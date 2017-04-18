Briefly

Lindsey Knopf

Meet the fixer: This young farmer is saving soil.

Five generations after his ancestors busted the sod on the plains of Kansas, Justin Knopf is rebuilding it. Farmers across America are dealing with soil loss, fertilizer runoff, and increasingly tough weeds. Knopf has a novel solution: Roots. Roots catch and hold fertilizer, water, and earth. They also pull carbon out of the atmosphere, storing it in the ground. So Knopf never tills his land, because it leads to dirty runoff and releases greenhouse gases. Instead, he experiments with different mixes of cover crops that build up roots to protect and enrich the soil.

Perhaps the most exciting thing about Knopf’s work is that — even at regular commodity prices — his techniques are already turning a profit. That means these practices could spread without government subsidies.

Knopf knows that he has to take care of the natural systems under his stewardship in order to take care of his family and community. That moral environmentalism is rooted in his faith, he says — he’s a creationist Christian — just as it was rooted in his father’s faith. So what’s changed? Science. “We’re just getting enough details, enough facts, and tools to farm in a way that profitably regenerates the land,” he says.

Grist Action Guide

Want to fight for a future that doesn’t suck? Try Grist’s 21-Day Apathy Detox.

Our long-running advice column “Ask Umbra” — once hailed by the New York Times as “the arch online sage of the new green age” — has been helping Grist readers make smarter choices for their homes and families since 2002.

Now, facing the destruction of everything from the Paris climate accord to the Clean Air Act, Umbra’s getting political. Starting this week (just in time for Earth Day!), she’ll offer Grist readers a daily action guide full of tools and tricks to improve civic engagement and build a better community — and country.

Composting is great and all (you should totally keep composting!), but if you also want to shed your sense of powerlessness and build civic muscles, this detox is for you. You might even make some friends in the process — Umbra designed it that way.

Detour ahead

Scientists say that human-caused climate change rerouted a river.

Yep, you read that right — an entire river.

Meltwater from Canada’s Kaskawulsh Glacier used to flow into the Slims River. But the water gushing from the retreating glacier began draining in a new direction last summer, nearly killing off the Slims River in a geological marvel known as “river piracy.”

Researchers say that this kind of event has happened before in Earth’s history, but this is the first time a massive-scale river restructuring has happened in modern times. The chance that the glacier would have retreated without climate change is very small.

While the Slims River’s near disappearance is unlikely to affect large human populations, two small communities near Kluane Lake may experience some changes. As a result of the rerouted water, the lake — the largest body of water in the Yukon — has faced record low water levels.

Changing staircases at Hogwarts? Fun! Changing rivers in real life? Not so much.

Will they or won’t they?

White House officials are gearing up for a showdown over the Paris agreement.

In a meeting reportedly scheduled for Tuesday, President Donald Trump’s team will debate whether to abandon the historic climate pact.

It might seem surprising that this is even up for debate. During the presidential campaign, Trump repeatedly pledged to “cancel” the agreement, which many consider necessary to keep the planet from overheating. But before making a move, it appears he’ll let his advisers fight it out.

Two members of Trump’s inner circle, Jared Kushner and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, want the administration to stick with the agreement. Reports say the meeting will pit those two against Steve Bannon, the climate-denying former chief of Breitbart News, and Scott Pruitt, the EPA administrator, who want out. Reports say Kushner and Tillerson argue that remaining in the Paris accord gives the administration diplomatic leverage in other matters.

If the opening skit on Saturday Night Live is any sign, the outlook for Kushner’s faction is good.

Of course, President Trump’s moves to trash the environment since taking office suggest that, whatever happens, the administration has no plans to meet the agreement’s carbon-cutting pledges.

Grist 50: Member pick

Meet the fixer: This developer built an app for food waste.

Raj Karmani was a graduate student in computer science at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign when his frequent trips to the neighborhood bagel store opened his eyes to food waste. Most of the unsold bagels usually went into the trash. Karmani’s obsession with efficiency got him thinking: What if there were an app that would sync up businesses with fresh, excess food and organizations in need of it? In 2013, he started Zero Percent, an online platform for food donation.

Here’s how it works: First, a food producer at a commercial kitchen, say a restaurant or bagel shop, opens an Uber-style app and drops in detailed data about the excess food: the amount, where to pick it up, when to pick it up, etc. Then, a delivery person, hired by Zero Percent, scoops up the food and drops it off at any number of youth groups, community centers, or nonprofits that have also signed up for the app and signaled a need.

Right now, Zero Percent operates in the Chicago area and in Urbana-Champaign (but plans to expand), and its biggest clients include the University of Illinois and the local Salvation Army. Karmani says Zero Percent has delivered more than 1,000 meals. As a well-educated and relatively well-off immigrant, the experience has been eye-opening for him. “Some of these kids have never seen strawberries.”

Just what we needed

The New York Times just hired a climate denier.

Related: Have you seen any ads like this in your newsfeed lately?

Well, here’s a fact: The Times announced this week that Bret Stephens — a longtime climate science denier and current editorial deputy editor at the Wall Street Journal — is its newest op-ed columnist.

“He’s a beautiful writer who ranges across politics, international affairs, culture, and business, and, for the Times, he will bring a new perspective to bear on the news,” Times editorial page editor James Bennet wrote in a glowing announcement.

Yup! A brand-new perspective from another middle-aged white male who once described climate change, institutionalized racism, and campus rape as “imaginary enemies.”

In recent months, the Times has been aggressively expanding its climate coverage as “climate and environment reporting is taking on new urgency.” Now pit that move against hiring Stephens, whose Pulitzer Prize–winning commentary includes gems like this:

Here’s a climate prediction for the year 2115: Liberals will still be organizing campaigns against yet another mooted social or environmental crisis. Temperatures will be about the same.

In fact, the Times’ own climate coverage begs to differ.

Apr 14, 2017