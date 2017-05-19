Briefly

living on the pledge

REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

L.A.’s promise to join the Paris Agreement is a wee bit presumptuous.

This week, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted that if the United States dropped from the deal, the city would sign on.

Just one problem, Garcetti: That’s not really a thing.

The legal infrastructure of the Paris Agreement doesn’t technically allow for cities to join, although cities and businesses have made big commitments to cut emissions alongside the agreement.

Political gimmicks aside, the mayor’s pledge shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. As Adam Rogers writes in Wired, Garcetti has mentioned joining Paris before.

California has actively framed itself as the head of the opposition to Trump’s takedown of progressive policies, and some in the state — like state Sen. Kevin De León, a Democrat — have also floated whether California could officially join the pact.

Even if it’s only symbolic, Garcetti’s tweet could hearten leaders around the world. Delegates in Bonn said they felt positively about progress on the agreement as they wrapped up talks this week — even as Trump’s decision on whether the U.S. will remain still looms.

43 mins ago

tinker toys (or not)

Shutterstock

Apple doesn’t want you to be able to fix your own phone.

The company has been lobbying against the so-called “Fair Repair Act” in New York — legislation that would require manufacturers to sell replacement parts and ban software locks that would keep users from repairing their own devices without a visit to the Genius Bar.

Motherboard’s Jason Koebler turned up the lobbying disclosures showing Apple’s opposition to similar bills in New York state since 2015, along with Verizon, Toyota, Caterpillar, Lexmark, and others. Similar laws are making their way through legislatures in other states, too, where Apple has also deployed reps to lobby against them.

This is all important because “right to repair” laws like the bill in New York would help extend the lifespans of some of our most resource-intensive devices by giving people more access and ability to make simple fixes.

I know, it’s a radical proposition: Rather than having to buy a new phone or pay a Genius every time you want to replace a cracked screen, you could fix and use your own phone as you see fit.

2 hours ago

Grist 50

Samantha Tranfa, GRID Alternatives

Meet the fixer: This professional trains people for solar jobs.

The solar industry is doing better than ever, creating well-paying jobs across the country — but those jobs aren’t evenly distributed. Oakland-based nonprofit GRID alternatives offers job training for low-income communities and people of color to help make that cleantech boom more accessible.

Erika Symmonds is at the helm of those job-training programs. She oversees existing projects and makes sure new ones reach a more diverse workforce. “Who are the people in our community who can most benefit and are most interested in this opportunity,” she asks, “and how can we make that connection?”

Raised by a single mom in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, Symmonds grew up focused on getting a good education. “What I had was pretty unique: the option of leaving the neighborhood,” she realized upon graduating from Wellesley. Plenty of people she knew back home didn’t have the same opportunity.

Her work at GRID is already making a difference: More than three quarters of program participants are people of color.

11 hours ago

light relief

UNHCR

A Syrian refugee camp got solar power for the first time.

In a desert in northern Jordan, thousands of families can now light their shelters, plug in fridges, and charge cellphones, thanks to a solar plant that began operating on Wednesday.

Azraq — the second largest camp in Jordan — is the world’s first refugee camp to be powered by clean energy, according to the U.N. Refugee Agency. Before this year, refugees lived in Azraq for two years with no electricity aside from solar lanterns; now 20,000 of the camp’s 35,000 are hooked up to solar.

The $9.7 million solar plant, funded by IKEA’s Brighter Lives for Refugees campaign, will save the U.N. Refugee Agency $1.5 million a year in electricity costs and improve quality of life in the camp.

The investment in renewable energy speaks to the prolonged nature of the conflict in Syria, from which nearly 5 million people have fled since civil war broke out in 2011.

Amal Muhammed, who has lived in Azraq for two years, said that a steady electricity supply has been a welcome change: “Before, it was not safe, and it was dark.”

23 hours ago

honor roll

House Committee on Education and the Workforce

Congress members of color get high marks on enviro report card.

Each year, the League of Conservation Voters publishes its National Environmental Scorecard, which allows constituents to see how their representatives vote on environmental justice and public health issues. This week, it released its first-ever assessment focused solely on representatives and senators of color.

“Congressional members of color — for the most part — recognize the importance of environmental protections for their constituents and communities,” the report reads.

LCV evaluated policymakers on 55 votes, including legislation on protecting drinking water and programs to address lead contamination.

Members of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus averaged a 98 percent score on the LCV’s scale, while the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and Congressional Black Caucus averaged 90 percent and 89 percent, respectively. But those groups are almost entirely made up of Democrats. The Congressional Hispanic Conference, made up of 13 GOP pols of Latin heritage, averaged 10 percent — with Grist 50er Rep. Carlos Curbelo of Florida being the lone member over 50 percent.

The report specifically praises the work of Arizona Democrat Rep. Raúl Grijalva, who submitted three pro-environment amendments to Congress in 2016. One of those sought increased protections for farmworkers from pesticide exposure — an issue that made news this month when several laborers in California were poisoned when wind blew the neurotoxin chlorpyrifos into a field where they were working. It didn’t pass.

1 day ago

RETURN TO SENDER

REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Scott Pruitt is now offering lessons in the art of the burn.

Delaware Sen. Tom Carper, the top-ranking Democrat on the Environment and Public Works Committee, publicly chided the EPA administrator Wednesday after his agency responded to an information request with old press releases.

In April, Carper and 22 other Democratic senators sent Pruitt a letter asking for details on how the agency plans to protect public health and cut emissions while simultaneously halting the Clean Power Plan. (A late-March executive order called for a review of climate regulations, including the keystone Obama-era rule designed to limit power plant pollution.)

The response from Pruitt’s office was, well, smug. Instead of the schedules, timelines, and meeting plans that senators requested, Pruitt literally sent two EPA press releases about Trump’s directive, a letter he’d sent to Nevada’s governor informing him that states could disregard the Clean Power Plan, and a note addressed to Carper spelling out what was in Trump’s order.

Really, what did Carper and co. expect? Pruitt has only a passing acquaintance with transparency. Remember the huge email dump from his time as Oklahoma Attorney General? It came only after he withheld the information for two years and was ruled to have violated the Oklahoma Open Records Act. Dude’s a lock box.

1 day ago