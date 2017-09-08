Briefly

NASA

Irma, Jose, Katia: We’ve never seen this kind of hurricane power in the Atlantic.

The three storms collectively represent the most hurricane activity in the Atlantic Ocean, in terms of strength and size, in recorded history. That’s just one of many milestones.

As National Hurricane Center scientist Eric Blake pointed out, the three hurricanes are all threatening land at the same time. Again, that’s never happened before.

Florida is bracing for monster storm Irma, which is expected to bring devastating winds and storm surges to the state on Saturday. And Jose just strengthened into a Category 4 storm on Saturday, marking the first time the Atlantic has seen two hurricanes this intense at once.

And though Jose hasn’t broken as many records as Irma, it’s forecast to hit some of the same Caribbean islands that Irma battered just a few days ago: Antigua, Barbuda and Anguilla, St. Martin, and St. Barthélemy.

Hurricane Katia is also heading toward a place just ravaged by disaster. An 8.1-magnitude earthquake, one of the strongest in Mexico’s history, shook the country’s western coast on Thursday night. The quake caused at least 32 deaths, toppled buildings, and cut power for more than 1.8 million. Now, the country braces for Katia, expected to hit Mexico’s Gulf coast on Saturday as a Category 3 storm and bring life-threatening floods.

It’s almost as if something is going on with the climate.

Irma

NOAA

Irma has broken a mind-boggling number of records.

Colorado State University meteorologist Philip Klotzbach is a weather savant. In the midst of a storm that’s put many experts at a loss for words, Klotzbach compiled a short document that serves as a testament to Hurricane Irma’s improbable existence.

Here are some of the more notable records Irma has already set, as of Friday afternoon:

  • 185 mph lifetime max winds — the strongest storm to exist in the Atlantic Ocean
  • 185 mph max winds for 37 hours — the longest any cyclone around the globe has maintained that intensity on record
  • Three consecutive days as a Category 5 hurricane — the longest in the satellite era (since 1966)
  • Generated the most Accumulated Cyclone Energy — a measure that combines a hurricane’s wind speed and size — on record in the tropical Atlantic
  • Generated more Accumulated Cyclone Energy than 14 entire Atlantic hurricane seasons in the satellite era

These statistics are even more impressive taken in context with Jose and Katia, two other powerful hurricanes currently spinning in the Atlantic. Collectively, these three hurricanes produced more total energy on Friday than any group of hurricanes ever has in the Atlantic on a single day, in history. And they’re all headed toward land.

Reuters / Kari Greer / U.S. Forest Service / Handout

Western wildfires could still be burning by Halloween.

While many are predicted to be contained by mid-September, some of the fires won’t be contained until late October or even Nov. 1, according to the Oregonian’s wildfires map.

And “contained” means that a fire line has been dug around the flame’s perimeter, not that it’s out. That’s why fires can be 95 percent contained and still burning.

More than 50 wildfires are burning in the West right now, and some have been aflame for months. Why are they taking so long to put out?

“There are so many homes in a lot of these areas that firefighters have to focus on protecting them,” Jessica Gardetto, a spokesperson for the National Interagency Fire Center, told Grist. “In some cases, while they’re doing that, they can’t be suppressing the fire line as well.”

Sometimes, large fires begin shooting sparks outside of the main fire. Gardetto says the Chetco Bar Fire in Oregon has been sending sparks miles away, helping it spread.

A wildfire burning for weeks in the wilderness isn’t too unusual, Gardetto says. She’s seen fires burn on until snow starts falling. While there are few fire season–ending rains or snows currently in sight, many hope that moisture will soon help suppression efforts.

Here’s why Irma is a monster hurricane, in one GIF.

The last Category 5 hurricane to make landfall in the United States was Andrew, which lashed South Florida with wind gusts of up to 177 miles per hour in 1992. It caused immense devastation and forever changed Florida’s approach to hurricanes.

Twenty-five years later, we have Hurricane Irma — a storm that could be even worse.

Twitter / @JoelNihlean

The above GIF, assembled from GOES satellite data by Joel Nihlean, combines images of the two hurricanes to compare them side-by-side to scale. Not only is Irma more powerful, it’s also much larger: One recent estimate showed that Irma packs more than five times Andrew’s destructive potential. Its hurricane-force winds cover an area roughly the size of Massachusetts.

Irma’s sustained winds are now 175 mph, with gusts reaching 210 mph. Meteorologists expect very little weakening before it makes landfall in Florida on Sunday. In a briefing on Thursday, the National Weather Service in Miami said that Irma could leave parts of South Florida “uninhabitable for weeks or months.”

Governor Rick Scott urged Florida residents to take the storm seriously, pointing out that Irma is “wider than our entire state.” Let’s hope they take his advice.

Climate change is threatening parasites — and unfortunately, that’s not a good thing.

One would think that the demise of ticks and tapeworms would be cause for celebration (especially if your introduction to parasites was, as in my case, an encounter with zombie snails at a mercilessly young age).

But hold the party, say researchers. After studying 457 species of parasites in the Smithsonian Museum’s collection, mapping their global distribution, and applying a range of climate models and future scenarios, scientists predict that at least 5 to 10 percent of those critters would be extinct by 2070 due to climate change–induced habitat loss.

This extinction won’t do any favors to wildlife or humans. If a mass die-off were to occur, surviving parasites would likely invade new areas unpredictably — and that could greatly damage ecosystems. One researcher says parasites facilitate up to 80 percent of the food-web links in ecosystems, thus helping to sustain life (even if they’re also sucking it away).

What could save the parasites and our ecosystems? Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: “Reduce carbon emissions.”

If emissions go unchecked, parasites could lose 37 percent of their habitats. If we cut carbon quickly, they’d reduce by only 20 percent — meaning the terrifying (but helpful!) parasites creating zombie snails will stay where they are.

Irma

Hurricane Irma flattens homes and causes power outages in the Caribbean.

The deadly storm, the strongest ever recorded in the Atlantic, caused devastation throughout the eastern Caribbean on Wednesday and Thursday.

On the tiny island of Barbuda — where the hurricane first made landfall — cell towers snapped under the force of 185-mile per hour winds, cutting off communication.

Barbuda is “literally rubble,” said Gaston Browne, the prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, after observing the damage. He reported that 90 percent of buildings were destroyed and 50 percent of the island’s 1,600 people were homeless.

Incredibly, Barbuda is already under another hurricane watch: Jose, upgraded to a Category 2 on Thursday, is heading its way.

Irma also flattened 95 percent of the northern half of the island of St. Martin, according to a local official. The Caribbean region reported 13 deaths as of Thursday afternoon.

More images from around the islands:

In the Dominican Republic, people look at what remains of their home as Hurricane Irma moves away. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Irma is headed near the Turks and Caicos Islands, Cuba, and the Bahamas next. People in coastal parts of Florida and the Keys are evacuating in preparation.

