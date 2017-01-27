Briefly

Keystone XL really is back to haunt us.

On Thursday, TransCanada, the corporation behind the infamous project, resubmitted an application to the State Department for permission to build the pipeline across the U.S.-Canada border.

Just two days earlier, President Donald Trump had signed a presidential memorandum formally inviting the company to give the pipeline another go. Apparently, TransCanada got right down to work.

“This privately funded infrastructure project will help meet America’s growing energy needs,” said TransCanada CEO Russ Girling, “as well as create tens of thousands of well-paying jobs.” A 2013 State Department report found the pipeline would create 28,000 jobs, but just 35 would be permanent.

Barack Obama rejected the pipeline plan in 2015, after indigenous groups and environmentalists fought it for nearly a decade. Now that a new application has been submitted, the project needs to be OK’d by both the State Department and Trump to proceed. Nebraska also needs to review and approve the project, which it’s expected to do.

Last June, TransCanada took advantage of the North American Free Trade Agreement — a deal Trump disdains — to file a $15 billion claim against the U.S. government for rejecting its Keystone proposal. Oh, what a tangled web we weave.

Who installs more solar power? Republicans and Democrats are pretty much tied.

Clean energy might be a partisan issue in D.C., but rooftops in the rest of the country suggest otherwise, according to a new study that compared home solar rates for donors to both Republican and Democratic political causes.

The results? Surprisingly close! In fact, in solar-heavy Hawaii, Republican donors actually have higher rates of installed home solar than Democratic ones.

In the top 20 solar states altogether, Democrats come in with a slight home solar advantage: 3.06 percent of donors as opposed to 2.24 percent of Republican donors. But in states like California, where the solar market is well-established, the solar rates were nearly equal among donors of both parties.

PowerScout

PowerScout — a San Francisco company that markets solar to homeowners — conducted the study using a database of addresses from 1.5 million campaign contributors, cross-referenced with satellite images analyzed to distinguish between buildings with and without solar panels.

In related news, a 2016 Pew poll showed 89 percent of Americans support expanding solar power. It’s one thing almost all of us can agree on.

First: Cats. Now: The polarization of science. Is there anything curiosity can’t kill?

A cool new study suggests that scientifically curious people are less susceptible to walling themselves off from the real world with partisan thinking and fake news. While that sounds like a given, it seemingly contradicts earlier research that found that people with knowledge of the scientific evidence are actually more susceptible to politically motivated reasoning.

Think of it this way: You can either use your smarts to change what you believe and piss off your friends, or use your smarts to rationalize evidence so that you don’t have to change what you believe. Curious people are more likely to do the former, according to the study.

The problem is that it’s almost impossible get other people to be genuinely curious (about, say, climate change or GMOs). But curious folk could provide a shining example of how interesting life is when you are willing to challenge your assumptions.

The country’s biggest offshore wind farm is coming to Long Island.

The newly approved Deepwater Wind project will feature up to 15 turbines and should generate enough energy to power around 50,000 homes. And after a pretty brutal week, the news couldn’t have come sooner.

The Long Island farm would be the country’s largest and, environmentalists hope, a signal of even bigger farms to come. Scheduled to open in 2022, it’s supposed to be triple the size of the first offshore U.S. wind farm, also run by Deepwater, which began operation off the coast of Rhode Island in December. (Reality check: The United States remains dwarfed by Europe’s sprawling offshore wind industry.)

Though both projects have been cheered on by green groups, the Rhode Island farm faced legal opposition from the Narragansett Indian Tribe after workers improperly removed tribal artifacts during the farm’s construction. The project moved forward when a district court denied the tribe’s bid to suspend construction.

The latest wind farm will sit 30 miles southeast of Montauk and cost around around $740 million. It’s a necessary step toward New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s goal of building up to 2,400 megawatts of offshore wind power by 2030 — enough to light 1.25 million homes.

Even with a climate-denier in the White House, it’s state-led actions like these that will power climate progress.

#ClimateFacts is the best thing on Twitter today.

With fake news and “alternative facts” making their way into the zeitgeist, the truth is more difficult than ever to discern in 2017. But that didn’t stop climate hawks across the internet from coming together today to drop some major truth bombs.

The day of resistance came in response to President Trump’s assault on the EPAa gag order on social media messages coming for government agencies, and a directive from the administration that all science studies undergo “review” by political staff before public release.

Since Twitter is Trump’s preferred method of communication, maybe he’ll stumble across some #ClimateFacts tweets and learn something? Crazier things have happened.

Trump tries to stifle science, and scientists rally to march on Washington.

Scientists have long worried what a Trump administration will mean for American research. And after just five days in office, the president has done plenty to fuel those fears: freezing EPA grants, issuing gag orders forbidding government employees from tweeting or talking to the press, and threatening to take down agency climate change webpages, as Reuters reported on Wednesday. Oh, and this.

If you support science, what can you do? March about it, say scientists.

In a statement posted Saturday, organizers of the Science March wrote: “This is a non-partisan issue that reaches far beyond people in the STEM fields and should concern anyone who values empirical research and science.”

Details are still few, but support has grown rapidly since the idea arose in a weekend Reddit discussion, the Washington Post reports. The Twitter account @ScienceMarchDC has gained over 50,000 followers in just a few days, and sister marches are being organized in Boston and Seattle.

If the record-breaking Women’s March that drew millions into the streets is any indication, Americans are prepared to turn out for progressive causes at higher numbers than ever before. Activists are already organizing a People’s Climate March to mark Trump’s 99th day in office.

As they say: Keep your eyes open and your Google Cal updated.

