Kids’ health? Eh. Trump admin puts fossil fuel interests first.

At the behest of oil and gas outfits, the Environmental Protection Agency announced yesterday it’s shelving an Obama-era rule designed to limit the leakage of methane and other pollutants from wells for the next two years while it reconsiders the standards. That’s despite the agency admitting that “the environmental health or safety risk addressed by this action may have a disproportionate effect on children.”

The EPA argues that any impact on the health of kids will be limited because they’re only holding off on implementing the standards, introduced last year, for two years. But according to Peter Zalzal, lead attorney at the Environmental Defense Fund, any time spent kowtowing to industry at the expense of kids is unacceptable.

“Every day that these clean air safeguards are delayed, thousands of oil and gas wells across the country will emit dangerous pollution in the air, harming the health of our children,” Zalzal told The Guardian.

The decision comes on the heels of Politico reporting that EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt would name Patrick Traylor as its top pollution enforcer. Traylor is a lawyer who’s defended TransCanada and Koch Industries subsidiaries, which throws into question whether any rule on the books will have teeth going forward.

Shutterstock

Big Oil is pumping fossil fuel propaganda into classrooms.

Center for Public Integrity investigation found that the industry is using its clout to get petroleum-friendly messages into K-12 education.

For example, the Oklahoma Energy Resources Board — a state agency funded by oil and gas companies — shelled out $40 million over the past 20 years to get pro-fossil fuel materials into the state’s curricula and programs.

Schools and libraries across Oklahoma received more than 9,000 free copies of the children’s book Petro Pete’s Big Bad Dream. The premise: Little Pete wakes up one morning to find his toothbrush and bike tires have disappeared. Then his school bus doesn’t show. When he finally gets to school, his teacher says, “It sounds like you are missing all of your petroleum by-products today!”

Clunky dialogue aside, the book is part of a larger culture war over climate change with American classrooms as the battlefield. To wit, thousands of teachers received the book Why Scientists Disagree About Global Warming in their mailboxes this year courtesy the climate-denying Heartland Institute.

Sinister? Heck yeah. But is it working? According to The New York Times recent story featuring a straight-A, climate-denying Ohio student, the answer appears to be (shudder) yes.

Mother Jones / Zen Lefort

A judge rules that rushing approval for the Dakota Access Pipeline violated the law.

U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg issued a ruling Wednesday that deemed the previous environmental review process inadequate. His decision comes in response to a legal challenge filed by Standing Rock Sioux in February, after President Trump greenlit the pipeline shortly after his inauguration.

Specifically, the judge said the Army Corps of Engineers, which must approve pipelines that cross water, “did not adequately consider the impacts of an oil spill on fishing rights, hunting rights, or environmental justice, or the degree to which the pipeline’s effects are likely to be highly controversial.” According to Jan Hasselman, the Earthjustice attorney representing the tribe, the ruling represents possibly the first time that a federal judge has dinged the Army Corps for not considering environmental justice concerns.

The Army Corps must now do additional review. Hasselman is unsure what form that will take. “Do they just try to paper this over with a supplemental or revised environmental assessment, which is likely to lead to more litigation?” he says. “Or do they go back to the environmental impact statement process?”

The tribe has argued for months that the pipeline would endanger their drinking water and ancestral lands. Since oil began flowing in March, the pipeline has already leaked several times. Oil will continue flowing for now, but Standing Rock Sioux Chair Dave Archambault II said the tribe “will ask the Court to shut down the pipeline operations immediately” while it undergoes further environmental review. A ruling could come on that demand in as soon as six weeks.

Photo illustration: Grist/Reuters

Let’s just imagine Trump’s next climate-denying phone calls.

On Monday, President Donald Trump called up James Eskridge, mayor of Tangier Island in the Chesapeake Bay. The ocean is lapping up 16 feet of the island’s coastline a year.

But Trump told Eskridge not to worry about it. “Your island has been there for hundreds of years, and I believe your island will be there for hundreds more,” the president reportedly said, according to the Delmarva Daily Times of Maryland.

So who will Trump call next? Let’s think:

  • New York Mayor Bill deBlasio: “You know what I’ve always said about America’s greatest city, my hometown? It’s fine, but it needs more yacht channels. Fifth Avenue, now wouldn’t that make — you know, we almost made it happen with Sandy, but let’s try harder next time.”
  • Miami Mayor Tomás Regalado: “Florida needs more Keys, anyway. Big, beautiful Keys!”
  • Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian: “Make America Great Again. Other countries, China, they settle for fun-size tides. In America, we do king tides!”
  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott: “Unbearable heatwaves? As I wrote in Art of the Deal, you’re not thinking positively enough. Incredible heatwaves! I’ll move my steak factory to Dallas, and we’ll make sure those fantastic steaks never go undercooked again.”
Shutterstock

More peas or less Pepsi? Researchers compare how food policies could save lives.

The United States could prevent 150,000 deaths from cardiovascular diseases by 2030 with a subsidy that cuts produce prices by 10 percent, a new study finds. In comparison, a 10 percent soda tax could save 31,000 lives from the leading cause of mortality in the U.S.

Of course, the findings show just one slice of the rhubarb pie and don’t consider other impacts or incentives. More affordable kohlrabi would likely lower diabetes and cancer rates, too. A soda tax would bring in revenue while a 10 percent produce subsidy could be costly to implement.

And then there’s the effect on what we grow. The researchers found that the fruit and vegetable subsidy would increase produce consumption by 14 percent. A more diversified U.S. agriculture system that saves thousands of lives? It’s enough to almost make you salivate over crop-neutral insurance. Almost.

REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Flint residents are still fighting for their lives.

On Wednesday, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette filed involuntary manslaughter charges against five public officials for their role in the death of Robert Skidmore, who was diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease stemming from the city’s water crisis. Those charged are the head of Michigan’s health department, the manager of Flint’s public works department, the city’s emergency manager, and two state environmental regulators.

While the courts begin to punish government officials for their contributions to Flint’s tainted water, the city’s residents are still living with the consequences.

Residents were recently informed that tests conducted since 2014 may have underestimated blood-lead levels due to faulty equipment — an issue that will cause repercussions in East Chicago and other lead-contaminated locales.

“This throws a monkey wrench in the whole system,” Jerome Paulson, a pediatric and environmental health specialist at George Washington University, told Undark magazine.

Earlier this week, residents delivered messages in bottles to Gov. Rick Snyder and Schuette, detailing what the state government owes the people of Flint.

“My 34-year-old daughter died,” read one letter. “There is no amount of money that can take back the sleepless nights spent worrying about my son’s speech or the amount of hair I have lost,” read another.

