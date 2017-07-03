History, Lessons
Listen to these podcasts if you want to keep up the fight against climate change.
American history is built on two things: fighting for what’s important, and lying around consuming various forms of entertainment. We were inspired by The New York Times to combine the two with a roundup of podcasts that tackle the climate fight in very different ways.
- Terrestrial: How does a changing climate affect your life choices? Do you have children? Do you compost your corpse? Ashley Ahearn for Seattle’s KUOW digs into all of these hard questions and more.
- Gastropod: Listen as Cynthia Graber and Nicola Twilley, esteemed members of Grist 50, discuss the science and history behind what we eat. They cover everything from fake food to the morality of meat.
- No Place Like Home: Earth is our home, and you generally don’t want your home to fall apart. That’s the premise of this podcast hosted by Mary Anne Hitt and Anna Jane Joyner — it’s basically Car Talk, but for climate action.
- Warm Regards: Climate change isn’t supposed to be a political issue, but here we are! Warm Regards — produced by Eric Holthaus, Andy Revkin, and Jacquelyn Gill — tries to explain how the two became so intertwined.
- Energy Gang: What’s the future of coal country? Should we treat solar energy like Airbnb? These are the types of questions tackled by Stephen Lacey, Katherine Hamilton, and Jigar Shah through the lens of politics and new technology.