to sell more stuff to the South and figured that hookworms were strangling the region’s economy. By spurring progress there, he made himself and everyone else richer. What a quaint idea.

2 hours ago

unhealth food

Grist / Shutterstock

Veggies and grains are becoming more like junk food, thanks to rising CO2.

There’s been a long decline in the nutrition of our crops, often attributed to people breeding plants for higher yields rather than health benefits. But, as is often the case, climate change is making it worse.

An altered atmosphere means altered food, because plants suck up CO2 from the air and turn it into sugars, Helena Bottemiller Evich points out in a new piece for Politico. That means we’re getting more sugar per bite, and less protein, iron, and zinc. The global phenomenon puts hundreds of millions of people at risk for nutrient deficiencies.

It’s not just a problem for humans. Analysis of pollen samples going back to 1842 shows that protein concentration declined dramatically as atmospheric CO2 rose. That makes yet another suspect in the great bee-murder mystery.

“To say that it’s little known that key crops are getting less nutritious due to rising CO2 is an understatement,” Evich writes for Politico. “It is simply not discussed in the agriculture, public health, or nutrition communities. At all.”

The world is changing in so many ways that it’s nearly impossible to track them all — even when those changes happen right at the ends of our forks.

23 hours ago

planet money

REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Harvey and Irma take a huge bite out of the U.S. economy.

America’s twin hurricane disasters inflicted around $190 billion in direct damages, with lingering economic impacts from lost business adding up to perhaps an additional $100 billion. That’s nearly one-quarter the total of all U.S. natural disasters since 1980.

Financial firms Moody’s and Goldman Sachs have already lowered their estimates of overall U.S. economic growth. Goldman Sachs added that as many as 100,000 jobs could be lost as businesses downsize in the wake of the storms.

Hundreds of thousands of homeowners in Texas and Florida are expected to fall behind on their mortgage payments, bringing fears of an uptick in foreclosures. About 10 percent of the U.S. population were directly impacted by the storms, according to Goldman Sachs.

The combined effect of the two hurricanes will leave an economic toll greater than Hurricane Katrina, the worst natural disaster in U.S. history. Federal agencies have been warning for years of the increasing economic toll of climate-related disasters, and the recent storms fit a pattern of more frequent large-scale weather disasters.

24 hours ago

look what the floodwaters dragged in

Irma dredges up snakes, alligators, and, of course, the ‘Florida Man.’

The Florida Department of Health warned that some wildlife would be popping up in strange places in Hurricane Irma’s aftermath. So far, gators have been spotted casually slithering across roads and snake bites have been on the rise.

But the hurricane turned out more than Florida’s wildlife — it also gave the state’s residents the opportunity to showcase their unique reputation.

Floridians have seen enough storms that “hurricane parties” are a regular practice. To that end, many decided to ride out the storm instead of evacuating, some on their boats. One man decided that the storm would provide the perfect kitesurfing opportunity, and another figured he’d tie himself to a post, as one does in the face of extreme wind and lightning.

As the reporter aptly puts it, “You have people out here, you know, um … doing stuff.”

To cap it off, you’ll be comforted to know that the state’s 54 six-toed cats are safe.

1 day ago