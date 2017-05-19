Briefly

Samantha Tranfa, GRID Alternatives

Meet the fixer: This professional trains people for solar jobs.

The solar industry is doing better than ever, creating well-paying jobs across the country — but those jobs aren’t evenly distributed. Oakland-based nonprofit GRID alternatives offers job training for low-income communities and people of color to help make that cleantech boom more accessible.

Erika Symmonds is at the helm of those job-training programs. She oversees existing projects and makes sure new ones reach a more diverse workforce. “Who are the people in our community who can most benefit and are most interested in this opportunity,” she asks, “and how can we make that connection?”

Raised by a single mom in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, Symmonds grew up focused on getting a good education. “What I had was pretty unique: the option of leaving the neighborhood,” she realized upon graduating from Wellesley. Plenty of people she knew back home didn’t have the same opportunity.

Her work at GRID is already making a difference: More than three quarters of program participants are people of color.

UNHCR

A Syrian refugee camp got solar power for the first time.

In a desert in northern Jordan, thousands of families can now light their shelters, plug in fridges, and charge cellphones, thanks to a solar plant that began operating on Wednesday.

Azraq — the second largest camp in Jordan — is the world’s first refugee camp to be powered by clean energy, according to the U.N. Refugee Agency. Before this year, refugees lived in Azraq for two years with no electricity aside from solar lanterns; now 20,000 of the camp’s 35,000 are hooked up to solar.

The $9.7 million solar plant, funded by IKEA’s Brighter Lives for Refugees campaign, will save the U.N. Refugee Agency $1.5 million a year in electricity costs and improve quality of life in the camp.

The investment in renewable energy speaks to the prolonged nature of the conflict in Syria, from which nearly 5 million people have fled since civil war broke out in 2011.

Amal Muhammed, who has lived in Azraq for two years, said that a steady electricity supply has been a welcome change: “Before, it was not safe, and it was dark.”

House Committee on Education and the Workforce

Congress members of color get high marks on enviro report card.

Each year, the League of Conservation Voters publishes its National Environmental Scorecard, which allows constituents to see how their representatives vote on environmental justice and public health issues. This week, it released its first-ever assessment focused solely on representatives and senators of color.

“Congressional members of color — for the most part — recognize the importance of environmental protections for their constituents and communities,” the report reads.

LCV evaluated policymakers on 55 votes, including legislation on protecting drinking water and programs to address lead contamination.

Members of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus averaged a 98 percent score on the LCV’s scale, while the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and Congressional Black Caucus averaged 90 percent and 89 percent, respectively. But those groups are almost entirely made up of Democrats. The Congressional Hispanic Conference, made up of 13 GOP pols of Latin heritage, averaged 10 percent — with Grist 50er Rep. Carlos Curbelo of Florida being the lone member over 50 percent.

The report specifically praises the work of Arizona Democrat Rep. Raúl Grijalva, who submitted three pro-environment amendments to Congress in 2016. One of those sought increased protections for farmworkers from pesticide exposure — an issue that made news this month when several laborers in California were poisoned when wind blew the neurotoxin chlorpyrifos into a field where they were working. It didn’t pass.

REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Scott Pruitt is now offering lessons in the art of the burn.

Delaware Sen. Tom Carper, the top-ranking Democrat on the Environment and Public Works Committee, publicly chided the EPA administrator Wednesday after his agency responded to an information request with old press releases.

In April, Carper and 22 other Democratic senators sent Pruitt a letter asking for details on how the agency plans to protect public health and cut emissions while simultaneously halting the Clean Power Plan. (A late-March executive order called for a review of climate regulations, including the keystone Obama-era rule designed to limit power plant pollution.)

The response from Pruitt’s office was, well, smug. Instead of the schedules, timelines, and meeting plans that senators requested, Pruitt literally sent two EPA press releases about Trump’s directive, a letter he’d sent to Nevada’s governor informing him that states could disregard the Clean Power Plan, and a note addressed to Carper spelling out what was in Trump’s order.

Really, what did Carper and co. expect? Pruitt has only a passing acquaintance with transparency. Remember the huge email dump from his time as Oklahoma Attorney General? It came only after he withheld the information for two years and was ruled to have violated the Oklahoma Open Records Act. Dude’s a lock box.

Solstice

Meet the fixer: This CEO plants community solar gardens.

Steph Speirs thinks about solar the way one might think about a community garden. Why go through the trouble of planting panels on your roof when you could instead plug into a shared neighborhood resource? Through her company, called Solstice, Speirs and cofounder Steve Moilanen roll out community solar gardens that allow people who don’t own their properties — or who don’t have the means or interest in installing a home setup — to tap into a local solar project and save a few bucks on electricity.

Solstice identifies locations for new community projects, works with local developers to arrange financing and installation, and ensures subscribers see credits on their electricity bills. Speirs’ company has earned seed funding from Echoing Green, a social entrepreneurship fellowship, and was recently picked for the selective Techstars startup accelerator. Solstice currently has solar gardens scattered around Massachusetts and intends to expand nationwide.

Community solar isn’t a new idea, but Speirs and her team are working hard to make it more accessible. Example: In 2015, the First Parish Unitarian Church in Bridgewater, Massachusetts, couldn’t install panels on its roof because of its status as a historic building. Last year, the church leadership became aware of Solstice and its existing community solar program in Bridgewater. The congregation voted to plug into the project, thus saving 10 percent on its electricity bill and putting its sustainable values into practice. Better yet, individual parishioners followed the church’s lead and signed up, too. “We’re proud that these are typical stories at Solstice,” Speirs says.

The first GOP member of Congress to say “impeachment” after Trump’s latest scandal is a climate hawk.

On Tuesday evening, Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo from Florida, a 2017 Grist 50er, appeared on CNN to talk about allegations that President Trump had asked then-FBI Director James Comey to scuttle the investigation into Trump’s former national security advisor, Michael Flynn.

“Obviously, any effort to stop the federal government from conducting an investigation, any effort to dissuade federal agents from proceeding with an investigation, is very serious and could be construed as obstruction of justice,” Curbelo told CNN anchor Don Lemon. “Obstruction of justice — in the case of Nixon, in the case of Clinton in the late ’90s — has been considered an impeachable offense.”

Mother Jones reported that Curbelo was officially the first GOP member of Congress to use the i-word aloud, followed by Republican Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan.

Curbelo’s district in low-lying South Florida is especially vulnerable to rising seas and climate change, which helps explain why Curbelo has bucked his party to become one of the most vocal proponents for climate action in Congress. “If the administration attempts to reject or undermine or suppress the climate science,” he told Grist earlier this year, “I will speak out strongly against it.”

Looks like that goes for all dangerous, reality-denying shenanigans.

