Briefly

Stuff that matters

pricey hike

Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

National parks could get a lot more expensive in 2018.

The cost of admission to 17 of America’s most popular national parks could more than double, from $25 or $30 per vehicle to $70 during the five months of the parks’ peak season.

The proposal comes from Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke in an effort to raise revenue for repairs to the declining park system. President Trump has proposed a 12.9 percent cut to the National Park Service budget next year.

The move by Zinke has garnered sharp criticism. Congressional Democrats argue that Americans shouldn’t have to shoulder the burden of repairing the national park system.

“Secretary Zinke would rather take money directly out of the pockets of hardworking Americans instead of coming up with a serious budget proposal for the National Park System,” said Representative Raúl Grijalva of Arizona.

Others points out that the proposed fee hike could make the cost of visiting a national park prohibitive for many American families.

Theresa Pierno, president and CEO of the nonpartisan National Parks Conservation Association, said in a statement that, “We should not increase fees to such a degree as to make these places — protected for all Americans to experience — unaffordable for some families to visit.”

2 hours ago

More Like Sweatier Weather!

Ronen Tivony/NurPhoto/Getty Images

100-degree October temperatures? Welcome to ‘hotumn.’

We’re in the middle of a new, climate-changed kind of fall — one where you ask for that pumpkin spice latte iced, please.

Southern California crushed records on Tuesday as temperatures soared over 100 degrees F. In Los Angeles, the World Series kicked off amid triple-digit heat that broke the scoreboardThe city of San Luis Obispo measured 108 degrees, tying the record for the hottest temperature seen anywhere in the United States this far into the calendar year.

When the weather is so hot that it literally melts carved pumpkins, can we even call it fall anymore?

The New York Times lamented this new “fifth season” in an essay about the East Coast’s unseasonably warm autumn weather, which averaged 6 to 8 degrees hotter than normal. “Hotumn” is “a between-time when thighs and shoulders linger a little longer, and fans of fall fashion are left sweating in their boots,” Reggie Ugwu writes.

Scientists caution against attributing this year’s sweltering Sweatember and Hottober temps to climate change alone, but the long-term trend is clear: This certainly won’t be our last hotumn.

1 hour ago

Hurricane Maria

Video captures Hurricane Maria’s terrible impact on Puerto Rico.

On Tuesday afternoon, 34 days after the hurricane made landfall in Puerto Rico, the National Weather Service in San Juan posted an unassuming YouTube link to their Twitter account. I’ve never seen anything like it posted by the National Weather Service before:

The video is an 11 minute tour of the island, complete with drone flyovers and somber piano music. It shows the enormous scale of one of the worst humanitarian disasters in U.S. history, as thousands of people continue to struggle for survival.

There’s footage from all corners of the island, showing washed out bridges, flattened homes, and broken infrastructure. The camera flies over a wind farm in Naguabo and a solar farm in Humacao — both destroyed in the storm. In nearly every shot, there are twisted trees, stripped of their leaves.

Though this video was intended as a visual chronicle to accompany a meteorological report, it’s striking on its own.

23 hours ago

pick up the tab

Elijah Nouvelage/AFP/Getty Images

Climate change is gonna be freakin’ expensive, government office warns.

The U.S. federal government has spent $350 billion on extreme weather-related events in the past 10 years, and it can expect to spend even more in the next decade.

A bipartisan report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO) says climate change will continue to increase the frequency and intensity of rare weather events. The report used research from multiple government agencies to estimate that taxpayers will have to fork over an extra $35 billion per year by midcentury, and $112 billion per year later this century, in climate-related costs. That’s on top of what we’re currently spending.

The GAO findings carry extra weight since the office is known for conservative estimates on polarizing issues.

The federal government has already provided $15 billion in disaster aid this year, and the Senate approved an additional $36.5 billion in aid on Tuesday. The link between climate and extreme weather disasters isn’t lost on the American public. In light of this year’s devastating hurricane and wildfire season, more people are connecting the dots.

1 day ago

bank shot

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

Indigenous-led, anti-fossil fuel protests are shutting down banks in cities across the globe.

The demonstrations call on households, cities, and institutions to withdraw money from banks financing projects that activists say violate human rights — such as the Dakota Access Pipeline and efforts to extract oil from tar sands in Alberta, Canada.

The divestment campaign Mazaska Talks, which is using the hashtag #DivestTheGlobe, began with protests across the United States on Monday and continues with actions in Africa, Asia, and Europe on Tuesday and Wednesday. Seven people were arrested in Seattle yesterday, where activists briefly shut down a Bank of America, Chase, and Wells Fargo.

The demonstrations coincide with a meeting in São Paulo, Brazil, involving a group of financial institutions that have established a framework for assessing the environmental and social risks of development projects. Organizers allege the banks have failed to uphold indigenous peoples’ right to “free, prior, and informed consent” to projects developed on their land.

“We want the global financial community to realize that investing in projects that harm us is really investing in death, genocide, racism, and does have a direct effect on not only us on the front lines but every person on this planet,” Joye Braun, an Indigenous Environmental Network community organizer, said in a statement.

1 day ago

manhattan on the rocks

REUTERS / Keith Bedford

In New York City, rising seas could cause Sandy-like floods every five years.

Superstorm Sandy was 1,000 miles wide, the largest hurricane ever recorded in the Atlantic, and produced the worst flood in New York City history when it hit five years ago this week. Since then, the city has spent billions upgrading infrastructure and preparing for the next big hurricane.

But in the coming decades, the city could see this kind of flooding on a routine basis. According to a new study out Monday, sea-level rise could lead to Sandy-like flood events every five years starting around mid-century.

The study, written by some of the world’s most renowned experts on hurricanes and Antarctica’s melting ice sheet, provides fresh evidence that sea-level rise will dominate New York City’s future, overwhelming any effect from the changing frequency or intensity of storms.

There’s no doubt that rising seas are already boosting big coastal floods, a threat that’s poised to get worse. Because of enormous glaciers melting in Antarctica and Greenland, sea-level rise is already locked in for centuries, and can only be avoided by rapid climate action. Failing that, New York City, founded nearly 400 years ago, probably has fewer than 400 years left.

1 day ago