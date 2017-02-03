Briefly

Oy Survey!

Just one-quarter of Trump voters think climate change is caused by humans.

That’s compared to 90 percent of Clinton voters and 65 percent of the general public, a new survey shows.

These findings, from a post-election survey conducted by the University of New Hampshire, suggest that — surprise! — beliefs about climate are split along partisan lines. They also indicate that Trump voters are out of sync with the majority of Americans when it comes to understanding climate science.

At least there’s this: Nearly half of Trump voters said they believe renewable energy should be a greater national priority, according to the survey.

For the Trump voters who know what’s up with human-caused climate change: Spread the word! As the president sows confusion about climate change and basic math, it’s getting harder and harder to tell fact from fiction.

dakota access

The Standing Rock Sioux will soon march on Washington.

On Wednesday, the tribe announced that the Rise With Standing Rock Native Nations March will happen in D.C. on March 10. That’s more than a month before the March for Science and the People’s Climate March.

The news comes at a time of rising tensions among the Standing Rock Sioux and other water protecters who are fighting construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota.

The tribal council requested that the three main protest camps disband by Jan. 30, but the founder of the Sacred Stone camp, LaDonna Brave Bull Allard, has refused. And this week, after news emerged that the Army Corps is moving closer to issuing a permit for the disputed section of the pipeline, Allard asked water protectors to return to Sacred Stone. In response to an announcement of the march on Facebook, Allard commented, “Standing rock betrayed the water protector.”

Separately, activists at a new protest camp (unaffiliated with the tribe) also refused to disband. On Wednesday, local police raided the camp and arrested 76 people.

Meanwhile, a group of veterans continues to stand in solidarity with the Sioux, claiming, “That pipeline will not get completed. Not on our watch.” Come March 10, that watch will likely grow by thousands.

Maryland, Maryland, quite contrary-land

Maryland lawmakers have pushed past their governor’s veto to embrace renewable power.

The state’s Republican governor, Larry Hogan, had vetoed a bill that would require utilities to buy 25 percent of their electricity from wind, hydroelectric dams, and other renewable sources by 2020, but legislators voted to override his veto.

Now this new, stronger renewable energy standard replaces the previous one, which had called for utilities to be getting 20 percent of their power from clean sources by 2020.

Democrats argued the bill would create jobs, mitigate climate change, and clean up air pollution. Republicans said it would cost too much. According to the Baltimore Sun, “Nonpartisan legislative analysts estimated it might raise residential electricity bills by 48 cents to $1.45 per month.”

It’s easy to focus on the U.S. presidency — that’s the center of the national reality show. But much of the substantive policy in this country is made on the state and local levels, where people are often more practical than ideological — or, you could say, more likely to be tailored for reality, rather than for reality TV.

Who run the world?

Sweden’s climate minister just trolled Trump in the most excellent way.

Isabella Lövin, who also serves as the country’s deputy prime minister, signed a new climate law on Friday and posed for an epic photograph that many on social media interpreted as a jab at President Trump.

One of Trump’s first executive orders was the reinstatement of the “global gag rule,” a draconian measure that denies federal funding for international groups that provide information on abortion access. The photo of Trump surrounded solely by white men while signing the order was criticized by countless advocacy groups and progressives.

Lövin hinted to The Local what her message was with the photograph: “We are a feminist government, which shows in this photo. Ultimately it is up to the observer to interpret the photo.”

Our interpretation: A government that places gender equality and climate action at the forefront of decision-making can still exist despite Trump’s ascendancy. We just have to make it happen.

Do U Even Lyft

Uber’s CEO would like you to re-download the company’s app, please.

This weekend, over 200,000 people deleted the ride-sharing app after a momentous online campaign encouraged people to abandon the service.

Today, Uber showed it’s paying attention to its (now ex) customers with CEO Travis Kalanick’s announcement that he’s stepping down from Trump’s business advisory council.

Anger over a perceived effort to capitalize on a taxi strike at JFK airport in protest of Trump’s executive order on immigration kicked off the #DeleteUber movement. It picked up steam due to Kalanick’s role on Trump’s business advisory council — so much so that the company had to automate the deletion process.

“Joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement of the President or his agenda but unfortunately it has been misinterpreted to be exactly that,” Kalanick wrote in an email to employees.

The company pledged to provide support for drivers affected by the order in the following days — but that hasn’t been enough to coax customers back.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is also advising Trump (and pushing back against the ban), but backlash against his company has so far been minimal. He told Gizmodo last month: “The more voices of reason that the president hears, the better.”

We hope we’re wrong, but we might be past that point.

where the sidewalk ends

There’s finally a tool for navigating cities that puts people before cars.

Have you ever found Google Maps leading you, a pedestrian, on the steepest possible route from Point A to Point B? For many of us, it’s an annoyance — but if you’re in a wheelchair or pushing a stroller, that route might have proved impassable.

To address the need for a travel-planning tool based on accessibility and sidewalk conditions, a team at the University of Washington created AccessMap. It uses open-source data to customize routes to an individual’s needs, accounting for obstacles such as steep hills, blocked-off construction zones, and sidewalks without sloped curbs.

There’s a catch, of course: AccessMap is only available in Seattle at the moment. The team has created the OpenSidewalks project to allow people in urban areas to crowdsource real-world conditions for pedestrians — everything from uneven sidewalks to the presence of inadequate street lights.

