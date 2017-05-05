Briefly

Meet the fixer: This weather forecaster shames deniers.

Kait Parker grew up the daughter of a math teacher and a storm-spotting firefighter, which likely explains her spitfire approach to explaining atmospheric science. Last year, when Breitbart attempted to disprove climate change by misleadingly poaching only a portion of her Weather Channel segment on La Niña, Parker fired back. She called out the alt-right site for its dubious methods in an online video. “Next time you’re thinking about publishing a cherry-picked article, try consulting a scientist first,” she zinged. The response brought a wave of social-media support and shout-outs from mainstream media like Elle.

Parker is currently doubling down on reaching her fellow millennials, producing and hosting shows on digital-only outlets like the Weather Channel app and Snapchat. Her YouTube series, “Science Is Real,” examines the consequences of a warming planet. And later this spring she’ll launch “The United States of Climate Change,” a massive 50-part series that will chart climate impacts in every state through short videos, written pieces, and even graphic novels.

“If 97 doctors told you you were dying of cancer, would you believe them, or the three that didn’t?” she says of climate change. “The more lives I can help save and communicate the risk, the better.”

Cities all over the U.S. are pledging to go 100 percent renewable.

On Monday, Atlanta lawmakers voted unanimously to power the city entirely with clean energy sources by 2035.

Atlanta is the 27th city to make the pledge, according to the Sierra Club. These kinds of municipal promises have been popping up nationwide over the past few months. Here’s a recap:

“We know that moving to clean energy will create good jobs, clean up our air and water, and lower our residents’ utility bills,” said Kwanza Hall, an Atlanta City Council member and mayoral candidate, in a statement. “We have to set an ambitious goal or we’re never going to get there.”

A round of applause for local climate progress!

Baby, I'ma Be Your Motivation

You don’t have to take climate change lying down.

Are you familiar with the famous Seligman experiment on learned helplessness? To summarize: Researchers gave random shocks to dogs, which — with no way to control the shocks — quickly learned to lie down and cry.

A new study in the Journal of Experimental Psychology: Applied posits that we’re the dogs, and constant, terrifying stories about climate change are the shocks — and that’s why we’re not changing our personal behavior enough. We’re suffering from learned helplessness in the face of something with enormous implications for both future and current humans on the planet.

The authors argue that because those implications are hard to fathom on a moral level — for most people, there’s no immediate association between driving less and the displacement of a Pacific Islander — it’s even less likely that people will take action to prevent climate change.

But here’s where it gets interesting: The authors found a correlation between seeing climate change as a moral issue and personal motivation to undertake carbon- and energy-saving behavior. Additionally, when subjects were told that such behaviors were highly effective in addressing climate change, they were more inclined to do them. A counterpart group told that their actions made no difference on climate change actually undertook more harmful habits.

In conclusion: Be a hero and calm down with the A/C! But also, call your representative.

Labor saver

Democrats are proposing a bill to keep farm laborers from being deported.

Politico reports that senators from California, Vermont, Colorado, and Hawaii came out with legislation to give undocumented agricultural laborers a “blue card” — a sort of talisman to ward off deportation.

To qualify, immigrants would need to have worked at least 100 days on farms in each of the previous two years. They would have the opportunity to convert their blue cards to some form of legal residency later on.

This would come as welcome relief to workers who produce labor-intensive products like milk, fruit, and vegetables. On the other hand, it’s an example of government trying to keep farm labor semi-legal and cheap. Because most farmworkers live in a legal gray zone, they have little bargaining power and few options, which keeps wages from rising.

It’s a tough deal: We’d be asking immigrants to keep our food prices down by taking hard, low-paying jobs, and in exchange they’d get an anti-deportation card.

On yet another hand — we need at least three hands to juggle this one! — that kind of tradeoff is inevitable. For now, Congress is unlikely to pass any immigrant protections unless the farm lobby can pull in Republican votes.

The Walking Dead

The newly revived Keystone XL’s future is in the hands of a red state.

Nebraskans battled the pipeline once before, and now that President Trump has brought KXL back from the dead, they’re turning up in droves to oppose it again.

On Wednesday, hundreds of the state’s residents gathered at a public meeting held by the Nebraska Public Service Commission, the body charged with approving the pipeline’s proposed route through the state.

In March, the State Department gave the green light for the pipeline to cross into the U.S. from Canada. Now TransCanada, the company behind KXL, needs approval for its route through Nebraska.

The first time around, activists forged bonds between Native Americans, conservative landowners, and environmentalists — known as the Cowboy Indian Alliance — to stand against the pipeline. Obama ultimately rejected KXL in 2015, but President Trump signed a memorandum to resurrect the project in his first month in office.

“We had hoped our lives could get back to normal,” says Art Tanderup, a Nebraska landowner who opposes to the project. “With one flick of a pen, he’s setting us back.”

Meet the fixer: This Bronx community organizer is spreading the wealth.

Yorman Nuñez began community organizing at 13, and at 15 co-founded the Urban Youth Collective, a New York City youth group pushing for education reform. Now he’s making a mark with the Bronx Cooperative Development Initiative, where Nuñez works with small businesses, community leaders, and residents to build economic power. To do this, he and his team have created a training program that covers local economic policy, labor unions, and worker cooperatives via a series of lectures and slides.

Nuñez also helps individual business owners overcome logistical hurdles. “You can have Doña María making the best pasteles ever, and the Montefiore medical center wants to contract her for catering, but can’t because she doesn’t process credit card transactions,” Nuñez says. His program aims to provide the technology to fill that gap. The initiative’s end goal: develop the full economic potential of the Bronx’s poor people of color.

Even Nuñez’s hobbies are political. In his spare time he does spoken word. “It’s the sweetest tool used in the community to politicize us, mobilize us, and move us forward.”

