Briefly

Stuff that matters

Everybody Calm Down

Shutterstock

Just trading beef for beans could get the United States near its CO2 goal.

That’s the conclusion of a study led by Helen Harwatt, an environmental nutrition researcher at Loma Linda University.

You may feel paralyzed and powerless to save the human race from climate doom in the face of Trump’s exit from the Paris Agreement. As our favorite doctor-turned-journalist James Hamblin writes in The Atlantic: “The remedy … is knowing what can be done to mitigate environmental degradation, from within in a country singularly committed to it.”

This switch is a relatively easy suggestion!

Okay, one caveat before you start feeling too good. Making the transition from beef to beans could reduce carbon-equivalent emissions by 334 million metric tons — but the United States releases over 6 billion metric tons each year. It gets us closer to the goal Obama set at the 2009 Copenhagen talks, but it doesn’t solve the problem.

Still, it’s worth noting that the trend line on that big ugly graph is moving in the right direction and getting closer to the Copenhagen goal. Much of that can be attributed to (potentially threatened) EPA regulations and a switch from coal to natural gas, but small lifestyle changes on a large scale can nudge it further.

2 hours ago

gulfing for air

Don’t look now, but the Gulf of Mexico’s “dead zone” is the biggest yet.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration broke news this week that the dead zone — an area of oxygen-deprived water where fish can’t survive — is the largest since it started measuring in 1985.

NOAA

The dead zone results from years of nutrient pollution. Excess fertilizer from farms runs down streams and rivers into the Gulf, prompting algae bloom outbreaks that suck up oxygen in the water. Fish are then forced to flee or perish.

The New Jersey–sized dead patch is renewing discussion over whether state and federal governments should do more to regulate farm pollution. In the Chesapeake Bay, dead zone areas showed steady recovery after limits on nutrient pollution went into effect in 2010. While doing the same thing for the Gulf would cost billions, it’s still possible.

4 hours ago

wait, what?

iStock

Scott Pruitt is going to enact an ozone rule he’d planned to push off.

Late Wednesday, the EPA administrator rescinded a previous decision to delay Obama-era regulations on ozone pollution. In June, the EPA said it would push off for a year enforcing the rule, as well as identifying what areas of the country exceeded permitted ozone levels. Just a day before the reversal, 15 states and D.C. sued the agency over Pruitt’s staying of the regulation.

The fossil fuel industry said the rule would cost $1 trillion. A group of states — and organizations like the American Lung Association — said its delay would jeopardize human health. When the agency delayed enforcement, it said its rationale was that it didn’t want to impede economic growth.

It’s not the first time Pruitt’s moves to roll back environmental regulations have faced a challenge. Last month, a federal appeals court challenged his delay of an Obama-era methane rule. And this week, an appeals court upheld that ruling.

But Pruitt’s reversal doesn’t completely clear the way for Obama’s ozone rule. In July, the House passed a Republican-sponsored bill to push the timeline for updating ozone regulations from five to 10 years — so there could be more Senate-related fun involving the health of Americans ahead.

5 hours ago

charge ahead

Shutterstock

Toyota says it’s on the cusp of a major electric vehicle breakthrough.

The automaker revealed last week that it had achieved a sought-after improvement in existing lithium-ion technology by developing a “solid state” battery.

Solid-state batteries — which, as you may have guessed, have solid electrolytes rather than the usual liquid — are more expensive than traditional lithium-ion cells, but they can charge incredibly quickly and store a lot more power. (Plus, they’re less likely to explode.) Toyota says it plans to release a family of cars with the new technology in 2022.

That’s a long time away, and a lot can happen in the process of developing a new technology, but Toyota’s early announcement suggests the company is confident it can deliver on its promise, Axios reports.

And since demand for electric cars has been driving advances in energy storage that make renewable energy look more and more attractive, we’re excited to see what will happen to solar and wind power by 2022.

1 day ago

sinking feeling

A disappearing island’s mayor challenged Al Gore on climate change.

James Eskridge, mayor of Virginia’s tiny Tangier Island, gave the climate change activist a piece of his mind during a televised town hall meeting Tuesday evening.

He blames his island’s slow descent into the Chesapeake Bay on erosion instead of encroachment from surrounding waters. “I’m not a scientist, but I’m a keen observer,” Eskridge said to Gore. “If sea-level rise is occurring, why am I not seeing signs of it?”

Scientists predict the residents of Tangier Island — which stands only four feet above sea level — will have to abandon it within 50 years due to rising waters. President Trump, meanwhile, reportedly called up Eskridge in June to say, “Your island has been there for hundreds of years, and I believe your island will be there for hundreds more.”

While Eskridge told Gore that the island needed a seawall to survive, the mayor doesn’t seem to buy either the experts’ or Trump’s assessments.

Gore explained that a challenge in climate communication is “taking what the scientists say and translating it into terms that are believable to people — where they can see the consequences in their own lives.”

But this is a case where someone can see it and still can’t believe it.

1 day ago

This Too Shall Bypass

Reuters/Tomas Bravo

Trump’s border wall will circumvent a slew of environmental laws.

Despite Trump’s idea to cover his border wall with solar panels, the administration’s whole proposal is pretty much the opposite of good for the planet. And this week, the scheme got even worse.

Under a law that allows the government to waive legal requirements in order to expedite border infrastructure, the Department of Homeland Security said it would bypass dozens of environmental rules and regulations to smooth the way for the wall’s construction in a 15-mile area near San Diego.

Among the laws DHS will skirt: the National Environmental Policy Act, a 1970 measure that requires federal agencies to assess the environmental impacts of projects; the Endangered Species Act; the Clean Water Act; and the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, which established the Superfund.

Working around those laws will likely exacerbate the wall’s other environmental impacts on land and critters — not to mention the impending instability created by climate change, which will only increase human migration.

The House approved $1.6 billion for Trump’s wall in July, but it’ll face an uphill battle in the Senate where it’s opposed by Democrats and some Republicans.

1 day ago