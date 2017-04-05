Meet the fixer: This farmer uses AI for efficiency.

Briefly

As a kid, Irving Fain started small neighborhood businesses (snow shoveling, leaf raking). He later tapped that entrepreneurial spirit to launch CrowdTwist, a marketing startup. Now, Fain wants to bring cooler technology to agriculture.

Fain’s company, Bowery Farming, uses artificial intelligence to streamline the growing process. (Full disclosure: Tom Colicchio, who nominated Fain for the Grist 50, isn’t just a fan; he’s an investor.)

Bowery’s indoor, vertical farm uses a huge network of sensors to measure crop health. This technology is “the central nervous system of the farm,” says Fain, and adjusts how much water, LED light, and nutrients plants get. With that level of precision, Bowery can grow a lot more food on a lot less land without using pesticides.

Bowery’s leafy greens are currently sold at three Whole Foods locations and to a handful of restaurants, all in the New York metro area. Although there are growing fears in the United States about robots stealing jobs, Fain points out that demand outpaces supply for organic greens, and then there’s, well, those booming city populations. Bowery hopes to expand across the country and world (having a certain Top Chef judge as an advocate and adviser certainly won’t hurt). And, at $3.49 a box, robot kale is surprisingly digestible.

The market has spoken, and it says electric cars are the future.

Ford had a 100-year head start on Tesla, but Elon Musk’s company has caught up. With a market value of $53 billion, Tesla Motors overtook Ford ($45 billion) on Monday, and then passed up General Motors ($49 billion) on Tuesday.

Of course, the older car companies still sell about 100 times more vehicles than Tesla. They are also profitable, while Tesla loses millions of dollars a year. Even so, investors look to the future, and they’re banking on Tesla eventually taking the world by storm.

Why is Wall Street so smitten with a money-losing car company? Investors believe that electric cars with self-driving capabilities are going to become the norm — especially as Tesla is preparing to roll out its first mass-market car. It also doesn’t hurt that Tesla’s cars look cool, and that stock traders grow wistful and dewy-eyed when they see Musk’s face.

If the Wall Street crowd is correct, it would be good for everybody. A wholesale shift to electric cars would vaporize one of the most formidable barriers in the fight against climate change: getting cars to stop pumping greenhouse gas into the air.

This feels weird, but here’s one instance that it’s in the public interest to root for Wall Street.

Meet the fixer: This politician reps bipartisan climate action.

When you’re from fast-flooding south Florida, you don’t have the luxury of ignoring climate change, no matter how reality-adverse the rest of your party has become. Carlos Curbelo, whose district stretches from Key West to just outside Miami, has urged his fellow Republicans to take the threat of rising seas and stronger storms seriously since he was first elected to Congress in 2014.

He joined with Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch, a fellow Floridian, to form the Climate Solutions Caucus. As of last week, the group had grown to 34 members — 17 Dems, 17 Republicans. (Keeping the 1:1 ratio is a built-in requirement.)

Curbelo has found that many GOP lawmakers secretly understand and accept climate science — they’re just afraid to say so publicly because the issue has become so polarized. (Curbelo isn’t loved by greens across the board — he has voted to weaken some environmental regulations — but is generally considered an ally by climate hawks.) “You’ve got to be smart about how this issue is framed,” he says. “Republicans are great fans of American energy independence, innovation, and business growth.”

Still, with a climate-denying, pro-polluter president from his own party, Curbelo’s task is even tougher. “If the administration attempts to reject or undermine or suppress the climate science,” he says, “I will speak out strongly against it.” Get that man a waterproof microphone.

‘Gasland’ families are still fighting the company that leaked methane into their water.

Residents of the tiny rural town of Dimock, Pennsylvania, have locked horns with Cabot Oil & Gas since 2008, shortly after the company began leasing land in the northeastern part of the state and extracting natural gas.

Forty families sued Texas-based Cabot, whose operations they said contaminated their drinking water with methane. Gasland documented the resident’s claims with scenes of water being lit aflame while flowing out of tapsAll but two families settled in 2012; and in March 2016, a federal jury awarded the pair that pushed on a whopping $4.2 million.

Now a federal judge has thrown out the verdict, saying evidence that Cabot contaminated local water wells is tenuous.

But a CDC report released last May found methane in 17 private wells. Back in 2013, a regional EPA official said drilling caused methane to leak into residential wells — although official agency assessments said the water was safe to drink.

Today’s decision could prompt an entirely new trial, but the judge — who declined to overturn the previous verdict in Cabot’s favor — recommended the parties first take a crack at settling. According to an attorney representing the Dimock families, the decision is “another dark chapter” for people suffering from oil and gas contamination.

Scott Pruitt kinda sorta maybe gets that carbon dioxide contributes to warming.

During a wide-ranging Fox News Sunday interview, the EPA administrator fielded questions about President Trump’s recent executive order, the Clean Power Plan, the Paris Agreement, and public health.

When asked about his statement last month that CO2 is not the primary driver of climate change, Pruitt offered a classic conservative response. “CO2 contributes to greenhouse gas, it has a greenhouse-gas effect,” he said. “The issue is, how much we contribute to it from the human-activity perspective, and what can be done about it.”

Sound familiar? During his confirmation hearing, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke also recognized the existence of human-made climate change. Then he added a caveat, “Where there is the debate is what that influence is.”

It’s possible Trump administration members finally realize, unlike their boss, that most of America — 70 percent, according to recent data — agree climate change is happening. And The Hill recently reported that Pruitt has concerns about being labeled anti-science.

But until they trim their hedge on whether human activity is to blame, he and others in Trump’s orbit will stand directly opposed to scientific consensus — which harbors no doubts about why the climate is changing.

Meet the fixer: This urban farmer grows in tight spaces.

In Louisiana, more than 18 percent of households didn’t have access to healthy food in 2015 (the national average is 13 percent). In urban centers like New Orleans, there isn’t enough locally grown produce to feed everyone, especially residents.

Marianne Cufone provides a fresh take on locally grown food. In 2009, she built what she describes as a “recirculating farm” on a half-acre plot in the middle of New Orleans. Using bamboo harvested from right there in Louisiana, she set up floating rafts and towers to grow plants — tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuces, strawberries — in closely packed, in various arrangements around hand dug, rubber-lined fish ponds. Water cycles between the pond and the plants, so nutrients from the fish waste fertilize the plants and the plants filter the water — no dirt required!

Cufone says her farming system is both cost- and energy-efficient, too. Startup costs totaled about $6,000, mostly to install the solar panels and backup batteries that allowed the farm operations to run mostly off-grid. And farms like this could work almost anywhere, she said. “You can grow vertically, in almost any design you want. It doesn’t matter if the land is rocky or paved or even contaminated.”

Cufone’s New Orleans farm initially sold $15 food boxes through a Community Supported Agriculture program and provided produce to local stores and restaurants. In 2011, Cufone started the Recirculating Farms Coalition to promote the idea and secure better policies to help them flourish. That includes pushing for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow recirculating farm produce to be certified organic.

