Just one-quarter of Trump voters think climate change is caused by humans.

That’s compared to 90 percent of Clinton voters and 65 percent of the general public, a new survey shows.

These findings, from a post-election survey conducted by the University of New Hampshire, suggest that — surprise! — beliefs about climate are split along partisan lines. They also indicate that Trump voters are out of sync with the majority of Americans when it comes to understanding climate science.

At least there’s this: Nearly half of Trump voters said they believe renewable energy should be a greater national priority, according to the survey.

For the Trump voters who know what’s up with human-caused climate change: Spread the word! As the president sows confusion about climate change and basic math, it’s getting harder and harder to tell fact from fiction.