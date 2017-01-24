Moana, a kids’ movie about climate change and indigenous peoples, is in the running for an Oscar.

The film is nominated for Best Animated Feature and Best Original song, for “How Far I’ll Go” by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Moana came out on Nov. 23 and made nearly $500 million at the box office. Pretty good turnout for a movie inspired by Pacific Islanders’ struggle against climate change.

Our protagonist, the teenage daughter of a Polynesian chief, lives on an island that’s slowly dying: the fish are gone, the crops are failing, and even the coconuts have mysteriously turned black.

Moana then takes a jaunt to the United Nations to raise awareness of the need for meaningful climate action! No! This is Disney. She embarks on a seafaring mission to return a magical stone to its rightful place and defeat a giant lava demon, actions that will ostensibly restore the world to ecological balance.

Frankly, we’ll take it.