Meet the fixers: These transportation gurus coax Angelenos onto bikes.

Los Angeles isn’t exactly the first city that comes to mind when you think “bike-friendly.” It’s enormous, polluted, and hot. But, as much of the country looks to California to lead the way on climate action, more people are paying attention to the transportation choices of the City of Angels, which contains roughly a quarter of the state’s population.

The intricacies of a bike-share system that can work for a large, complex metro area like Los Angeles, made up of 88 different municipalities, is something Rubina Ghazarian and Avital Shavit think about a lot. Ghazarian has been working to launch an L.A. program since 2011, first with the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and later with the Los Angeles Department of Transportation. Shavit got involved in 2014, taking up at Metro where Ghazarian left off.

In July of 2016, the bike share finally launched. The network of cycle stations is designed to connect people to public transit systems and transport them around Downtown L.A. Already, people have taken 122,000 trips on the bikes, saving 292,292 pounds of CO2. Other municipalities across Los Angeles County have expressed interest in joining the program in the coming months and years.

There’s already been a leak on the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Dakota Media Group reported Wednesday that a small 84-gallon spill occurred at a pump station in Crandon, South Dakota, last month. Energy Transfer Partners, the company behind the pipeline, moved to clean up the leak quickly.

The April 4 leak did not occur near a water source, which has been the primary concern of Dakota Access’ opposition. But it happened before the pipeline — which will transport crude oil 1,172 miles from North Dakota to Illinois — is even fully operational.

However, at the end of March, oil began flowing through the section of the pipeline that runs under Lake Oahe, the primary water source for Standing Rock. And InsideClimate News reports that Energy Transfer Partners currently has no response plan and no emergency cleanup equipment onsite for the event of an oil spill where the pipeline crosses the Missouri River.

“These spills are going to be nonstop,” Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Chair Dave Archambault II said. “With 1,200 miles of pipeline, spills are going to happen. Nobody listened to us.”

The Dakota Access project was paused for environmental review under former President Obama last year after nationwide protests. President Trump — who stands to profit from the pipeline — reversed that decision in January, and construction moved forward.

Obama says we’ll have to speed up innovation to avoid eating our way to climate catastrophe.

“There is such a thing as being too late,” he told an audience at a food summit in Milan, Italy. “When it comes to climate change, the hour is almost upon us.”

The global problems of climate change, poverty, and obesity create an imperative for agricultural innovation, Obama said. This was no small-is-beautiful, back-to-the-land, beauty-of-a-single-carrot speech. Instead, Obama argued for sweeping technological progress.

“The path to the sustainable food future will require unleashing the creative power of our best scientists, and engineers, and entrepreneurs,” he said.

In an onstage conversation with his former food czar, Sam Kass, Obama said people in richer countries should also waste less food and eat less meat. But we can’t rely on getting people to change their habits, Obama said. “No matter what, we are going to see an increase in meat consumption, just by virtue of more Indians, Chinese, Vietnamese, and others moving into middle-income territory,” he said.

The goal, then, is to produce food, including meat, more efficiently.

To put it less Obama-like: Unleash the scientists! Free the entrepreneurs!

Imagine Al Gore and Donald Trump chatting on the phone about the Paris Agreement.

That allegedly happened, according to Axios. A “source close to the vice president” disclosed that Gore and Trump talked so that the former could make “the case for why the U.S. should stay in the agreement and meet our commitments.”

Gore has also met with Ivanka Trump to discuss her father’s climate policy — or rather, the lack thereof.

Throw Our Pal Al on the rapidly growing list of corporations, techbros, governments, and Condoleezzas who are urging the Trump administration to uphold the Paris Agreement.

Congress unexpectedly failed to repeal a key Obama climate policy.

On Wednesday, the Senate voted down a resolution to overturn restrictions on methane emissions.

The methane rule, which the Department of the Interior issued in November, requires oil and gas companies to reduce “flaring” and other wastes of natural gas on public lands. According to DOI, between 2009 and 2015 — before the rule was finalized — gas producers lost enough natural gas to fuel 6 million homes.

To repeal Obama-era regulations, Congress has been using its favorite tool: the 1996 Congressional Review Act. The CRA allows Congress to overturn regulations within 60 legislative days after they are finished.

Before Trump took office, Congress had only successfully used the CRA once. Since January, legislators have used it 13 times, and Trump has signed 11 of those resolutions into law. Congress has repealed rules designed to protect water from mining pollution, require fossil fuel companies to divulge payouts to foreign governments, and keep the government from withholding funds from health care providers that perform abortions.

Wednesday’s surprise defeat demonstrates that the CRA is a fickle beast. Republican senators John McCain (Ariz.), Susan Collins (Maine), and Lindsey Graham (S.C.) all voted against the resolution.

Now, the CRA window is closing: The deadline to introduce new resolutions passed last week.

Meet the fixer: This architect designs better neighborhoods.

Sustainable development projects sound nice on paper, but they often overlook the communities most in need of a revamp. Erick Rodriguez, a native of California, has brought a background in urban design and a knack for community engagement to the city of Cleveland. He’s specifically focused on underserved neighborhoods like Kinsman, where 51 percent of residents live in poverty and 96 percent of residents are black.

Through the Rose Architectural Fellowship, a program that pairs young designers and community developers, Rodriguez has helped neighborhoods focus on tenets of sustainability, like food access. The company he works for, Burten, Bell, Carr Development, has launched a teaching kitchen, a mobile market program that distributes fresh fruit and vegetables, and an urban farming initiative — all in Kinsman.

Rodriguez also works with residents in the Climate Ambassadors program, which offers grants and workshops to community members who want to lead their own development projects. Rodriguez says his efforts are designed to connect people back to the land where they live, even as the planet changes. “Especially within communities of color, we’ve been taken away from our relationship to the earth,” he says.

Next up for Rodriguez: a recycled water project at Burten, Bell, Carr’s office building and a small-business incubator called the Box Spot, which will be housed in recycled shipping containers.

