Meet the fixer: This developer built an app for food waste.

Raj Karmani was a graduate student in computer science at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign when his frequent trips to the neighborhood bagel store opened his eyes to food waste. Most of the unsold bagels usually went into the trash. Karmani’s obsession with efficiency got him thinking: What if there were an app that would sync up businesses with fresh, excess food and organizations in need of it? In 2013, he started Zero Percent, an online platform for food donation.

Here’s how it works: First, a food producer at a commercial kitchen, say a restaurant or bagel shop, opens an Uber-style app and drops in detailed data about the excess food: the amount, where to pick it up, when to pick it up, etc. Then, a delivery person, hired by Zero Percent, scoops up the food and drops it off at any number of youth groups, community centers, or nonprofits that have also signed up for the app and signaled a need.

Right now, Zero Percent operates in the Chicago area and in Urbana-Champaign (but plans to expand), and its biggest clients include the University of Illinois and the local Salvation Army. Karmani says Zero Percent has delivered more than 1,000 meals. As a well-educated and relatively well-off immigrant, the experience has been eye-opening for him. “Some of these kids have never seen strawberries.”

5 hours ago

The New York Times just hired a climate denier.

Well, here’s a fact: The Times announced this week that Bret Stephens — a longtime climate science denier and current editorial deputy editor at the Wall Street Journal — is its newest op-ed columnist.

“He’s a beautiful writer who ranges across politics, international affairs, culture, and business, and, for the Times, he will bring a new perspective to bear on the news,” Times editorial page editor James Bennet wrote in a glowing announcement.

Yup! A brand-new perspective from another middle-aged white male who once described climate change, institutionalized racism, and campus rape as “imaginary enemies.”

In recent months, the Times has been aggressively expanding its climate coverage as “climate and environment reporting is taking on new urgency.” Now pit that move against hiring Stephens, whose Pulitzer Prize–winning commentary includes gems like this:

Here’s a climate prediction for the year 2115: Liberals will still be organizing campaigns against yet another mooted social or environmental crisis. Temperatures will be about the same.

In fact, the Times’ own climate coverage begs to differ.

Apr 14, 2017

This documentary series spotlights people taking science into their own hands.

On the new PBS show The Crowd & The Cloud, former NASA Chief Scientist Waleed Abdalati introduces us to “citizen scientists.” These everyday folks help professional scientists by gathering boots-on-the-ground data — testing air quality, tracking mosquitos, and measuring rainfall.

Take these NYC high schoolers, who are working at the Jamaica Bay National Wildlife Refuge after it was devastated by Hurricane Sandy. They are helping to restore native habitat by counting pollinators, collecting seeds, and planting new patches of pollinator-friendly plants.

The more information scientists have, the better they can do their jobs. But gathering data can be tricky using traditional scientific monitoring. For example, a meteorologist might look at satellite imagery of a storm, but radar doesn’t reveal if it’s producing hail or how large the hailstones are. That’s where citizen scientists come in.

And guess what? You can become one yourself!

Apr 14, 2017

Ayşe Gürsöz

Meet the fixer: This lawyer stands with indigenous activists.

On Feb. 23, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers cleared out Oceti Sakowin, an encampment of activists attempting to block construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline. Police had arrested over 50 people. But the Freshet Collective, an organization that connects demonstrators with legal resources, was ready.

From August to February, Tara Houska made Morton County, North Dakota, her home base. She’s stood on the frontlines and worked with the Freshet Collective to connect Dakota Access demonstrators facing charges with the legal support they need. A citizen of the Couchiching First Nation, Houska has engaged in activism around the country to fight alongside indigenous communities and advocates through her organization, Honor the Earth. Her work has also brought her to the halls of Congress to lobby for indigenous rights, to divestment rallies, and to the Bernie Sanders campaign, where she worked as an adviser on Native American affairs.

For Houska, progress will only come from working all of these channels, and then some. “It’s the ground fight, it’s the court fight,” she says. “We have to do everything we can.”

Apr 14, 2017

REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Could we get climate action from … Republicans?

Energy Secretary Rick Perry is back in Texas this week to celebrate the fact that the state’s biggest coal plant is now outfitted with the world’s largest carbon-capture kit. Last week, the agribusiness giant Archer Daniels Midland cut the ribbon on a plant in Illinois that also points its smokestacks down rather than up. This could be the beginning of a new wave: the Republican-led Congress is considering bills that could lay the groundwork for a lot more carbon-capture plants.

Carbon capture isn’t exactly beloved by greens. It still requires strip mines and oil derricks, and there’s a risk that carbon pumped into the ground might someday escape. For precisely that reason, however, it may be the one action to curb carbon emissions that could get support from conservative members of Congress (a Republican voting with environmentalists risks looking like a traitor to the party’s base). Carbon-capture technology also has the backing of the fossil fuel industry, agribusiness, unions, and [whisper this next part] some environmental groups.

“Carbon capture is one area where you could actually imagine cooperation on energy policy these next few years,” Paul Bledsoe, a senior energy fellow at the Progressive Policy Institute, told Vox’s Brad Plumer.

After all, Republicans hope to make good on promises that they would create energy jobs somehow. Coal jobs alone aren’t going to cut it.

Apr 13, 2017

Watch this trailer featuring good-looking people learning about climate change.

You thought all the babes were already sufficiently alarmed and engaged? Not quite yet.

The new documentary Tomorrow follows Inglourious Basterds actress Mélanie Laurent and activist-director Cyril Dion as they come to grips with the fact that climate change is going to seriously screw up both their days and their children’s, forever and ever. Like a growing number of people around the globe, they decide it’s a problem we need to address.

The two travel around the world to learn about “creative alternatives” to the dystopian future that Trump et al. are designing for us.

Tomorrow will open in San Francisco on April 14, and in New York and Los Angeles on April 21 — not exactly the places where the message is most needed. But if you go see the film in one of those cities, there’s a better chance it will get distributed where it could do the most good.

Apr 13, 2017