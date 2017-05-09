Briefly

Dean Mosiman

Meet the fixer: This civil servant cooks up smart food policy.

It’s mind-bogglingly difficult to budge the ginormous, two-headed problem of hunger and obesity. That’s why George Reistad has unleashed dozens of different food-related projects as food czar for the city of Madison, Wisconsin.

Reistad issues both municipal and foundation grants to organizations with smart ideas, like the school that wanted to build a salad bar or the medical clinic that has started giving low-income patients vouchers for the food co-op across the street. He’s also working with the Latino Chamber of Commerce and a small grocery store to set up a delivery program for people paying for food with government benefits — residents who often have a hard time getting across town to go shopping.

Reistad has been on the job for less than a year, and he’s excited about what’s to come. “It’s just great to see the work taking root in the community around me,” he says. His efforts could provide a model for breaking down our giant food problems, piece by piece.

5 hours ago

Daniel X. O'Neil

Chicago just posted all the climate data deleted by Trump’s EPA.

The EPA’s climate change webpage was taken down for revisions last month to “reflect EPA’s priorities under the leadership of President Trump and Administrator Pruitt.” It’s apparently still being updated. (We checked, so you don’t have to.)

The page — which explained the basics of climate science and how it affects us — now has a new home: The City of Chicago’s website.

“Here in Chicago, we know climate change is real, and we will continue to take action to fight it,” reads a statement city officials added to what is essentially a direct facsimile of what was once on the EPA’s site.

An archived “Jan. 19 snapshot”  of the climate science page is still linked on the EPA site, but there’s one tiny problem: As Climate Central reported, the archive is missing information.

“The Trump administration can attempt to erase decades of work from scientists and federal employees on the reality of climate change,” Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said in a press release, “but burying your head in the sand doesn’t erase the problem.”

In April, Chicago pledged to power its municipal buildings with 100 percent renewable energy by 2025. It’s one of many cities committing to clean energy while the federal government backslides.

19 hours ago

Gage Skidmore

Goodbye peer review, hello industry review.

Starting Friday, head officials at the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of the Interior informed scientists and other advisers that they’d be replaced or their work would be put on hold.

EPA’s Board of Scientific Counselors evaluates the science conducted by the agency that’s used to craft regulations and policies, and has 18 scientist members. The Washington Post reports that EPA will not renew half of the current board’s terms, whereas historically, serving several terms has been the norm.

The agency says it plans to widen the pool it considers for the positions — to include members of industry.

Ecological economist Robert Richardson, among the terminated scientists, told the Post that he feels “great concern that objective science is being marginalized in this administration.” (He’s not alone.)

Interior also took up some changes starting Friday, putting over 200 groups that help manage public lands under review through September and perhaps beyond. Despite these changes, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is trying to boost morale. That same day, he launched “Doggy Days” at the department’s Washington offices.

We see what you’re doing there, Zinke.

20 hours ago

Lisa Yetter

Meet the fixer: This chef takes a kitchen sink approach to food waste.

It’s not often you meet someone who doubles as a mathematician and a professional chef. But Hari Pulapaka, a tenured professor and four-time James Beard Award semifinalist, says his careers are a natural pair; they both demand problem-solving and a lot of creativity. Now, he’s tapping those skills to tackle a big issue in the food industry: waste.

Pulapaka was raised in a family of five kids, in working class Bombay, India. They ate modestly and didn’t throw much away — just banana peels and the occasional potato skin. But in American culinary school, almost half the food was tossed out, he says. “It blew my mind.”

Now at the helm of Cress restaurant in DeLand, Florida, Pulapaka is setting a better example. In the last four years, he and his wife have cut down a huge amount of food waste: about 16,000 pounds, he says. They’ve done it by engaging their community. Every week, a local farmer swings by to pick up Cress’s food scraps for pig and chicken feed, as well as compost. That same farmer then sells vegetables at the local farmer’s market, grown in — yup, you guessed it — Pulapaka’s compost. Pulapaka also recycles his cooking oil and uses every part of his vegetables and fish. Stuff that other restaurants throw out, like veggie tops, pop up in Cress’s pestos, chutneys, salsa verdes, sauces, and soups, he says.

Pulapaka sets an inspiring (and exhausting) example. “I can’t work at this pace forever,” he says. So what’s next? Maybe opening his own cooking school. You can bet his students won’t be throwing much away.

1 day ago

To save the honey bee, researchers are turning to mushrooms.

Bee populations have been in flux for the past decade. Colony collapse disorder was a crisis — until it wasn’t. And then, last year, bee die-offs were high again.

There are a number of suspects, but one contributor to the decline is varroa mites — nasty parasites that suck bees’ blood, attack larvae, and spread disease, decimating hives.

Researchers at Washington State University have been fighting back by treating hives with mushroom spores and extracts that are toxic to varroa mites. As a bonus, the mushroom’s antiviral properties keep bees healthy and living longer.

Watch this video by Louie Schwartzberg for bioGraphican online magazine about nature and sustainability, to learn more:

May 7, 2017

REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Climate negotiators will meet to talk Paris agreement, while Trump team debates dropping it.

Starting Monday, diplomats will meet in Bonn, Germany, to roll up their sleeves and work on the nitty-gritty of how the world will actually go about achieving climate commitments set out in Paris. During the 10-day meeting, negotiators plan to sketch out implementation rules.

This meeting sets up the process for the 144 countries in the agreement to assess progress, consider ratcheting up action, and readjust expectations. Much like during last year’s Morocco talks, Trump will likely weigh heavy on the minds of those present. While negotiators discuss wonky procedures and rules, Trump’s team will be mulling whether the United States will even participate in the deal.

The White House is reportedly set to have another Paris meeting on Tuesday, but U.S. negotiators will attend the talks in Germany. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said he hopes to keep “a seat at the table” in negotiations. Whether the U.S. will ask to be excused is still up in the air.

May 5, 2017