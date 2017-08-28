Briefly

Meet the new faces of climate change: vegetarian bears.

A new study shows that grizzlies on Alaska’s Kodiak Island have been ditching their salmon-eating ways in favor of berries.

Usually, grizzlies eat salmon early in the summer, and berries when the season’s winding down. But the study’s authors have found that warming temperatures caused by climate change cause the island’s berries to ripen at the same time as the salmon run.

Too many options! When forced to choose between the two, most bears choose berries because they lead to faster, necessary weight gain.  And lo: veggie bears.

While we usually praise vegetarianism as an environment-saving practice for humans, it’s not the same for bears. This new ursine diet affects the island’s ecosystem, of course. Our messy grizzly friends usually eat up to 75 percent of the salmon rushing through Kodiak streams and drop salmon carcasses to the ground once they’ve polished them off, which enriches the soil. But that’s no longer happening.

If the patterns persist, simultaneous berry-and-salmon seasons will be regular occurrences by 2070.

Built (not) to spill

People keep building in flood-prone places like Houston.

And all that unchecked development makes flooding worse. It’s worth looking back at an in-depth piece published last year by ProPublica and the Texas Tribune, which made a compelling case that, by turning Houston’s permeable prairie into houses, people have transformed a sponge into a bathtub. It has also put more people in harm’s way.

“More people die here than anywhere else from floods,” Sam Brody, a Texas A&M University at Galveston researcher, said at the time. “More property per capita is lost here. And the problem’s getting worse.”

Of course, it’s not just Houston. We’re doing the same thing along the Atlantic seaboard — rebuilding rather than retreating after Hurricane Sandy. Without regulations in place to force people to plan for floods (or wildfires or hurricanes) they often don’t. And President Trump is trying to make it easier to build without considering rising sea levels.

Eventually we’ll learn from this, right? Right? It’s hard to say “yes” with any confidence. This is the worst flood Houston has seen, but it’s hardly the first. There were also floods in 2016, and 2015, and 2009, and 2008, and 2006 …

We’re making predictable disasters worse. We’ll need to do just the opposite if we are to adapt to climate change.

 

water world

Harvey dealt Houston catastrophic flooding, and it’s not over yet.

There are rooftop helicopter rescues, countless cars swept away, and scenes of unfathomable devastation. The city advised people climbing into their attics for safety to make their way onto the roof instead, preferably with a white bedsheet so they can be more easily found.

During the peak of the flooding on Saturday night, the National Weather Service in Houston issued an apocalyptically worded “Flash Flood Emergency for Life-Threatening Catastrophic Flooding.” That kind of warning wasn’t a thing before Harvey, which just adds emphasis to the unique risk this storm poses.

The event is so rare that even the NWS is unsure of what will happen next. In a chilling follow-up tweet on Sunday, the NWS said “this event is unprecedented & all impacts are unknown & beyond anything experienced.”

The tweet includes a forecast map of nearly two feet of additional rainfall expected for Houston before Harvey clears out — doubling the totals that the city received overnight. That would bring the storm total to around 50 inches in the hardest hit areas, more than double Houston’s all-time heaviest rainfall record. Precipitation levels would be close to the theoretical maximum for any hurricane-related rainfall event anywhere in the United States.

If you have family or friends in the Houston area, urge them to do whatever it takes to stay safe. This is going to get worse before it gets better.

Late Capitalism

Whole Foods eggs get cheaper on Monday, thanks to Amazon.

Someone is leaping, tilapia-like, into the great grocery wars. (It’s Jeff Bezos.) Bezos’ online behemoth announced it would immediately lower prices on some popular items when its acquisition of America’s organic colossus becomes official early next week.

In case you were wondering how much Amazon is seeking to cater to Whole Foods’ existing customer base, those items include the most expected foodie staples like organic kale, almond butter, avocados, and, yes, tilapia.

In the announcement’s aftermath, shares at traditional retailers like Kroger, Walmart, and Costco tumbled by almost $12 billion. This news also comes on the heels of a report that predicts that by 2021, we’ll have 4,200 fewer grocery stores.

Good food advocates, grocery chains, and food writers are all watching closely to see what comes next:

you get the [meteorolo]gist

‘Prolonged misery’: Meteorologists break out the thesaurus for Hurricane Harvey.

Over the past two days, the storm — anticipated to hit Texas later Friday — has rapidly strengthened into a Category 3 major hurricane, packing 120 mph winds and a threatening a multi-day rainfall so heavy you’ll need a yardstick to measure it. The storm’s impact could be among the worst in U.S. weather history, rivaling even Hurricane Katrina.

The implications are hard to put into words, so I asked my meteorologist colleagues to describe them using one or two:

“Epic, unprecedented” — Brian McNoldy, hurricane specialist at University of Miami

“Unprecedented danger” — Marshall Shepherd, meteorology professor at University of Georgia

“In a word: life-changing. The question is where, how expansive, and how many people’s lives it will change. If nothing else this should be a big wake-up call to many.” — Anthony Fracasso, forecaster at the NOAA Weather Prediction Center

“Dangerous, scary” — Adam Sobel, hurricane expert, Columbia University

“Epic deluge” — Ryan Maue, hurricane expert, WeatherBELL analytics

“One word, given the storm’s longevity: torturous” — Jim Cantore, the Weather Channel

“Simply: overwhelming” — Taylor Trogdon, National Hurricane Center

“Prolonged misery” — Rick Smith, NWS meteorologist in Norman, Oklahoma

Two answers, not playing by the rules with both. 1.) Forecast challenge of a career. 2.) Enormously challenging.” — Matt Lanza, energy industry meteorologist based in Houston

 

tanks for nothing

A Russian tanker plowed through the Arctic without an icebreaker for the first time.

The merchant vessel was built to bust through ice on its own, significantly speeding up the Arctic journey from Norway to South Korea. The company that owns the tanker says it made the trip 30 percent faster than previous voyages.

Not a good thing. Take the tanker as your daily reminder that Arctic sea ice is steadily melting. Oceanographer Simon Boxall told the Guardian that “even if we stopped greenhouse emissions tomorrow, the acceleration in the loss of Arctic ice is unlikely to be reversed,” so building for the Arctic is a “safe bet.”

The tanker is ferrying liquified natural gas. The Russian government expects the route’s usage to increase tenfold by 2020.

 

