Briefly

Stuff that matters

Grist 50

Lisa Yetter

Meet the fixer: This chef takes a kitchen sink approach to food waste.

It’s not often you meet someone who doubles as a mathematician and a professional chef. But Hari Pulapaka, a tenured professor and four-time James Beard Award semifinalist, says his careers are a natural pair; they both demand problem-solving and a lot of creativity. Now, he’s tapping those skills to tackle a big issue in the food industry: waste.

Pulapaka was raised in a family of five kids, in working class Bombay, India. They ate modestly and didn’t throw much away — just banana peels and the occasional potato skin. But in American culinary school, almost half the food was tossed out, he says. “It blew my mind.”

Now at the helm of Cress restaurant in DeLand, Florida, Pulapaka is setting a better example. In the last four years, he and his wife have cut down a huge amount of food waste: about 16,000 pounds, he says. They’ve done it by engaging their community. Every week, a local farmer swings by to pick up Cress’s food scraps for pig and chicken feed, as well as compost. That same farmer then sells vegetables at the local farmer’s market, grown in — yup, you guessed it — Pulapaka’s compost. Pulapaka also recycles his cooking oil and uses every part of his vegetables and fish. Stuff that other restaurants throw out, like veggie tops, pop up in Cress’s pestos, chutneys, salsa verdes, sauces, and soups, he says.

Pulapaka sets an inspiring (and exhausting) example. “I can’t work at this pace forever,” he says. So what’s next? Maybe opening his own cooking school. You can bet his students won’t be throwing much away.

Meet all the fixers on this year’s Grist 50.

4 hours ago

Support coverage of a future that doesn't suck DONATE

mushroom for improvement

To save the honey bee, researchers are turning to mushrooms.

Bee populations have been in flux for the past decade. Colony collapse disorder was a crisis — until it wasn’t. And then, last year, bee die-offs were high again.

There are a number of suspects, but one contributor to the decline is varroa mites — nasty parasites that suck bees’ blood, attack larvae, and spread disease, decimating hives.

Researchers at Washington State University have been fighting back by treating hives with mushroom spores and extracts that are toxic to varroa mites. As a bonus, the mushroom’s antiviral properties keep bees healthy and living longer.

Watch this video by Louie Schwartzberg for bioGraphican online magazine about nature and sustainability, to learn more:

1 day ago

going, going, bonn

REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Climate negotiators will meet to talk Paris agreement, while Trump team debates dropping it.

Starting Monday, diplomats will meet in Bonn, Germany, to roll up their sleeves and work on the nitty-gritty of how the world will actually go about achieving climate commitments set out in Paris. During the 10-day meeting, negotiators plan to sketch out implementation rules.

This meeting sets up the process for the 144 countries in the agreement to assess progress, consider ratcheting up action, and readjust expectations. Much like during last year’s Morocco talks, Trump will likely weigh heavy on the minds of those present. While negotiators discuss wonky procedures and rules, Trump’s team will be mulling whether the United States will even participate in the deal.

The White House is reportedly set to have another Paris meeting on Tuesday, but U.S. negotiators will attend the talks in Germany. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said he hopes to keep “a seat at the table” in negotiations. Whether the U.S. will ask to be excused is still up in the air.

May 5, 2017

We are all Flint

Shutterstock

There’s a 25 percent chance your water system violated the Safe Drinking Water Act.

That’s according to a new report from the NRDC, which found some 80,000 reported violations by U.S. water systems in 2015 alone.

Most of those were reporting transgressions, like failure to tell customers about the quality of their drinking water. But the report also reveals there were more than 12,000 incidents where there was actually muck in the pipes. That means some 5,000 water systems, serving one-twelfth of all Americans, had too many contaminants — like lead, arsenic, or fecal coliform bacteria — coming out of their taps.

“The problem is two-fold: There’s no cop on the beat enforcing our drinking water laws, and we’re living on borrowed time with our ancient, deteriorating water infrastructure,” NRDC Health Program Director Erik Olson, a coauthor of the report, says.

Trump has said he wants to spend more money on infrastructure — and that “crystal clear water” is vital to all Americans. But so far, his action on water has been limited to slashing regulations — which, if you’re keeping score, is a big win for muck.

May 5, 2017

Grist 50

weather.com

Meet the fixer: This weather forecaster shames deniers.

Kait Parker grew up the daughter of a math teacher and a storm-spotting firefighter, which likely explains her spitfire approach to explaining atmospheric science. Last year, when Breitbart attempted to disprove climate change by misleadingly poaching only a portion of her Weather Channel segment on La Niña, Parker fired back. She called out the alt-right site for its dubious methods in an online video. “Next time you’re thinking about publishing a cherry-picked article, try consulting a scientist first,” she zinged. The response brought a wave of social-media support and shout-outs from mainstream media like Elle.

Parker is currently doubling down on reaching her fellow millennials, producing and hosting shows on digital-only outlets like the Weather Channel app and Snapchat. Her YouTube series, “Science Is Real,” examines the consequences of a warming planet. And later this spring she’ll launch “The United States of Climate Change,” a massive 50-part series that will chart climate impacts in every state through short videos, written pieces, and even graphic novels.

“If 97 doctors told you you were dying of cancer, would you believe them, or the three that didn’t?” she says of climate change. “The more lives I can help save and communicate the risk, the better.”

Meet all the fixers on this year’s Grist 50.

May 5, 2017

pledge drive

Shutterstock

Cities all over the U.S. are pledging to go 100 percent renewable.

On Monday, Atlanta lawmakers voted unanimously to power the city entirely with clean energy sources by 2035.

Atlanta is the 27th city to make the pledge, according to the Sierra Club. These kinds of municipal promises have been popping up nationwide over the past few months. Here’s a recap:

“We know that moving to clean energy will create good jobs, clean up our air and water, and lower our residents’ utility bills,” said Kwanza Hall, an Atlanta City Council member and mayoral candidate, in a statement. “We have to set an ambitious goal or we’re never going to get there.”

A round of applause for local climate progress!

May 4, 2017