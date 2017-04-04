Briefly

Meet the fixer: This politician reps bipartisan climate action.

When you’re from fast-flooding south Florida, you don’t have the luxury of ignoring climate change, no matter how reality-adverse the rest of your party has become. Carlos Curbelo, whose district stretches from Key West to just outside Miami, has urged his fellow Republicans to take the threat of rising seas and stronger storms seriously since he was first elected to Congress in 2014.

He joined with Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch, a fellow Floridian, to form the Climate Solutions Caucus. As of last week, the group had grown to 34 members — 17 Dems, 17 Republicans. (Keeping the 1:1 ratio is a built-in requirement.)

Curbelo has found that many GOP lawmakers secretly understand and accept climate science — they’re just afraid to say so publicly because the issue has become so polarized. (Curbelo isn’t loved by greens across the board — he has voted to weaken some environmental regulations — but is generally considered an ally by climate hawks.) “You’ve got to be smart about how this issue is framed,” he says. “Republicans are great fans of American energy independence, innovation, and business growth.”

Still, with a climate-denying, pro-polluter president from his own party, Curbelo’s task is even tougher. “If the administration attempts to reject or undermine or suppress the climate science,” he says, “I will speak out strongly against it.” Get that man a waterproof microphone.

‘Gasland’ families are still fighting the company that leaked methane into their water.

Members of the tiny, rural town of Dimock, Pennsylvania, have locked horns with Cabot Oil & Gas since 2008, shortly after the company began leasing land in the northeastern part of the state and extracting natural gas.

Forty families sued Texas-based Cabot, whose operations they said contaminated their drinking water with methane. Gasland documented the resident’s claims with scenes of water being lit aflame while flowing out of tapsAll but two families settled in 2012; and in March 2016, a federal jury awarded the pair that pushed on a whopping $4.2 million.

Now a federal judge has thrown out the verdict, saying evidence that Cabot contaminated local water wells is tenuous.

But a CDC report released last May found methane in 17 private wells. Back in 2013, a regional EPA official said drilling caused methane to leak into residential wells — although official agency assessments said the water was safe to drink.

Today’s decision could prompt an entirely new trial, but the judge — who declined to overturn the previous verdict in Cabot’s favor — recommended the parties first take a crack at settling. According to an attorney representing the Dimock families, the decision is “another dark chapter” for people suffering from oil and gas contamination.

Scott Pruitt kinda sorta maybe gets that carbon dioxide contributes to warming.

During a wide-ranging Fox News Sunday interview, the EPA administrator fielded questions about President Trump’s recent executive order, the Clean Power Plan, the Paris Agreement, and public health.

When asked about his statement last month that CO2 is not the primary driver of climate change, Pruitt offered a classic conservative response. “CO2 contributes to greenhouse gas, it has a greenhouse-gas effect,” he said. “The issue is, how much we contribute to it from the human-activity perspective, and what can be done about it.”

Sound familiar? During his confirmation hearing, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke also recognized the existence of human-made climate change. Then he added a caveat, “Where there is the debate is what that influence is.”

It’s possible Trump administration members finally realize, unlike their boss, that most of America — 70 percent, according to recent data — agree climate change is happening. And The Hill recently reported that Pruitt has concerns about being labeled anti-science.

But until they trim their hedge on whether human activity is to blame, he and others in Trump’s orbit will stand directly opposed to scientific consensus — which harbors no doubts about why the climate is changing.

Meet the fixer: This urban farmer grows in tight spaces.

In Louisiana, more than 18 percent of households didn’t have access to healthy food in 2015 (the national average is 13 percent). In urban centers like New Orleans, there isn’t enough locally grown produce to feed everyone, especially residents.

Marianne Cufone provides a fresh take on locally grown food. In 2009, she built what she describes as a “recirculating farm” on a half-acre plot in the middle of New Orleans. Using bamboo harvested from right there in Louisiana, she set up floating rafts and towers to grow plants — tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuces, strawberries — in closely packed, in various arrangements around hand dug, rubber-lined fish ponds. Water cycles between the pond and the plants, so nutrients from the fish waste fertilize the plants and the plants filter the water — no dirt required!

Cufone says her farming system is both cost- and energy-efficient, too. Startup costs totaled about $6,000, mostly to install the solar panels and backup batteries that allowed the farm operations to run mostly off-grid. And farms like this could work almost anywhere, she said. “You can grow vertically, in almost any design you want. It doesn’t matter if the land is rocky or paved or even contaminated.”

Cufone’s New Orleans farm initially sold $15 food boxes through a Community Supported Agriculture program and provided produce to local stores and restaurants. In 2011, Cufone started the Recirculating Farms Coalition to promote the idea and secure better policies to help them flourish. That includes pushing for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to allow recirculating farm produce to be certified organic.

These two bills would make it harder for the EPA to do good science.

The bills — recently passed by the House — in theory advocate for more transparency, but in practice would serve mainly to gum up the works at the agency.

The HONEST Act — or the Honest and Open New EPA Science Treatment Act — would require (among other things) any data the EPA cites to be freely available online. The EPA already publishes much of its own data online, but the new bill means any research that appears behind a paywall — like many studies in peer-reviewed journals — would be off-limits, Vox reports.

The second measure, the EPA Science Advisory Board Reform Act, would prohibit scientists who have recently received EPA funding from serving on the EPA Advisory Board. Lexi Shultz of the American Geophysical Union says it “would exclude some scientists with substantial expertise in their fields” and discourage others from agreeing to serve at risk of losing future funding opportunities. And it’s largely unnecessary: Board members already have to recuse themselves from funding decisions involving their own work. (Weirdly enough, it doesn’t seem like that rule applies in Congress.)

Now that the bill is out of the House, the more moderate Senate will take a vote on it.

Meet the fixer: This sustainability director drives change in Orlando.

As the head of Orlando’s urban sustainability initiative, Chris Castro has to stay ahead of the curve on things like clean-energy financing and the city’s burgeoning tech scene. Under Castro’s leadership, Orlando was named an automated-vehicle proving ground by the Department of Transportation and was one of five cities named a winner of the Smart Cities Council Readiness Challenge for its work on smart transportation.

But “sustainability director” is only one of the green hats Castro wears. “Government,” he says, “along with the independent, private, and nonprofit sectors — and civil society — all play a prominent role in making our future what we want it to be.” Accordingly, he keeps busy in all of these sectors. Back in 2008, he founded IDEAS for Us, a micro-granting platform that seeds and scales projects that solve environmental crises.

One IDEAS success story is Fleet Farming, a hyper-local urban farming initiative in Orlando and Oakland that turns homeowners’ lawns into miniature farms. How hyper-local? Everything grown in the “farmlettes” is sold within a five-mile radius.

