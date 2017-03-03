Briefly

Big oil just got a pass on methane reporting.

The EPA thumbed its nose at another Obama-era environmental rule, withdrawing a request that operators of oil and gas sites submit information on methane emissions.

The request, just a few months old, was designed to supplement the Obama administration’s effort to curb the powerful pollutant at new and modified oil and gas sites (methane is a greenhouse gas 84 times as potent as carbon dioxide). President Obama had committed to cut as much as 45 percent of methane emissions from 2012 levels by 2025. Those cuts would have helped the United States meet its obligations under the Paris climate agreement.

Methane is the main component of natural gas. And we all know how the new EPA administrator, Scott Pruitt, feels about that, based on his copious emails with the energy industry. The EPA’s move came a day after attorneys general of 11 states, including Texas and Montana, sent a letter to the agency asking for the request to disappear.

And, of course, the Trump administration isn’t exactly keen on fulfilling the previous administration’s pledges under the Paris climate agreement.

Next up, Republicans are eyeing a Bureau of Land Management rule regulating methane emissions on federal lands.

3 hours ago

on dangerous ground

Berta Cáceres
goldmanprize.org

A year later, we still don’t know who killed indigenous activist Berta Cáceres.

In 2015, she won the Goldman Environmental Prize for leading the indigenous Lenca people in a campaign to stop a hydroelectric dam project on their land in Honduras. And on March 2, 2016, she was shot dead in her home.

In the months following her death, Honduran authorities arrested six men with connections to the military and the dam project. Two others were arrested early this year. But many of Cáceres’ fellow activists believe the real mastermind remains at large.

Recently leaked documents suggest Cáceres’ murder was an unauthorized hit planned by Honduras’ U.S.-trained special forces. The Guardian notes that the U.S. is also Honduras’ primary supplier of military support, approving $18 million in aid last year.

Cáceres’ death, though a high-profile tragedy, has done little to stop blood from being spilled in Honduras: It remains the deadliest country for environmental activists.

But local grassroots activists still feel her presence acutely. They say her death has made their resistance stronger. As her nephew Silvio Carrillo told CNN, “Berta didn’t die, she multiplied.”

2 hours ago

World wide woes

scott-pruitt
REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

It looks like Scott Pruitt has a damn email problem, too.

Comments made by the new EPA administrator before his confirmation hearing are under the microscope after reports revealed that work emails from his time as Oklahoma’s attorney general were copied to his personal account.

Back in January, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) wrote Pruitt to ask if he had ever conducted state business using a private email account.

“I use only my official OAG email address and government-issued phone to conduct official business,” Pruitt responded.

Yet a batch of emails, released days after his confirmation as a result of a lawsuit, show official emails copied to Pruitt’s personal account from the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers, members of his staff, and other corporate groups.

Pruitt was confirmed in February by a vote of 52-46 before his emails were released to the public. Emails released to IndyStar yesterday show that Vice President Mike Pence used a private AOL email account to conduct official business, and it was hacked. And Attorney General Jeff Sessions is also facing allegations for misleading Congress about his communications with Russia during the 2016 campaign.

The Dirty Deplorables are having one heck of a week.

5 hours ago

Bloom and doom

stop groundhog
Shutterstock

Spring just keeps getting earlier. Guess what’s behind it?

In some parts of the country, the season just breezed in three weeks ahead of schedule. Balmy weather may seem like more good news after an already unseasonably warm winter, but pause a beat before you reach for your flip-flops.

According to the “spring index,” a long-term data set which tracks the start of the season from year-to-year, spring is showing up earlier and earlier across the United States.

The culprit behind the trend? Climate change. And it’s bringing a batch of nasty consequences. Early warmth means early pests, like ticks and mosquitoes, and a longer, rougher allergy season. Agriculture and tourism can be thrown off, too. Washington D.C.’s cherry blossoms usually draw crowds in April, for instance, but they’re projected to peak three weeks early this year.

Spring isn’t shifting smoothly, either. It’s changing in fits and starts. Eggs are hatching and trees are losing their leaves, but temperatures could easily plunge again, with disastrous consequences for new baby animals and plants.

Play this out another 80 years, and it’s easy to imagine a world out of sync. Sure, your picnic in December sounds nice. But bees could lose their wildflowers, and groundhogs may never see their shadows again.

1 day ago

here be data

These maps show what Americans think about climate change.

Darker oranges show where most people acknowledge the existence of climate change, and lighter yellows color where more people still aren’t convinced.

Percentage of adults, by state, who think global warming is happening.
Percentage of adults, by state, who think global warming is happening.Yale Program on Climate Change Communication | George Mason Center for Climate Change Communication

What’s surprising is that the divide isn’t all that extreme. Although there’s some visible difference between the coasts and the middle of the country, some 70 percent of survey respondents across the map acknowledge that global warming is, in fact, happening.

The Yale Project for Climate Communication started making these maps in 2014, a simpler, less what-are-facts-even time. So now, with fresh data collected in the days after the 2016 presidential elections, it might come as a shock that most Americans agree on a few important things.

For example, 70 percent of voters polled believe the United States should not withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement, while 66 percent believe we should cut our greenhouse gas output with or without the treaty. A whopping 82 percent of people agree we should fund research into renewable energy. Buuuut … only 58 percent say they are actually worried about climate change.

Percentage of adults, by county, who are worried about global warming.
Percentage of adults, by county, who are worried about global warming.Yale Program on Climate Change Communication

You can explore all the results here.

1 day ago

how low can you go

Antarctica’s sea ice just hit the lowest level ever seen.

And as it’s summertime there, sea ice cover is poised to drop even further. Take a look at this year’s sea ice extent, represented by the light blue line:

Antarctica is losing it.
Antarctica is losing it.National Snow and Ice Data Center

The solid gray line show median ice extent from 1981 to 2010, gathered from satellite observations.

Sea ice can fluctuate from year to year, but over the past 20 years, Antarctica has lost 61,390 square miles of ice — a Florida-sized chunk.

That’s Act I of the unfolding Antarctic drama. In Act II, the continent’s fourth-biggest ice shelf, Larsen C, sheds a Delaware-sized iceberg. It could break away any minute now.

In other record-breaking news, the World Meteorological Organization just announced new high temperatures for the Antarctic. On March 24, 2015, the thermostat at a research base on Antarctica’s northern tip hit 63.5 degrees F.

Looking for your next winter vacation spot? Consider Antarctica, where the sun never sets and the ice melts fast. You can leave your heavy down jacket at home.

1 day ago