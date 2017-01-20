Briefly

It’s happening: Climate change starts disappearing from government websites.

Before the inauguration was even over, the Trump administration was already purging whitehouse.gov, as Climate Central’s Brian Kahn discovered:

Instead, we have An America First Energy Plan, which only refers to climate change in the context of rolling back the “burdensome regulations on our energy industry”:

President Trump is committed to eliminating harmful and unnecessary policies such as the Climate Action Plan and the Waters of the U.S. rule. Lifting these restrictions will greatly help American workers, increasing wages by more than $30 billion over the next 7 years.

Ignoring climate change is projected to cost $44 trillion by 2060 — but Trump isn’t worried about that.

Scientists have been scrambling to back up priceless government climate data and resources in the months and weeks leading up to the inauguration. Their fears turned concrete when news broke earlier this week that Trump’s EPA team was planning to remove climate change information from its .gov site.

Now, Trump promises to revive the coal industry (he can’t), extract oil and natural gas from public lands, and stop the EPA from protecting us from — let alone mentioning — the ongoing disaster that even the Pentagon recognizes as one of the gravest threats facing humankind.

We can’t wait to see what disappears next.

2 hours ago

You are my density

Densifying cities could cut emissions more than doing energy retrofits on buildings.

That’s according to a new study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

You’re probably used to hearing about how denser cities cut transportation emissions, thanks to reduced driving. This study looks at a different impact: how density affects greenhouse gas emissions from buildings.

The researchers projected emissions from buildings under different potential urban densities between now and 2050. They found that denser development patterns lead to lower emissions because people live and work in smaller units that consume less energy. Attached buildings are also more efficient for heating and cooling.

So the PNAS study finds that greater density has the potential to substantially reduce building emissions, more so than other efforts to improve energy efficiency like better weather-proofing.

Unfortunately, global trends are moving in the wrong direction. Cities around the world are growing, but at the same time, urban density is decreasing, as cars enable cities and their suburbs to sprawl outwards.

Governments can adopt policies to make their cities and towns denser, and they’ll need to — not just in the relatively sprawling cities of North America and Europe, but in the fast-growing cities of Asia and the rest of the developing world.

24 hours ago

chicken and the reg

Obama administration just gave a little breathing room to organic livestock.

The new rule says that organic farmers can’t cut off the tails of livestock, or clip the beaks on chickens. It says that organic livestock have to have room to move freely, and boosts chickens’ outdoor space, providing “about two square feet per egg-laying hen, or about an acre for a flock of 20,000,” writes Dan Charles at NPR.

Organic evangelists say this doesn’t go far enough, while the big farmers groups, like the National Pork Producers Council, say it goes too far. The middle of the road Organic Trade Association applauded the rule, as did animal welfare groups like the Humane Society.

But the real question is how do the animals themselves feel about this? When I reached a hen for comment, she had mixed feelings. While she supported measures that would keep farmers from cutting off her beak, she opposed measures that would keep farmers from cutting off the beaks of her compatriots. “Those things hurt,” she said. When I pointed out that Republicans vow to fight new regulations, she sighed and mumbled something about needing to take a nice, long dust bath.

1 day ago

Sonny side up

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Trump’s pick for agriculture secretary believes you can pray drought away.

Former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue — no relation to the poultry agribusiness — is Trump’s final cabinet nominee, another white man joining an already overwhelmingly white, male administration.

Before entering politics, Perdue was a veterinarian and ran a grain and fertilizer business. As Georgia governor — the first Republican to run the state since Reconstruction — he prayed for rain on the steps of the state capitol in hopes of ending one of the worst droughts in decades. Perhaps it worked: Two years later, in 2009, Perdue governed during the most severe floods in Georgia’s recorded history.

Despite witnessing these weather extremes, Perdue is a climate change denier who called global warming a “running joke among the public” in a 2014 editorial in the National Review. “Liberals have lost all credibility when it comes to climate science,” he wrote, “because their arguments have become so ridiculous and so obviously disconnected from reality.”

The Department of Agriculture executes federal law and policy connected to farming, food, and forestry. Among other things, it runs programs designed to curb the agriculture sector’s environmental impact and carbon footprint: In 2014, agriculture contributed 9 percent of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. Under Perdue and Trump, don’t bet on that declining.

1 day ago

dangerous ground

Shutterstock

A second Goldman prize-winning activist, Isidro Baldenegro López, was murdered this Sunday in Mexico.

The indigenous activist’s death marks the second murder of a Goldman recipient in less than a year, following the assassination of Berta Caceres last March, the Guardian reports.

The 50-year-old subsistence farmer and leader of the Tarahumara people devoted his life to indigenous rights. At age 19, Baldenegro witnessed the assassination of his own father — a Tarahumara leader who had organized protests against logging in the Sierra Madre mountains — before taking up the cause for himself. In 2005, Baldenegro won the Goldman prize for his nonviolent grassroots campaign to stop deforestation.

Baldenegro’s story is the latest installment in an ongoing global crisis. According to watchdog group Global Witness, 2015 was the worst year on record for assassinations of environmental activists, with 185 recorded killings total. Of those 185 murders, 122 occurred in Latin America and nearly 40 percent were indigenous activists.

The numbers for 2016 aren’t in yet, but things aren’t looking good. Higher-profile assassinations and attacks on Goldman awardees may catch international attention, but everywhere environmental activists continue to die more or less under the radar.

Jan 18, 2017

Cooling down on climate change

REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Obama doesn’t sound like a guy planning to fight for his climate legacy.

At his final press conference on Wednesday, the president said that some issues — for example, “how concerned are we about air pollution or climate change” — are just part of the “normal back-and-forth, ebb-and-flow of policy.”

Other issues, though, might get him riled up enough to speak out after he leaves office. “[T]here’s a difference between that normal functioning of politics and certain issues or certain moments where I think our core values may be at stake,” he said. He listed a few things that he would see as threats to those core values: “systematic discrimination,” “obstacles to people being able to vote,” “institutional efforts to silence dissent or the press,” and deportation of so-called Dreamers.

It sounded like an articulation of his priorities in the Trump era, and global warming didn’t make the cut. Likewise, in Obama’s farewell address last week, he mentioned climate change and clean energy, but his more passionate points were dedicated to sustaining a healthy democracy.

In September, Obama talked about focusing on climate change after he leaves office, but at that point, he thought Hillary Clinton would be succeeding him. Now that Donald Trump is moving into the Oval Office, Obama seems to be indicating that he’ll focus on other problems instead.

Jan 18, 2017