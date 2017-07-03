Briefly

History, Lessons

Listen to these podcasts if you want to keep up the fight against climate change.

American history is built on two things: fighting for what’s important, and lying around consuming various forms of entertainment. We were inspired by The New York Times to combine the two with a roundup of podcasts that tackle the climate fight in very different ways.

  1. Terrestrial: How does a changing climate affect your life choices? Do you have children? Do you compost your corpse? Ashley Ahearn for Seattle’s KUOW digs into all of these hard questions and more.
  2. GastropodListen as Cynthia Graber and Nicola Twilley, esteemed members of Grist 50, discuss the science and history behind what we eat. They cover everything from fake food to the morality of meat.
  3. No Place Like Home: Earth is our home, and you generally don’t want your home to fall apart. That’s the premise of this podcast hosted by Mary Anne Hitt and Anna Jane Joyner — it’s basically Car Talk, but for climate action.
  4. Warm Regards: Climate change isn’t supposed to be a political issue, but here we are! Warm Regards — produced by Eric Holthaus, Andy Revkin, and Jacquelyn Gill — tries to explain how the two became so intertwined.
  5. Energy Gang: What’s the future of coal country? Should we treat solar energy like Airbnb? These are the types of questions tackled by Stephen Lacey, Katherine Hamilton, and Jigar Shah through the lens of politics and new technology.
4 hours ago

Strange Times

Happy birthday, America — we got you some premonitions.

And they come from two extremely smart — if surly — gentlemen.

Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking, in a Sunday interview with BBC News, declared that Donald Trump’s rejection of the Paris Agreement threatens to drive the planet into what we can safely call “Mordor mode.”

We are close to the tipping point where global warming becomes irreversible. Trump’s action could push the Earth over the brink, to become like Venus, with a temperature of two hundred and fifty degrees, and raining sulphuric acid.

Byyyeeeee!!!

(He might be wrong.)

And now, from nihilistic German film director Werner Herzog:

Wow!!!?!?!

Which is worse: the president communicating in poorly animated wrestling GIFs or sulphur rain? We honestly don’t know.

4 hours ago

no comment

Trump administration’s energy plans just faced another loss.

On Monday, a federal appeals court ruled against the Environmental Protection Agency’s postponement of a rule to regulate methane from oil and gas wells.

The EPA said its May deferral was designed to give industry more time to comment on the regulation. Environmental groups including the Sierra Club and the Environmental Defense Fund sued the EPA after the agency’s delay. Judges sided with environmentalists and said “industry groups had ample opportunity to comment,” adding that some of those comments had been incorporated into the final rule.

The Obama-era regulation would cut pollution of methane, a greenhouse gas more potent than CO2, from new oil and gas wells. At the time, industry and several states — including Oklahoma under then-Attorney General Scott Pruitt — said the rule placed undue burden on oil and gas producers.

After the decision, the agency says it’s assessing its options, but the ruling comes as another strike against Trump’s attempted attacks on Obama’s environmental legacy.

5 hours ago

Amber Waves of Green

The ultimate Ask Umbra guide to a red, white, and green Fourth of July.

Explosives. Plastic cups. Barbecues. Hot dogs. Independence Day can be a dazzling carnival of guilty pleasures, especially for a concerned environmentalist.

However, with the help of Grist’s friendly neighborhood advice columnist (hey, that’s me!), you can declare independence from trashing the planet with an ease that would make your foremothers proud. Wake up tomorrow with a little less guilt (and a very patriotic hangover):

  • The Fourth of July can get pretty smoky with all the barbecues and bonfires, so consider festive yet greener alternatives like stargazing parties or even glow-in-the-dark dances.
  • The liquor: Nothing’s perfect, but I’ve got a list of what’s best to drink — out of a non-plastic container, of course.
  • It’s 2017, people! The Fourth of July need not be a meaty affair. However, if you do eat meat, get your steaks and ribs from local ranches and butchers. You could even go for less appreciated cuts if you’re feeling audacious, like chitterlings or gizzard. Nothing more festive than a locally sourced barbecued liver, am I right?
  • Perhaps Trump’s anti-science cabinet has you feeling … less than patriotic. I get it. That’s why I made a guide to get you shaking off your apathy and kickstarting your thirst for justice. Today: the community fireworks display. Tomorrow: the emotional fireworks of bettering the world through community engagement!
9 hours ago

crude oil is so 2008

Oil companies are just not that into Keystone XL.

The pipeline’s operator, TransCanada, is struggling to track down oil producers and refiners who want to invest in transporting crude oil from Canada to the United States.

This follows a decade-long fight to construct Keystone XL’s northern leg, which finally got President Trump’s OK in March.

Lately, crude oil hasn’t looked like a great investment. When TransCanada proposed the pipeline extension in 2008, a barrel of crude cost $130. Now it’s down to $45, largely due to U.S. shale development and a glut of crude oil in the market.

The Wall Street Journal reports that TransCanada’s chief exec has no intention to give up on the pipeline and believes it’ll pull a long-term profit. However, the lack of interest from investors doesn’t bode well for the pipeline, especially since its estimated costs have jumped from $7 billion to $8 billion.

To top off its bleak prospects, Keystone XL still needs Nebraska’s approval and faces continued pressure from protesters.

Jun 30, 2017

scott take

Who needs peer review when you can Pruitt review climate science?

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt has introduced an initiative to review mainstream climate science, according to a report by Emily Holden in E&E News that cites a senior Trump administration official.

The agency will “recruit the best in the fields which study climate” to conduct red team-blue team exercises, the source says. The military technique would essentially pit opposing sides on climate science against one another to debate the consensus on human-made climate change.

The set-up shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise from an administrator who has contended that carbon dioxide isn’t a significant contributor to warming. The administration has batted the red team-blue team idea around for weeks. But some have interpreted Pruitt’s initiative as a step toward challenging the Endangerment Finding, a 2009 EPA decision that the government must regulate greenhouse gasses under the Clean Air Act. If Pruitt were to come after the Endangerment Finding, a protracted legal battle would undoubtedly follow.

“We are in fact very excited about this initiative,” the official told E&E.

Jun 30, 2017