Irma dredges up snakes, alligators, and, of course, the ‘Florida Man.’

The Florida Department of Health warned that some wildlife would be popping up in strange places in Hurricane Irma’s aftermath. So far, gators have been spotted casually slithering across roads and snake bites have been on the rise.

Alligator seen in downtown Melbourne between Hurricane Irma-spawned storms (video by fire department employee) @Florida_Today @USATODAY pic.twitter.com/N3j81hENaT — Rick Neale (@RickNeale1) September 10, 2017

But the hurricane turned out more than Florida’s wildlife — it also gave the state’s residents the opportunity to showcase their unique reputation.

Floridians have seen enough storms that “hurricane parties” are a regular practice. To that end, many decided to ride out the storm instead of evacuating, some on their boats. One man decided that the storm would provide the perfect kitesurfing opportunity, and another figured he’d tie himself to a post, as one does in the face of extreme wind and lightning.

As the reporter aptly puts it, “You have people out here, you know, um … doing stuff.”

To cap it off, you’ll be comforted to know that the state’s 54 six-toed cats are safe.