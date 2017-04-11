Briefly

Stuff that matters

Grist 50

Rachel Hershberger

Meet the fixer: This farmer champions efficiency.

In the United States, 40 percent of the food we produce isn’t eaten. Ben Hartman is trying to put a dent in that figure. Inspired by Toyota’s “lean” approach to manufacturing, a production strategy geared around minimizing waste and maximizing efficiency, Hartman and his wife, Rachel Hershberger, have applied some of the most rigorous practices of industrial manufacturing to their small produce farm in northern Indiana.

Six years in, Clay Bottom Farm is more profitable than ever. But it’s also smaller — just one acre, down from three when they started. Hartman and Hershberger grow only 30 types of fruits and veggies, the varieties CSA and restaurant customers like best, and strategically stagger planting and harvest schedules to maximize crop yield. They’ve even eliminated excess tools and equipment. Hartman says they have one-fifth the amount of wasted produce each week now compared with when they started.

In 2015, Hartman shared what he’s learned so far in his book The Lean Farm, and he’s currently working on a companion guide that’s specifically geared toward small-scale vegetable farmers. “We need small farmers more than ever, but it’s a very tight marketplace,” he says. “My mission is to give small farms the tools they need to be competitive.”

Meet all the fixers on this year’s Grist 50.

2 hours ago

wake-up call

Shutterstock

A black community in Oakland says pollution is violating its civil rights.

Residents of West Oakland charge in a federal civil rights complaint filed last week that diesel emissions around the Port of Oakland are compromising their health. They experience higher incidence of asthma (particularly in young children), increased risk of heart disease and cancer, and a life expectancy that’s nine years shorter than in more affluent pockets of the city.

According to a 2013 study by the nonprofit Pacific Institute, West Oakland has 90 times more diesel pollution per square mile on average than the rest of California.

“Our complaint is that since 2010, the City of Oakland and the Port of Oakland would not do a comprehensive emission-reduction plan around this property, which they are expanding to bring in new commodities,” says Margaret Gordon of the West Oakland Environmental Indicators Project.

A Port of Oakland representative pointed out that it’s made progress in detoxifying the air: Since 2005, diesel emissions have decreased by 98 percent and ship emissions by 76 percent.

The EPA’s Office of Civil Rights is infamously nonresponsive to complaints of this sort — and that’s even before Trump took office. But as California tries to position itself as a national example of environmental stewardship, perhaps this filing could shake city and port officials into action.

13 hours ago

coral exam

Greg Torda/ARC Center of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies

The Great Barrier Reef has been brutally bleached for the second year in a row.

Contrary to what you may have heard, the reef isn’t dead — not yet. But aerial surveys show that 900 miles of the 1,400-mile-long reef have been severely bleached in the past two years.

Bleaching occurs when warm water causes stressed-out corals to expel symbiotic algae from their tissues; corals then lose their color and their chief source of food, making them more likely to die.

Last year’s El Niño–induced bleaching event was devastating, knocking out two-thirds of the corals in the northern section of the reef. We’d hoped that 2017 would bring cooler temperatures, giving the fragile ecosystem some much needed R&R.

Instead, temperatures on Australia’s east coast were still hotter than average in the early months of this year, and on top of that, the reef’s midsection took a hit from a big cyclone in March.

ARC Center of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies

This is the first time the reef has experienced back-to-back annual bleaching events. If this keeps happening, it’ll quash the reef’s chances for recovery and regrowth, a process that can take a decade or longer under normal conditions.

Under the abnormal conditions of climate change, though, there is little reprieve — unless we, y’know, address the root of the problem itself.

15 hours ago

Listen up

S-Town, the most talked-about podcast of the year, is delving into climate grief.

If you haven’t listened to it yet, stop reading here and come back later to avoid spoilers. The seven-part Southern audio drama features a main character by the name of John B. McLemore, a boisterous, middle-aged clockmaker who lives in rural Alabama.

It begins with McLemore contacting reporter Brian Reed to ask him to investigate a murder in his small town. We quickly find out that the real story is about McLemore and mental illness, and the podcast turns into a biography of a uniquely endearing and interesting man.

Worries about climate change weave their way in and out of McLemore’s conversations with Reed, drawing attention to the little-discussed concept of “climate grief” — anxiety, sadness, or depression about the changing climate.

Although climate-related anxiety is relatively new to some, it is receiving more attention as people open up. In Utah, there’s even a nine-step program for people who experience climate grief. Considering that S-Town was downloaded over 10 million times within a few hours of its release, perhaps more people will be seeking out those kinds of programs.

18 hours ago

Grist 50

Courtesy of Goldtooth

Meet the fixer: This comedian spotlights indigenous rights.

Growing up, Dallas Goldtooth tagged along at protests with a lot of “rabble-rousers.” His father, Tom, is executive director of the grassroots Indigenous Environmental Network. As an adult, Goldtooth has turned his upbringing into a career as an effective organizer and activist. He was part of bringing together a broad coalition of indigenous people, Farm Belt landowners, and big green groups that helped convince President Obama to reject Keystone XL.

He’s currently helping lead the charge against the Dakota Access Pipeline, which he fought for years before it gained national attention. In recent months, Goldtooth’s Facebook Live posts and tweets have offered visceral portraits of stand-offs between the activists, called “water protectors,” and police. One live video from Oct. 27 garnered over 4 million views. “With the power of social media and independent journalism and just solid badass organizing, these messages are getting out,” he says, “and they’re spreading to the masses.”

When he’s not fighting on the frontlines, Goldtooth travels with his all-indigenous comedy troupe, the 1491s. Their sketch-comedy videos explore topics like environmental activism and the commoditization of Native culture. He calls his performance work an outlet “to process a lot of the batshit craziness.” The troupe is now at work on a feature film and stage production.

Meet all the fixers on this year’s Grist 50.

1 day ago

Neil: a done deal

Elvert Barnes Protest Photography

You can expect Neil Gorsuch to be bad news for the environment.

Gorsuch, who was confirmed by the Senate on Friday in an ugly, partisan fashion, will be sworn in as a Supreme Court justice on Monday.

As an appeals court judge, Gorsuch did not issue major rulings on environmental issues. And the rulings he did issue do not demonstrate a consistent leaning toward or against environmental protection, according to an Associated Press analysis.

Still, Gorsuch’s record has advocates worried. He has argued that courts should not necessarily defer to federal agencies’ interpretations of ambiguous laws, Vermont Law School Professor Patrick Parenteau recently wrote in Grist. This means Gorsuch is likely to be skeptical of the Clean Power Plan and the Clean Water Rule, which were written by agencies during the Obama administration, as well as other federal regulations. And he has a strong tendency to side with corporations.

Gorsuch also has a record of blocking environmentalists’ cases from proceeding in court, as Mother Jones’ Rebecca Leber reported last month.

Gorsuch, age 49, will be the youngest member of the court and could serve for decades. His seat should have gone to Merrick Garland, President Obama’s thwarted court nominee, who was much more sympathetic to environmental regulations.

Apr 7, 2017