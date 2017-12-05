Briefly

Late Capitalism

Quinn Rooney / Staff / Getty Images

Let’s check in on some of the brands increasingly running your life.

Consumerism drives climate changesorry! — and there have been plenty of developments in the weird, dark world of retail this week. Let’s go:

  1. Brands are yelling at Trump: Outdoor retailer and newly, weirdly posh brand Patagonia has declared outright war on the Trump administration. “The President Stole Your Land” the banner on Patagonia’s homepage read as of Monday, after the administration passed two orders cutting massive chunks out of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments. Those formerly protected public lands are now open to private interests (read: fossil fuel extraction).
  2. Brands are profiting from rural poverty: Dollar General, the super-discount chain, has grown in sales and profits over the past seven years by expanding into increasingly poverty-stricken rural areas devoid of economic opportunity. “The economy is continuing to create more of our core customer,” Chief Executive Todd Vasos told the Wall Street Journal.
  3. Brands are expanding their empires: Carbon secret-keeper/urban development scourge Amazon dot com surprise-opened its Australian site on Tuesday. Amazon, however, is waiting to trot out the free express shipping option for Aussies until after the New Year. That little feature is both one of the company’s more significant competitive advantages and one of its biggest environmental offenses.
1 min ago

You're fired

Andrew Burton/Getty Images

A federal panel helped cities cope with climate change. Trump killed it.

After President Trump announced that he intended to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement, cities across the country stepped up to fill the void on climate change action by adopting ambitious renewable energy targets and cutting pollution.

But the Trump administration has placed another proverbial banana peel in the path of cities seeking to modernize their responses to climate change. This week, the National Institute of Standards and Technology disbanded a panel that worked with federal agencies to help local officials prepare for extreme weather and natural disasters.

The Obama administration had established the panel, called the Community Resilience Panel for Buildings and Infrastructure Systems, in 2015. The panel had its final meeting on Monday. It’s the most recent casualty in the Trump administration’s affront on climate-related groups in the federal government.

“It was one of the last federal bodies that openly talked about climate change in public,” the panel’s chair, Jesse Keenan, told Bloomberg News.

2 hours ago

Dakota Access

Reuters

Energy Transfer Partners has until April to develop an oil-spill response plan for the Dakota Access Pipeline.

A federal judge ruled Monday that the pipeline developer must create a scheme to address potential leaks and complete an audit by a third-party, to ensure they’re complying with state and federal regulations, in fewer than four months.

The judgment comes as a result of the Standing Rock and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes calling for additional measures to protect their drinking water and sacred lands at Lake Oahe. U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg ordered the Dallas-based gas company to work with local tribes and the Army Corps of Engineers on the oil-spill response plan and also submit bimonthly reports on the pipeline’s operations.

The court’s orders come on the heels of a Keystone pipeline spill in November that spewed 210,000 gallons of oil in South Dakota. Judge Boasberg cited the leak in his ruling: “Although the court is not suggesting that a similar leak is imminent at Lake Oahe, the fact remains that there is an inherent risk with any pipeline,” he wrote.

Boasberg’s mandates are interim measures while the pipeline is in the middle of a court-ordered environmental review. Despite the tribes’ objections, Dakota Access has been transporting oil since June.

2 hours ago

monumental decision

SAUL LOEB / Contributor / Getty Images

5 Native American tribes are gearing up for a legal battle with Trump on national monuments.

Today, the president signed two proclamations drastically cutting land from two federal monuments, Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante, by 80 percent and 45 percent, respectively.

When President Obama designated Bears Ears a national monument last year, it was a huge victory for five Utah tribes — the Navajo Nation, Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, Ute Indian Tribe, Hopi, and the Pueblo of Zuni — who came together in 2015 to push for the preservation of what they estimate are 100,000 cultural and ancestral sites, some dating back to 1300 AD, in the region.

“More than 150 years ago, the federal government removed our ancestors from Bears Ears at gunpoint and sent them on the Long Walk,” Navajo Nation Council Delegate Davis Filfred said in statement. “But we came back.”

The Antiquities Act of 1906 gives the president authority to establish national monuments, largely to thwart looting of archaeological sites. Trump is the first president to shrink a monument in decades.

The five tribes have said they will bring a legal case against the administration — the outcome could redefine the president’s powers to use the Antiquities Act. “We know how to fight and we will fight to defend Bears Ears,” Filfred said.

24 hours ago

Alloy in

Shutterstock

Transforming metals could make planes lighter and more fuel-efficient.

The tech is called “shape memory alloy” and it lets metal objects assume different shapes without all the motors, cables, and gear needed to move, say, a wing flap from take-off to cruising position.

It works through heat: At precise temperatures, the metal alloy part assumes different shapes. And on an airplane, you would have easy access to very hot (engine) and very cold (the air at 30,000 feet) temperatures. Objects made with these alloys are typically 10 to 20 percent the size of a traditionally designed part, Boeing’s Jim Mabe told Wired.

Reducing the weight of an airplane is the No. 1 way to increase fuel efficiency. Last year, domestic airlines carried a record-breaking 719 million passengers. And planes are the third-biggest contributor to U.S. CO2 emissions in the transportation sector — a sector that just took top billing as our most polluting set of industries.

But even if temperature-sensitive metals turn out to be too far-fetched to work in passenger planes, other innovations are underway. It looks like alternative fuels and even electric planes, once dismissed as fanciful notions, are taking the nonstop direct toward feasibility.

1 day ago

ANWR

Most Democrats and Republicans agree: Arctic drilling is a bad idea.

The sweeping Republican tax bill the Senate passed over the weekend (which is supposed to deal with, y’know, taxes) contains a provision allowing oil drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge — the largest national wildlife refuge in the United States.

A national survey published Monday by Yale University’s Program on Climate Change Communication found that 70 percent of voters oppose drilling in the refuge. Only 18 percent of Republican voters “strongly support” the policy.

Drilling measures in federally protected areas typically require bipartisan support and 60 Senate votes, which is why pro-drilling members of Congress have previously had trouble enacting Arctic drilling legislation. But packaged as an amendment to the tax bill, the drilling provision sailed through Congress without undergoing the normal process.

Conservation groups aren’t happy about the fossil fuel-friendly provision, and they’re backed by dozens of Arctic wildlife scientists who say oil production is at odds with the refuge’s role as a sanctuary for wildlife.

1 day ago